Good morning!
There were some requests to add a pet to the calendar, but there were too many to squeeze in, and not nearly enough to make another calendar, so that option didn’t turn out to be feasible.
But we can do a Favorite Dogs & Cats series in December, like we did last year, so you can share your pets with us!
And we can absolutely make your pet photo into a postcard for sale on Cafe Press, if you are interested. We just need a high resolution photo, and an image that works with the shape of a postcard – in either portrait or landscape.
Please find your guys in Calendar A and let us know in the comments if we are missing a heart – or if there is a heart where there shouldn’t be one!
These are low-resolution for posting on the blog, but the calendar itself is very high resolution.
January is the same for both calendars, so no there’s need to check that one.
FEBRUARY
MARCH
APRIL
MAY
JUNE
JULY
AUGUST
SEPTEMBER
OCTOBER
NOVEMBER
DECEMBER
Calendar B will be in the next post!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings