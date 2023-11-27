Good morning!

There were some requests to add a pet to the calendar, but there were too many to squeeze in, and not nearly enough to make another calendar, so that option didn’t turn out to be feasible.

But we can do a Favorite Dogs & Cats series in December, like we did last year, so you can share your pets with us!

Favorite Dogs & Cats Series

And we can absolutely make your pet photo into a postcard for sale on Cafe Press, if you are interested. We just need a high resolution photo, and an image that works with the shape of a postcard – in either portrait or landscape.

Please find your guys in Calendar A and let us know in the comments if we are missing a heart – or if there is a heart where there shouldn’t be one!

These are low-resolution for posting on the blog, but the calendar itself is very high resolution.

January is the same for both calendars, so no there’s need to check that one.

FEBRUARY

MARCH

APRIL

MAY

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

NOVEMBER

DECEMBER

Calendar B will be in the next post!

The one thing we ask is that you put Calendar A feedback in the Calendar A post, and put the Calendar B feedback in the Calendar B post.