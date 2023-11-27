Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In my day, never was longer.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Come on, man.

Let’s finish the job.

Republicans in disarray!

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Cole is on a roll !

Fight them, without becoming them!

So many bastards, so little time.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / FINAL CHECK: Find Your Guys in 2024 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar A!

FINAL CHECK: Find Your Guys in 2024 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar A!

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

Good morning!

There were some requests to add a pet to the calendar, but there were too many to squeeze in, and not nearly enough to make another calendar, so that option didn’t turn out to be feasible.

But we can do a Favorite Dogs & Cats series in December, like we did last year, so you can share your pets with us! 

And we can absolutely make your pet photo into a postcard for sale on Cafe Press, if you are interested.  We just need a high resolution photo, and an image that works with the shape of a postcard – in either portrait or landscape.

Please find your guys in Calendar A and let us know in the comments if we are missing a heart – or if there is a heart where there shouldn’t be one!

These are low-resolution for posting on the blog, but the calendar itself is very high resolution.

January is the same for both calendars, so no there’s need to check that one.

FEBRUARY

MARCH

APRIL

MAY

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

NOVEMBER

DECEMBER

Calendar B will be in the next post!

The one thing we ask is that you put Calendar A feedback in the Calendar A post, and put the Calendar B feedback in the Calendar B post.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • beckya57
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Reminder, If you click on a particular calendar month, you will be able to more easily see the pets, the pet names, and whether there is a heart.

      Full confession, tears were shed while adding hearts to the photos.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      beckya57

      I see Rocky and Scribbles in February, so we’re good.  No hearts needed, thank goddess they’re both still with us and making trouble on a daily basis.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.