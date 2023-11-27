Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Republicans in disarray!

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

I really should read my own blog.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / FINAL CHECK: Find Your Guys in 2024 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar B!

FINAL CHECK: Find Your Guys in 2024 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar B!

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

Good morning!

There were some requests to add a pet to the calendar, but there were too many to squeeze in, and not nearly enough to make another calendar, so that option didn’t turn out to be feasible.

But we can do a Favorite Dogs & Cats series in December, like we did last year, so you can share your pets with us! 

And we can absolutely make your pet photo into a postcard for sale on Cafe Press, if you are interested.  We just need a high resolution photo, and an image that works with the shape of a postcard – in either portrait or landscape.

Please find your guys in Calendar A and let us know in the comments if we are missing a heart – or if there is a heart where there shouldn’t be one!

These are low-resolution for posting on the blog, but the calendar itself is very high resolution.

FEBRUARY

MARCH

APRIL

MAY

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

NOVEMBER

DECEMBER

Calendar A was in the previous post!

The one thing we ask is that you put Calendar A feedback in the Calendar A post, and put the Calendar B feedback in the Calendar B post.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Reminder, If you click on a particular calendar month, you will be able to more easily see the pets, the pet names, and whether there is a heart.

      Full confession, tears were shed while adding hearts to the photos.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.