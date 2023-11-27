Biden: For week I’ve been advocating for a pause in the fighting for two purposes. To increase the assistance getting into the Gaza civilians who need help, and to facilitate release of hostages. We know that innocent children in Gaza are suffering greatly as well pic.twitter.com/W3P4AMsP8t — Acyn (@Acyn) November 26, 2023

Biden This deal is structured so that it can be extended to keep building on these results. That’s my goal. To keep this pause going beyond tomorrow pic.twitter.com/6iH9voMoEl — Acyn (@Acyn) November 26, 2023

I'm not sure how people expect things like a ceasefire to survive if when a ceasefire (or humanitarian pause) happens people don't visibly support it. It's good, it's a win. Let people take a victory lap on it and ask them for more. — Mike Caulfield (@holden) November 26, 2023





Twice as many hostages released than expected thus far and he did it while making a turkey sandwich in Limerickville. https://t.co/kEdbjJ5xyO — zeddy (@Zeddary) November 25, 2023

If you try to tell this to the mainstream media, they look at you like you have three heads. All they see is the short staircase, the occasional gaffe, and the comfort sneakers. The idea Biden's deep experience and subtle diplomacy gets things done never enters their thinking https://t.co/9cej5bvDs1 — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) November 26, 2023





Meanwhile a Fox News reporter adds a line to his resume:

A Fox reporter says Biden "continues to face questions about his age, even here in Nantucket" Then he plays a clip of Biden being asked, "Mr. President, are you too old to be running for reelection?" Without disclosing that the reporter is the one shouting the question pic.twitter.com/qgWNtdJSF6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 26, 2023

“Breaking news: Joe thinks I’m a dumbass. More on this developing story later.” https://t.co/LYLmFvYKF5 — Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) November 26, 2023





It's easy to "predict" things like this when you control the magic eight ball. The press saying negotiating hostage releases and cease fires won't help Biden can be willed into being by crafting a ~ narrative ~ saying it is so. https://t.co/mJ1xAt25AC — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) November 25, 2023