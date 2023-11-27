Konza Prairie

Another handsome vireo species, which I usually only see in fall migration here, is the Blue-headed Vireo (Vireo solitarius). That specific epithet is a holdover from when this species was lumped with two other species (Cassin’s Vireo and Plumbeous Vireo) that have now been elevated to full species status; the lumped former species was called Solitary Vireo. If you live in the southern US, you can see these throughout the winter, and if you live in Canada or the Appalachians, you are blessed with these guys in the breeding season. Here we only get them in migration, and most often in fall, when they seem to linger longer. Click here for larger image.