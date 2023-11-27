Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: St. Ashli of the Tragic Narrative Arc

Late Night Open Thread: St. Ashli of the Tragic Narrative Arc

Not exactly grifting, as far as I can tell, but… exploitive, with a veneer of godliness. Per local news CBS8:

The film is created by SMS Novel, a faith-based interactive film company that has produced bio-pics like “I Am Kim Porter” and “King of Detroit.”

“It paints a clear picture of #1 the American journey; all of us can find us in Ashli Babbit in some ways, but secondly, a cautionary tale that misinformation has deadly consequences,” said the film’s director Jomo Johnson.

“I think that is subjective that is up to the viewer. We are not promoting one view or the other. Again, I think the fact that she is no longer with us shows that there is a consequence of whatever side you choose,” Johnson said.

Filming will take place in Washington D.C. and Ocean Beach where Babbitt most recently lived and Spring Valley where she worked for her family pool business.

Johnson says exact filming locations and dates are private due to safety concerns…

It is titled “Nero’s Martyr,” named after the Roman emperor.

“Nero, a roman emperor, who was very unique at using the skilled propaganda to persuade countrymen and enemies. Stories like Ashlie Babbit; I don’t think she was going there to die that day. I don’t think her plan was not to come home. I think she thought she was going to be part of protest. I don’t think she knew what was going to happen. I don’t think she was willing or wanting to die. If something can happen like that to someone who is in a protest, can it happen to us? And so, we want to do honor to telling her story as a human,” said Johnson…

There’s a half-million-dollar pot already waiting, after all:

Late Night Open Thread: St. Ashli of the Tragic Narrative Arc 2

Refresher, from an AP article shortly after Babbitt’s death:

In the months before her death, Babbitt had become consumed by pro-Trump conspiracy theories and posted angry screeds on social media. She also had a history of making violent threats.

Babbitt, 35, was fatally shot while attempting to climb through the broken window of a barricaded door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby inside the Capitol, where police officers were evacuating members of Congress from the mob supporting Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. She was one of five people who died during or immediately after the riot, including a Capitol Police officer.

On social media, Babbitt identified as a Libertarian and ardent supporter of the Second Amendment. Her posts included videos of profane rants against Democrats, COVID-19 mask mandates and illegal immigration.

Her Twitter account, which was taken down after her death, was rife with references to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which centers on the baseless belief that Trump has secretly battled deep-state enemies and a cabal of Satan-worshiping cannibals that includes prominent Democrats who operate a child sex trafficking ring…

Trump has repeatedly insisted Babbitt was murdered, and she has achieved martyr status among Trump supporters. Her name and likeness now appear on T-shirts and flags at pro-Trump rallies…

A Trump partisan with anger issues and a gun fetish, she’s just like us, fr fr!… Not sure there’s a coherent *narrative* to be assembled, but there’s clearly a *market* out there.

  • Citizen Alan
  • ColoradoGuy
  • eclare
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nettoyeur
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Tony Jay

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Nettoyeur

      Who among has not broken into a Federal facility that was officially closed screaming threats to harm or kill elected officials?

    2. 2.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I think she thought she was going to be part of protest. I don’t think she knew what was going to happen. I don’t think she was willing or wanting to die.

      I agree with all of this.  It was a violent fantasy until the chickenshits saw a defense they had utterly overwhelming numbers over.  They did it because they believed there were no consequences.  Ashli was shot because she was drunk on that belief, that she would literally get away with murder.

    3. 3.

      ColoradoGuy

      This is a religious cult in the making. Martyrs, “chosen people” who believe they are persecuted by a secret cabal, a complex and evolving mythology, a central Jesus/Hitler figure, and a sophisticated propaganda machine based in the USA and Russia.

    5. 5.

      ColoradoGuy

      Their Prophet said: “I could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and it would only make me more popular”. If that isn’t giving permission to go forth and do the same, what isn’t?

    6. 6.

      Citizen Alan

      I hope she’s in hell. There. I said it. I don’t have any more regard for Ashli Babbitt than I do for a 9/11 hijacker.

    7. 7.

      eclare

      Nero’s Martyr?  It should be titled Trump’s Willing Idiot, because that is what she was.  Consequences only for the little guys, so far.

    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Citizen Alan:

      I hope she’s in hell. There. I said it. I don’t have any more regard for Ashli Babbitt than I do for a 9/11 hijacker. 

      Amen.  It’s still amazing only one of these piles of Trump trash was shot.  Incredible restraint.

    9. 9.

      Tony Jay

      It’s like these people have no idea that Horst Wessel lied.

      Anyway, yeah, not sure how they’re going to find the nugget of relatable human interest in the story of a deadbeat racist moonhowler who so very much believed that flesh-eating kiddiefiddlers from Beta Rectuli were stealing democracy out from under President Bronzed Balls that she literally crawled through broken glass to attack an armed Agent of the State. Have they managed to dig up a huge-eyed cherub with an appealing lisp who they can feature in a scene of her crying on a lonely swing because she weally weally weally wanted Anny Ashy to see her perform as Eva Braun in the local Evangelical pre-school’s production of ‘It Should Happen Here‘?

