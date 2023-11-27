





Not exactly grifting, as far as I can tell, but… exploitive, with a veneer of godliness. Per local news CBS8:

… The film is created by SMS Novel, a faith-based interactive film company that has produced bio-pics like “I Am Kim Porter” and “King of Detroit.” “It paints a clear picture of #1 the American journey; all of us can find us in Ashli Babbit in some ways, but secondly, a cautionary tale that misinformation has deadly consequences,” said the film’s director Jomo Johnson. “I think that is subjective that is up to the viewer. We are not promoting one view or the other. Again, I think the fact that she is no longer with us shows that there is a consequence of whatever side you choose,” Johnson said.

Filming will take place in Washington D.C. and Ocean Beach where Babbitt most recently lived and Spring Valley where she worked for her family pool business. Johnson says exact filming locations and dates are private due to safety concerns… It is titled “Nero’s Martyr,” named after the Roman emperor. “Nero, a roman emperor, who was very unique at using the skilled propaganda to persuade countrymen and enemies. Stories like Ashlie Babbit; I don’t think she was going there to die that day. I don’t think her plan was not to come home. I think she thought she was going to be part of protest. I don’t think she knew what was going to happen. I don’t think she was willing or wanting to die. If something can happen like that to someone who is in a protest, can it happen to us? And so, we want to do honor to telling her story as a human,” said Johnson…

There’s a half-million-dollar pot already waiting, after all:



Refresher, from an AP article shortly after Babbitt’s death:

… In the months before her death, Babbitt had become consumed by pro-Trump conspiracy theories and posted angry screeds on social media. She also had a history of making violent threats. Babbitt, 35, was fatally shot while attempting to climb through the broken window of a barricaded door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby inside the Capitol, where police officers were evacuating members of Congress from the mob supporting Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. She was one of five people who died during or immediately after the riot, including a Capitol Police officer. On social media, Babbitt identified as a Libertarian and ardent supporter of the Second Amendment. Her posts included videos of profane rants against Democrats, COVID-19 mask mandates and illegal immigration. Her Twitter account, which was taken down after her death, was rife with references to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which centers on the baseless belief that Trump has secretly battled deep-state enemies and a cabal of Satan-worshiping cannibals that includes prominent Democrats who operate a child sex trafficking ring… Trump has repeatedly insisted Babbitt was murdered, and she has achieved martyr status among Trump supporters. Her name and likeness now appear on T-shirts and flags at pro-Trump rallies…

A Trump partisan with anger issues and a gun fetish, she’s just like us, fr fr!… Not sure there’s a coherent *narrative* to be assembled, but there’s clearly a *market* out there.