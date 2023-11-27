When I was in college, I took a Japanese Tea Ceremony class. The instructor was a man who came from Hiroshima or Nagasaki, a man who could have been bitter and angry, but instead saw great worth in what the United States stood for. In spite of past injustice, he was a patriot in support of the US.

I see the same thing in George Takei.

More like this, please.

George Takei, on Twitter:

A Democrat was in the White House when my family was sent to the internment camps in 1941. It was an egregious violation of our human and civil rights.

It would have been understandable if people like me said they’d never vote for a Democrat again, given what had been done to us.

But being a liberal, being a progressive, means being able to look past my own grievances and concerns and think of the greater good.

It means working from within the Democratic party to make it better, even when it has betrayed its values. I went on to campaign for Adlai Stevenson when I became an adult.

I marched for civil rights and had the honor of meeting Dr. Martin Luther King. I fought for redress for my community and have spent my life ensuring that America understood that we could not betray our Constitution in such a way ever again.

Bill Clinton broke my heart when he signed DOMA into law. It was a slap in the face to the LGBTQ community. And I knew that we still had much work to do. But I voted for him again in 1996 despite my misgivings, because the alternative was far worse.

And my obligation as a citizen was to help choose the best leader for it, not to check out by not voting out of anger or protest.

There is no leader who will make the decision you want her or him to make 100 percent of the time.

Your vote is a tool of hope for a better world.

Use it wisely, for it is precious.

Use it for others, for they are in need of your support, too.