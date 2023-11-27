Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: More Like This, Please

by | 70 Comments

This post is in: 

When I was in college, I took a Japanese Tea Ceremony class.  The instructor was a man who came from Hiroshima or Nagasaki, a man who could have been bitter and angry, but instead saw great worth in what the United States stood for.  In spite of past injustice, he was a patriot in support of the US.

I see the same thing in George Takei.

More like this, please.

George Takei, on Twitter:

A Democrat was in the White House when my family was sent to the internment camps in 1941. It was an egregious violation of our human and civil rights.

It would have been understandable if people like me said they’d never vote for a Democrat again, given what had been done to us.

But being a liberal, being a progressive, means being able to look past my own grievances and concerns and think of the greater good.

It means working from within the Democratic party to make it better, even when it has betrayed its values. I went on to campaign for Adlai Stevenson when I became an adult.

I marched for civil rights and had the honor of meeting Dr. Martin Luther King. I fought for redress for my community and have spent my life ensuring that America understood that we could not betray our Constitution in such a way ever again.

Bill Clinton broke my heart when he signed DOMA into law. It was a slap in the face to the LGBTQ community. And I knew that we still had much work to do. But I voted for him again in 1996 despite my misgivings, because the alternative was far worse.

And my obligation as a citizen was to help choose the best leader for it, not to check out by not voting out of anger or protest.

There is no leader who will make the decision you want her or him to make 100 percent of the time.

Your vote is a tool of hope for a better world.

Use it wisely, for it is precious.

Use it for others, for they are in need of your support, too.

Totally open thread.

    70Comments

    5. 5.

      Splitting Image

      It was quite some years ago that I began to think of Star Trek mainly as the vehicle that propelled Takei to his eventual internet fame.

      He’s a good’un.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      teezyskeezy

      Well he didn’t grow up in the age of Tik Tok influencers, so what does he know about performative, grandiose petulance?  Oh wait…Nevermind.  He’s seen that before. My mistake.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Crimson Pimpernel

      Takei is impressive in his ability to get past bitterness and use his terrible experience as a vehicle for learning and working toward a better world.  More like this, indeed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Lyrebird

      Thank you WG for your unflagging work fostering constructive action!

       

      Here is good news from an unlikely source: I get email spam for some reason for training classes for HR managers.  Never been an HR manager, but whatevs.  Today’s ad talks about how the DoL is really stepping up and has brought more investigators on board…  employers are losing millions in wage and hours suits… so sign up for our webinar thing yadda yadda yadda.  Sounds to me like good things are happening!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      George has always been class, through and through.

      Speaking of class, the editorial board at the Washington Post needs to go back to logic class, because this absolute mess of an editorial on the growing political divide and how it may impact relationships and marriage is hot garbage, as Dartagnan at Daily Kos points out so thoroughly.

      In an editorial published last week, titled, “If Attitudes Don’t Shift, A Political Dating Mismatch Will Threaten Marriage,” the Washington Post’s editorial board points out that political polarization in this country has reached the point where it is now a prominent, often decisive factor in determining who Americans settle on as their potential mates. They emphasize this trend is now so acute it may actually threaten the institution of marriage as a whole. In particular, it seems that Democratic women are rejecting potential Republican suitors not only for marriage but as relationship material, all across the board. The message the editorial conveys — perhaps hyperbolically, perhaps not — is that as a consequence of this shift in attitudes marriage itself in this country is in jeopardy.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dan B

      We have a number of friends and in-laws who were incarcerated as children.  A couple of in-law couples went to Idaho to revisit the camp and had a blowout on the freeway in Oregon on the way back.  It made the whole tragedy current.

      George Takei being gay brings his example even closer.  The other night we watched Rustin, a Netflix drama about the primary organizer of the March on Washington, Bayard Rustin, an openly gay man.  In today’s Seattle Times there’s a review of the movie praising Rustin’s struggle by Naomi Ishisaka.  Minority groups are easily divided and allies silenced but when we throw off the ‘us versus them’ shackles we advance.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      Sulu is god.

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Dafaq?

      it seems that Democratic women are rejecting potential Republican suitors not only for marriage but as relationship material

       

      The question is, why has it taken so long for this to happen?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @HumboldtBlue:

      The message the editorial conveys — perhaps hyperbolically, perhaps not — is that as a consequence of this shift in attitudes marriage itself in this country is in jeopardy.

      It should be conveying that would-be suitors who are Republican might just end up old and alone because most thinking women reject someone who wants to control them.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      @Baud:

      To add, your concern is a legitimate one.  People do have a tendency to get wrapped up in the mockery and forget the purpose of it. Happens a lot with parody Twitter accounts IMHO.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: And fairly effectively!

      But if someone could measure the frequency of “Biden is old” on the internet, I wouldn’t be surprised if our side didn’t make up at least half of those instances.

      So I wonder about the ripple effect.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dan B

      @Splitting Image: Gene Roddenberry had to persuade Nichelle Norris to stay on.  The quote attributed to Roddenberry is, “Don’t you see what I’m doing?”  The entire premise was we’d all have struggles with our different identities but we’d grow out of tribalism and the benefits would take us to the stars.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cain

      @WaterGirl: Don’t worry there will be a “Defense of American Libido Act” – telling women that they cannot leave the state and that Republican men take priority as they are the true Americans.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chris

      Takei came and spoke at my grad school about a decade ago, largely about his life experiences.  There’s something spectacular about the story of a man who’s traveled from the days of being interned along with his family for nothing but their ethnic background, and coming from that level of intolerance to a world where his marriage to a man is legally recognized.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Chris

      @Old School:

      But what if the Democrat is old?

      Heck, imagine if we voted for a President who was so determined to stay in office he eventually died there after twelve years.

      Boy, we wouldn’t want a President like that.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Hungry Joe

      One of my college roommates approved (tongue-in-cheek) of the interment of Japanese-Americans during WWII: His parents, who were from different parts of California, met in one of the camps.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Lyrebird

      @HumboldtBlue: Agreed!  I thought Dartagnan did a pretty good job of it, but still wanted to take out my own red pen…  the op ed makes some kind of glancing mention of Roe v Wade…  like I wanna marry some guy who is so unwilling to admit knowing nothing about human reproduction that he thinks an ectopic “pregnancy” is something I should volunteer to die for?  Yes indeed there are die hard (so appropriate!) women in the reich wing, too, but I reckon more women than men know about stuff like gee bad things happen when you drive out “lady doctors” and consider individual women’s reproductive capacity or even their lives to be expendable.

       

      I already hate this “oh woe, look, polarization!” stuff when it is used to cover for one side’s descent into fascism, and singing that tune with another scolding for terrible picky liberal women is the sh-t icing on the sh-t cake.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      trollhattan

      Did Liz Truss emigrate to New Zealand?

      New Zealand’s new government says it plans to scrap the nation’s world-leading smoking ban to fund tax cuts.

      The legislation, introduced under the previous Jacinda Ardern-led government, would have banned cigarette sales next year to anyone born after 2008.

      Smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths in New Zealand, and the policy had aimed to stop young generations from picking up the habit. Health experts have strongly criticised the sudden reversal.

      “We are appalled and disgusted… this is an incredibly retrograde step on world-leading, absolutely excellent health measures,” said Prof Richard Edwards, a tobacco control researcher and public health expert at the University of Otago.

      “Most health groups in New Zealand are appalled by what the government’s done and are calling on them to backtrack,” he told the BBC.

      The legislation passed last year had been acclaimed internationally with research models backing the key reforms. Measures included restricting the number of tobacco retailers, and reducing the level of nicotine in cigarettes.

      Modelling had suggested the Smokefree laws could save up to 5,000 lives each year.

      “To you future five-thousand dead, fuck you. To the rest of you hey, TAX CUTS!”

      In a cute Kiwi accent.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Dan B

      @WaterGirl: The “end of martiage!!” is recycled from “Gay marriage!!!” will destroy marriage.  Part of the fear is that many heterosexuals can’t imagine a marriage where both partners are equal.  In the 70’s many of us were asked, “Who’s the woman?”  The question was based on the belief that someone had to be submissive for there to be order.  Of the LGBT couples I’ve known over the decades there might be 5% who have a butch / fem dynamic.  Everyone else assumes that equality is obvious.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Lyrebird: ​ 

      I already hate this “oh woe, look, polarization!” stuff when it is used to cover for one side’s descent into fascism, and singing that tune with another scolding for terrible picky liberal women is the sh-t icing on the sh-t cake.

      A-fucking-men.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Hob

      A Facebook ad just tried to interest me in a new publication called Liberties, a “journal of culture and politics … a triumph for freedom of thought. Subscribe today for insight, cultural exploration and intellectual delight.” Over an animation of classy swirling lines that I guess represent delightfully free thoughts, the ad presents some pretty amazing quotes:

      “A meteor of intellectual substance”— Thomas Friedman
      “Invaluable”— David Brooks

      It’d be hard to think of anyone less substantial than Friedman, but the Brooks one manages to be even funnier than that with just a single word, since Brooks is a guy who—on one of the few occasions when he ever actually made a clear statement of fact—famously lied about the prices of things.

      The third pull-quote was from Cynthia Ozick, saying just “immaculate prose…” If I were Ozick I’d be pretty unhappy about being the third person in that list.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Dan B

      @trollhattan: This Tobacco restoration has been compared to the 35,000* deaths in the US from guns.  Leading cause of death among young people.

      *I thought it was 80,000 but that may be including suicides.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Chris

      @HumboldtBlue:

      In a world where we’re constantly told about how belittled, forgotten, and overlooked the average Republican voter is by the “cultural elites,” the reality is that they’re in fact so spoiled and overindulged that one of the leading papers in the nation is literally writing an entire article to beg people to sleep with them.  This is a thing that actually appeared in print, written by and on behalf of what are supposed to be grown-ass men.

      Seriously, WTF?  I’m single.  I’m sad about it sometimes.  Where the fuck’s my Washington Post article begging the women of the nation to please sleep with me and predicting the end of marriage as an institution if they don’t?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ohio Mom

      @Hungry Joe: Likewise, my mother’s cousin Sam met his beloved wife Sarah in an internment camp, a Displaced Person’s camp somewhere in Europe after World War II/ the Holocaust.

      Then my grandmother sponsored them to immigrate to New York.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Baud

      Republican heterosexual sex is the only thing keeping a lid on the Yellowstone supervolcano.

      The world is counting on you, liberal ladies.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Martin

      @HumboldtBlue: Shit, this has been the case pretty much since 2016, at least among young women. It’s at least a factor in the ‘loneliness of young men’ headlines, which has the unfortunate effect of driving at least some young men harder toward the GOP because they’d rather have their grievances affirmed than actually address why they are struggling to find a partner, etc.

      My daughter has said she’d date a liberal woman before she’d ever date a conservative guy, and she’s said that pretty much all of her friends are the same way. I don’t suggest that they are representative, but when the GOP feels like an existential threat to your existence, it’s pretty hard to internally reconcile the act of dating them.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: It’s not the greatest political motivator– a popular refrain among these people is already “I tried becoming a feminist but the women still wouldn’t put out, so why bother?” I have my doubts about how feminist they ever were…

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Suzanne

      @Chris: It blows my mind.

      Like, if one is having a hard time meeting people, does it never occur to conservative men to work on themselves?! Not just the superficial stuff like the gym, clothes, and grooming, but also the deeper stuff….. education, maybe therapy, meaningful hobbies and passions. Is self-improvement to find a partner a woman-coded thing? That just blows my mind.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Antonius

      @Dan B: In fact, Dr. Martin Luther King personally persuaded Nichelle Nichols to remain on Star Trek:
      Back in 2010, during an interview with StarTrek.com, Nichols recounted how Dr. King inspired her and how she’d inspired him and his family, and why she chose to heed his personal request to remain with Star Trek: The Original Series.
      “When I told Gene [Roddenberry], I walked away, and as far as I was concerned it was a fait accompli,” she said. “Remember, I grew up in musical theater. I belonged to the theater, not to television or movies. Those were things I did when I hadn’t quite made it where I wanted to go, but was on my way. I had quite a lot going for me. I had no idea of the power of being on a screen and people seeing you weekly. But I was ready to go. As nice as this little part was, and I loved the people and I loved working on it, and I was getting experience in a new medium, I didn’t think twice about [leaving].”
      https://www.startrek.com/news/nichelle-nichols-remembers-dr-king

      Reply
    58. 58.

      M31

      @Hob: “A meteor of intellectual substance”— Thomas Friedman

      lololol, you mean something that flames out in the atmosphere and disintegrates before it even hits the ground?

      sounds substantive to me

      the fried man never fails to hit the metaphor straight on his thumb, it’s actually an amazing ‘talent’

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Suzanne

      I will also note that the Washington Post ran a piece today about Doritos inventing a microphone silencer so gamers can crunch Doritos while using their headsets without disrupting others, and why the fuck are so many men still single?! I can’t figure it out.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Chris

      @Martin:

      The thing is, though, last time I checked, the majority of people when asked “would you date somebody from outside your political party” still said “yes.”  And in many cases there’s a self-sorting effect because most of the people around you vote the same way you do in the first place, so the issue won’t come up that much in the first place.  Most people are just not that political in the first place, not to mention that half the country doesn’t even vote in the first place.

      This can’t possibly be a major issue for most people, even most Republicans.  If you’re a Republican who literally can’t get a date, yeah, maybe you’re in a very specific environment, but much more likely is that you’re just so blatantly a misogynistic creep that you’d be turning most women off even if the topic of politics never came up.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Old School

      Late night host Stephen Colbert is recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix, he said on Monday. “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” which airs on CBS, was canceled this week as Colbert recovers.

      “I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix,” Colbert said in social media posts. “I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Martin

      @Suzanne: So, one of the theses explaining this behavior that rings pretty true to me is that these representations of manhood that are directed at young men (and I don’t diminish that the same phenomenon happens to other groups, but they are more practiced at dealing with this than men are) are pretty much straight up lies – in terms of landing the job that will secure your future, and finding the perfect partner, fantasies of social admiration through some act of courageous violence, and all that garbage. And when you start to wake up to the fact that the world doesn’t work like that you have a choice – you can either acknowledge that you were lied to and turn left, and engage with the world as it is, or you can say ‘I was promised this’ and then demand it through other means – usually some form of violence – be it harassing behavior or an AR-15 or becoming a fascist.

      So yeah, you could work on yourself, or you can buy into the right-to-rape movement. And thankfully not a LOT of people do the latter, but any people doing the latter is too many. This isn’t a problem for women to solve, you have to go back to the root of the problem and fix it there – to the lies directed to men, usually to recruit them into a political cause, which sets this whole thing off.

      And I don’t think this is all that different from pastors (and Fox News, and various politicians) who promise their congregation that this is a fundamentally christian nation (in policy, not culture) and when they see their political power waning make the same determination and swing toward radicalization and violence. I mean, there were a LOT of christian nationalist flags flying on Jan 6. You don’t get these people out of that trap by appealing them to secular humanism. It takes a lot more work than that, because they’ve long passed the fork in the road where it would have been pretty easy, and they’re now miles away.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Chris

      @Baud:

      Not necessarily DC specifically, but the kind of environment that embodies, yeah.

      I suspect the kind of environment where this might be a problem is “a social circle where people are unusually politically active and aware, where most people are liberal and most women even more so, and also where young conservatives wear their Trumpiness on their sleeves and can’t shut up about it to a degree that would make it hard for the women to ignore it even if they wanted to.”  Which is, indeed, probably the kind of environment that’s familiar to Washington Post and New York Times pundits and those working directly below them.

      But I seriously doubt if a truck driver and a bank cashier going on a date are either talking or caring much about each other’s politics, whether in Abilene or in South Central LA.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Miss Bianca

      @Baud: I did hear from a source who self-identifies as a Libertarian that supposedly we liberal ladies are considered by the conservative male demographic as hotter  – read, “friskier in the sack” – as a rule, than conservative ones.

      Anecdatum, FWIW ; )

      Reply

