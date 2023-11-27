Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

SunBund Brief (Open Thread)

Someone — maybe Churchill? — is rumored to have said Americans always do the right thing, eventually, after exhausting all other possibilities first. America’s Wang has a different M.O.; Florida always does the wrong thing, then does the wrong thing again and then gets buyer’s remorse when it’s too late to mitigate the damage. Exhibit A, from Florida Politics:

New Florida polling shows Ron DeSantis out of favor with voters in the state, a stunning shift in the year since his successful re-election.

The Cygnal poll of 800 likely General Election voters, reported first by Florida Politics, reveals the Florida Governor is at 50% disapproval against 47% approval.

Though 85% of Republican registrants and 87% of those who voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election still regard the Governor favorably in the poll conducted Nov. 11 — 13, other sub-groups have soured on DeSantis early in his second term.

Well, I’m glad those chuckle-fuck independents and assorted others finally got smacked upside the head with a clue-by-four and caught up with the 50% of Democrats in the state who bothered to show up to vote in 2022. But it’s too goddamn late now.

Unless Trump chokes on a Filet-O-Fish, we’re stuck with Hinky Boots as governor until 2000-and-fucking-26. Just imagine the havoc he can wreak in that interval. Oh wait, we don’t have to imagine it. Here’s a progress report on a DeSantis hire from Politico:

‘This guy is a charlatan’: University of Florida turns against Joe Ladapo
Colleagues say the state surgeon general rarely is on campus and has “sullied” the reputation of the flagship school.

Ya think? Your humble correspondent/Florida grad figured that shit out long before DeSantis hired Ladapo and UF gave him tenure, i.e., when the crackpot physician stood alongside the “demon sperm” doctor to spread dangerous lies about COVID-19 mitigation efforts in 2020.

Ladapo earns a $250,000 salary as surgeon general and a $262,000 salary from UF, according to state and university records.

But some of Ladapo’s UF College of Medicine colleagues were concerned he bypassed crucial vetting during his whirlwind hiring process, regardless of whether it was legal…

“For some reason the medical and public health communities aren’t outright investigating him … probably because he isn’t operating as a scientist or a faculty member,” [United Faculty of Florida-University of Florida President Meera] Sitharam said in an email. “He is operating in the murky world where public health is held hostage to political fortunes, which is in part because public trust in health related institutions has been deeply eroded.”

Yep, and we know exactly who eroded it too.

Meanwhile, Ladapo’s boss, the governor, is threatening to bomb the Bahamas?

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to let people in the Bahamas know it’s a bad idea for anyone to be “firing rockets” at South Florida.

During remarks Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire, the 2024 presidential candidate once again analogized the war between Israel and Hamas to a hypothetical involving a malefactor shooting missiles from the Bahamas toward the state he runs.

“You know, as Governor of Florida, if somebody from the Bahamas was firing rockets into Fort Lauderdale, we would not accept that,” He said. “We would flatten it, like, in no time. We would never accept that happening to our people.”

It wasn’t just a one-off — that’s a stump speech line. But I’m pretty sure Joe Biden controls the ordnance, not Ron DeSantis. Let’s keep it that way.

Open thread.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      Raven

      We’re heading home from the gulf. He pulled his annual bullshit “special red snapper season “ complete with babbling about Biden choking small businesses. Of course his control only extends 9 miles off shore and a tiny minority of charter boats are “state licensed “ to take advantage of it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      🤞 that his low polling carries over to the presidential election.  Even if the Republicans have to invest money in Florida, that’s a win.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      Quote Investagator says Churchill probably didn’t say it.

      They find Israeli politician and diplomat Abba Eban saying a more generic version in 1967:

      Commenting that the passage of time offered the best hope of an end to the problems of Israel and her neighbors, he said: “Men and nations behave wisely when they have exhausted all other resources.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Is Ladapo the doctor who declared dump to be a super-duper superman, the healthiest president ever? Figures.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      Repost from downstairs dead thread. Petrostate provides perfect host to climate summit.

      Leaked briefing documents reveal plans to discuss fossil fuel deals with 15 nations.

      The UN body responsible for the COP28 summit told the BBC hosts were expected to act without bias or self-interest.

      The UAE team did not deny using COP28 meetings for business talks, and said “private meetings are private”.

      It declined to comment on what was discussed in the meetings and said its work has been focused on “meaningful climate action”.

      The documents – obtained by independent journalists at the Centre for Climate Reporting working alongside the BBC – were prepared by the UAE’s COP28 team for meetings with at least 27 foreign governments ahead of the COP28 summit, which starts on 30 November.

      They included proposed “talking points”, such as one for China which says Adnoc, the UAE’s state oil company, is “willing to jointly evaluate international LNG [liquefied natural gas] opportunities” in Mozambique, Canada and Australia.

      The documents suggest telling a Colombian minister that Adnoc “stands ready” to support Colombia to develop its fossil fuel resources.

      There are talking points for 13 other countries, including Germany and Egypt, which suggest telling them Adnoc wants to work with their governments to develop fossil fuel projects.
      BBC

      We are so truly fucked. Sorry, kids, can’t be bothered. Best of luck!

      Reply

