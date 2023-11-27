Hey ?@JasonIsbell? you may not have known it, but you wrote this about my grandparents. Jimmy and Rosalynn. From a small town in Georgia. They were the flagship of the fleet for sure. https://t.co/4VPuG0QqcJ — Jason Carter (@SenatorCarter) November 22, 2023

Jason we all grieve for your grandmother and your beautiful family. I truly wish there were more Carters in the world. My love to y’all. https://t.co/FOS1ljTlMf — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 22, 2023

The Carter presidency, and its ending, has a particular resonance as one of those historical turning points… where the quiet courage of building a better world was crushed by a revanchist I got mine, Jack! autocracy with a grinning ‘optimistic’ figurehead to assure us that all was for the best (white, particularly white male, people) in this best of all possible worlds. We did not (and I have to include myself — I voted for John Anderson, which cured me of third-party candidates forever) choose wisely, that year.

All the living First Ladies will attend Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service: Jill Biden, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush. pic.twitter.com/VB0VCqhwCG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 27, 2023



Repost, per People Magazine:

… On Monday, Nov. 27, ceremonies will begin with a wreath-laying at Georgia Southwestern State University’s Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex. The former first lady will then be taken to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where members of the public are invited to pay respects while she lies in repose from 6 to 10 p.m. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Carter motorcade will move to Emory University’s Glenn Memorial Church for a private tribute service, and on Wednesday, Nov. 28, a formal funeral service for family and friends will take place at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. The public is welcomed to line the family’s motorcade route after the funeral service before she is privately interred at the Carter family’s residence, near the home she and President Carter built more than 60 years ago…

As Rosalynn Carter’s health steadily faded Saturday night, her husband, Jimmy Carter, sat beside her bed in his wheelchair. The 96-year-old former first lady’s journey from the tiny farming town of Plains, Ga., to the White House ended where it began. https://t.co/TPuxIRcq6S — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 23, 2023



Gift link, with a trigger warning:

As Rosalynn Carter’s health steadily faded Saturday night, her husband, Jimmy Carter, sat beside her bed in his wheelchair. At 96, she had an infection that had not improved with antibiotics. The day before, she had entered hospice in her home, and her caregivers shifted from trying to prolong life to making her last days more comfortable. “My Dad told her he loved her and thanked her for all the wonderful things she had done,” said James E. “Chip” Carter III, who was in his parents’ bedroom with other family members. “Then he asked us to leave so he could be alone with her.” The 99-year-old former president sat holding the hand of the former first lady, his wife of 77 years, for about half an hour. “I’m sure he was praying,” Chip Carter said. Then, late Saturday, aides helped Jimmy into his own hospital bed. It had been placed feet-to-feet with his wife’s hospital bed, so the Carters could be propped up and face each other and talk. But when the sun rose, Rosalynn was no longer able to speak. At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, with Jimmy looking at her from his bed, Rosalynn’s journey from the tiny farming town of Plains, Ga., to the White House and national fame ended where it began… Jimmy Carter was never one to sugarcoat difficulties. His unvarnished talk as president about the challenges the United States faced was often cited as a reason he lost his bid for a second term to Republican nominee Ronald Reagan in 1980. When it came to mental health issues, Rosalynn was an early advocate for more frank public discussion. It was no different with aging; family members said the Carters also felt no need to hide the effects of growing old. Earlier this year, Jimmy Carter decided to publicly disclose his wife’s dementia diagnosis. While many famous people guard their image and hide frailty, the Carters did not. Two months ago, they rode through crowds gathered at Plains’ biggest festival, making no effort to hide their declining health. It was a urinary tract infection, a health problem that is particularly common among older women, which her body ultimately could not fight off…

Former President Jimmy Carter, who has been in hospice care since February, is expected to attend his wife Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service in Atlanta on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/DHYAGw3qA2 — The Recount (@therecount) November 27, 2023

Gift article. No paywall. How Rosalynn Carter broke the mold and made her place in history https://t.co/ATldozE2ef — Cuppa Joe (@jbattTX) November 21, 2023

From Karen Tumulty at the Washington Post, “How Rosalynn Carter broke the mold and made her place in history”;