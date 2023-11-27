Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Absent Friends: Rest in Peace, Rosalynn Carter

The Carter presidency, and its ending, has a particular resonance as one of those historical turning points… where the quiet courage of building a better world was crushed by a revanchist I got mine, Jack! autocracy with a grinning ‘optimistic’ figurehead to assure us that all was for the best (white, particularly white male, people) in this best of all possible worlds. We did not (and I have to include myself — I voted for John Anderson, which cured me of third-party candidates forever) choose wisely, that year.


Repost, per People Magazine:

On Monday, Nov. 27, ceremonies will begin with a wreath-laying at Georgia Southwestern State University’s Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex. The former first lady will then be taken to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where members of the public are invited to pay respects while she lies in repose from 6 to 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Carter motorcade will move to Emory University’s Glenn Memorial Church for a private tribute service, and on Wednesday, Nov. 28, a formal funeral service for family and friends will take place at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

The public is welcomed to line the family’s motorcade route after the funeral service before she is privately interred at the Carter family’s residence, near the home she and President Carter built more than 60 years ago…

 


Gift link, with a trigger warning:

As Rosalynn Carter’s health steadily faded Saturday night, her husband, Jimmy Carter, sat beside her bed in his wheelchair.

At 96, she had an infection that had not improved with antibiotics. The day before, she had entered hospice in her home, and her caregivers shifted from trying to prolong life to making her last days more comfortable.

“My Dad told her he loved her and thanked her for all the wonderful things she had done,” said James E. “Chip” Carter III, who was in his parents’ bedroom with other family members. “Then he asked us to leave so he could be alone with her.”

The 99-year-old former president sat holding the hand of the former first lady, his wife of 77 years, for about half an hour. “I’m sure he was praying,” Chip Carter said.

Then, late Saturday, aides helped Jimmy into his own hospital bed. It had been placed feet-to-feet with his wife’s hospital bed, so the Carters could be propped up and face each other and talk.

But when the sun rose, Rosalynn was no longer able to speak. At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, with Jimmy looking at her from his bed, Rosalynn’s journey from the tiny farming town of Plains, Ga., to the White House and national fame ended where it began…

Jimmy Carter was never one to sugarcoat difficulties. His unvarnished talk as president about the challenges the United States faced was often cited as a reason he lost his bid for a second term to Republican nominee Ronald Reagan in 1980. When it came to mental health issues, Rosalynn was an early advocate for more frank public discussion.

It was no different with aging; family members said the Carters also felt no need to hide the effects of growing old. Earlier this year, Jimmy Carter decided to publicly disclose his wife’s dementia diagnosis.

While many famous people guard their image and hide frailty, the Carters did not. Two months ago, they rode through crowds gathered at Plains’ biggest festival, making no effort to hide their declining health. It was a urinary tract infection, a health problem that is particularly common among older women, which her body ultimately could not fight off…

From Karen Tumulty at the Washington Post, “How Rosalynn Carter broke the mold and made her place in history”;

Rosalynn Carter began her tenure as the nation’s first lady with a radical act.

Instead of swanning into the 1977 inaugural balls wrapped in a showstopping couture confection, she opted for the dated ice-blue chiffon gown she had worn for her husband’s gubernatorial inauguration six years before, and at least once since then. It was designed by someone no one had ever heard of and bought in a medium-priced store in Americus, Ga.

The media did not treat her selection kindly, and as the New York Times noted: “Mutters were then heard from members of the fashion industry who felt a First Lady could ill afford such a sentimental gesture.”

This was, to be sure, a reflection of Carter’s modesty, frugality and practicality. (She also let it be known that she had brought her sewing machine to the White House.) But how she dressed was also a statement of how little interest she had in serving as a mere ornament to her husband’s presidency…

… Rosalynn Carter arrived at a time when women’s roles were changing at every level of society. And, according to Paul Costello, who was her assistant press secretary, the new first lady took to heart a bit of counsel from her own outspoken predecessor. “Betty Ford gave her wise advice: Do what you want to do because no matter what you do, you will be criticized,” Costello told me.

Still, the first lady was taken aback by the stir she created when, in the second year of the Carter presidency, she began showing up at Cabinet meetings and quietly taking notes…

… Less than a month after the inauguration, she held her first solo news conference to announce the formation of a presidential commission on mental health — an issue that would become her biggest cause.

“The next morning when I picked up the Washington Post to read about it I found not one word about the commission or the press conference,” she recalled. This newspaper instead ran a story about how the Carters had established a policy against serving hard liquor at White House functions.

But the first lady continued to press against the constraints, and in breaking her own path, she would make it easier for those who followed — including Hillary Clinton…

    32Comments

    3. 3.

      chrisanthemama

      I’m not proud to say that I believe Melania Trump will defile the proceedings with her presence.  But, her superficiality will be on full display in comparison to the current First Lady and other former First Ladies.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      gene108

      @chrisanthemama:

      I think Mel is doing this to irritate Donnie.

      Theres no way Don wants to show sympathy of any kind to the Carters, and have to be in the same place as Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anne Laurie

      @gene108: Doubt it’s even that complicated.

      All the classy people will be there, and Melania only married TFG in the first place so she could hang with the classy people.

      Heck, TFG himself would be there, except his Secret Service agents told him they’re not gonna get into a gun battle with the various First Ladies’ Secret Service protection… and that’s what it would take for him to get through the cordon.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sab

      I know that all marriages end in either death or divorce, and that we all die. Those two had a very long happy marriage.

      But as a happily married person, I cannot imagine Jimmy Carter’s grief at this loss. I have been married for a fraction as long as they were. But I do send my condolenses,  and fear sharing a fraction of his pain someday.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Phylllis

      I remember the press clutching their pearls at the time regarding her gown and thought it was all nonsense. The Smithsonian had the inaugural gowns on display a few years ago, and her dress was lovely and elegant. Another example of the DC ‘they’re not from here’ snobbery.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Larch

      I voted for John Anderson, too. Like you, I learned my lesson regarding third-party candidates. Frustrating that so many refuse to learn from our mistakes.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      @Larch: Ohio Dad and his parents were also John Anderson voters (this was long before I met Ohio Dad). As they remember it, they were mad at Carter for something to do with Israel. Maybe they thought the peace deal with Egypt was too generous to Egypt?

      Never having been particularly enamored of Israel, and a congenital Democrat, I was happy to cast my first ever vote for Carter.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Marcopolo

      Hah, I worked (volunteered) in an Anderson campaign office for a couple weeks!  Dunno if I would have actually voted for him.  First off, that two weeks opened my eyes a bit; second, I was two weeks shy of being able to vote that November.  Since then I’ve voted in every Prez election (and pretty much every election period) and always for the D prez nominee.  Do have family members who voted for Nader though, justifying it based on living in MA & Gore wouldn’t miss their vote.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ohio Mom

      @zhena gogolia: The other former First Ladies will behave themselves too, because that’s what they do. But I bet inside they will be seething that their lovely little reunion has been crashed by Melania.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Almost Retired

      I find it kind of touching that Melania will be there, as much as I loathe her.  That’s what Rosalyn would have wanted, regardless of Melania’s motive for attendance.   If I end up burning in hell it will be because my 18 year old self voted for Anderson.  Although to be fair, it was instead of Reagan.  Which doesn’t make my  18 year old self look any better.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      eclare

      @Citizen Alan:

      We had to split up into campaigns in my fifth or sixth grade class too!  I can’t remember whose campaign I was on, but I still remember my classmate who took an empty box of All powder detergent and turned it into an “All for Anderson” poster.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ohio Mom

      @Phylllis: All the First Ladies’ gowns on display end up looking dated to contemporary eyes because, well, they are dated. Fashion styles move on.

      If there really was a moment Rosalyn’s gown looked passe, that moment (no pun intended) passed long ago. Her wisdom in wearing an older dress is now obvious.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      CaseyL

      where the quiet courage of building a better world was crushed by a revanchist I got mine, Jack! autocracy with a grinning ‘optimistic’ figurehead to assure us that all was for the best

      A crack in time, a rift in the universe, sending us down the wrong pantleg.  And those fuckers won again in 1984 and 1988 – 12 solid goddamn years of GOP governance, 12 years cementing their dead-end ideas of economic, energy, and environmental policies.   That’s the framing we can’t seem to escape.

      When I think of where we were, versus where we are….

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eclare

      For those interested, the service tomorrow is at 1:00 EST.  I assume it will be televised on the cable news channels.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anne Laurie

      (It probably says something about us jackals that so many of us were Anderson voters!

      In my case, it was because my 18-year-old self was furious about Carter’s ‘life isn’t fair’ comment about his anti-abortion compromises.)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      This is why, in my advancing middle age, I try not to paint with too broad a brush when talking about the South.  The Carters, and Jason Isbell, and people like them…they’re everywhere, if you look.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SpaceUnit

      I always thought it be cool if one day a Democratic president created a new branch of service in which decommissioned naval vessels, aircraft carriers and the like, were refurbished into an emergency response fleet that could respond to disasters such as earthquakes and floods all over the world.  It would also be cool to name that branch of service the Carter Group.

      Anyone got Joe Biden’s phone number?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty

      Another John Anderson voter here. I did some calling and was a poll watcher. My dad tried to tell me it was stupid because it would only help Reagan. Not the only time I ignored his wise advice to my regret.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I have no problem at all with Melania’s being there. One of the few moments during her own First Ladyhood when she actually seemed like a normal human being was at one of the Bush funerals (probably GHW’s) when she was seated next to President Obama and he made her laugh. Or smile, anyhow.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Baud

      @Larch:

      It’s the inalienable right of every generation of liberals to crush the hopes and dreams of the generation of liberals that came before them.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Rosalynn is lying in repose at The Carter Center right now. It’s currently being show on the Georgia Public Broadcasting web page. Not sure for how much longer, but check it out at gpb.org. It’s very peaceful and beautiful.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      twbrandt

      I’m embarrassed to admit that I too voted for John Anderson. My reasons (from what I recall 45 years later) was that Carter was too ineffective and Reagan too scary. I never made the mistake of voting for 3rd-party candidate after that.

      Reply

