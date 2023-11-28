On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
UncleEbeneezer
We wanted to do one fairly challenging day hike during our trip. So we decided to do the hike to Long Lake that starts out of the South Lake area of Bishop Creek. The hike is only about 5.5 miles round trip with 1,800 foot elevation gain. Not crazy-hard, but at that altitude a significant workout for us.
On the way up to Convict Lake, we detoured into Bishop Creek and finally got a chance to do the drive to South Lake, for the first time. The Fall Foliage was really great and the view at the South Lake was spectacular.
There are lots of aspens along the trail, especially during the fairly brutal climb at the beginning of the hike.
Up, up, and away! This part of the hike takes a lot out of the legs/lungs.
After the first mile or so, you finally start to get some lovely meadows.
Long Lake was totally worth the effort to get there.
Long Lake
Beautiful.
The light was much better on the way back down.
Aspens, Sierra and afternoon light. Perfection!
We were pretty exhausted but very happy by the end of the hike.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings