UncleEbeneezer

We wanted to do one fairly challenging day hike during our trip. So we decided to do the hike to Long Lake that starts out of the South Lake area of Bishop Creek. The hike is only about 5.5 miles round trip with 1,800 foot elevation gain. Not crazy-hard, but at that altitude a significant workout for us.