On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Golden Sierra 2023: Long Lake (Part 3 of 4)

UncleEbeneezer

We wanted to do one fairly challenging day hike during our trip.  So we decided to do the hike to Long Lake that starts out of the South Lake area of Bishop Creek.  The hike is only about 5.5 miles round trip with 1,800 foot elevation gain.  Not crazy-hard, but at that altitude a significant workout for us.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Long Lake (Part 3 of 4) 9
South Lake, Bishop, CAOctober 9, 2023

On the way up to Convict Lake, we detoured into Bishop Creek and finally got a chance to do the drive to South Lake, for the first time.  The Fall Foliage was really great and the view at the South Lake was spectacular.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Long Lake (Part 3 of 4) 8
Long Lake Trail, Bishop, CAOctober 12, 2023

There are lots of aspens along the trail, especially during the fairly brutal climb at the beginning of the hike.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Long Lake (Part 3 of 4) 7
Long Lake Trail, Bishop Creek, CAOctober 12, 2023

Up, up, and away!  This part of the hike takes a lot out of the legs/lungs.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Long Lake (Part 3 of 4) 6
Long Lake Trail, Bishop Creek, CAOctober 12, 2023

After the first mile or so, you finally start to get some lovely meadows.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Long Lake (Part 3 of 4) 5
Long Lake, Bishop Creek, CAOctober 12, 2023

Long Lake was totally worth the effort to get there.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Long Lake (Part 3 of 4) 4
Long Lake, Bishop Creek, CAOctober 12, 2023

Long Lake

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Long Lake (Part 3 of 4) 3
Long Lake, Bishop, CAOctober 12, 2023

Beautiful.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Long Lake (Part 3 of 4) 2
Long Lake, Bishop, CAOctober 12, 2023

The light was much better on the way back down.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Long Lake (Part 3 of 4) 1
Long Lake Trail, Bishop, CAOctober 12, 2023

Aspens, Sierra and afternoon light.  Perfection!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Long Lake (Part 3 of 4)
South Lake, Bishop, CAOctober 12, 2023

We were pretty exhausted but very happy by the end of the hike.

