Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Strengthening the American Economy

by | 12 Comments

SRSLY:


I used to have some respect for Jonathan Swann, but as my Irish granny used to say, Rich brute’s money spends just like the honest kind…

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Pete fixed the planes

      The wondrous results of a working govt. Hoocudanode?

      eta: The alternative:

      Ron DeSantis’s chief elections fraud official collapsed after abruptly leaving a “contentious” meeting in the Florida governor’s office, then lay dead or dying for almost half an hour in the hallway outside until he was found, an investigation published on Monday has revealed.

      Florida wins again.

    3. 3.

      Kay

      Amy Chozick went on to “cover” Hillary Clinton in 2016 – she was rewarded for that low quality work with a lucrative book deal – autobiographical, of course – and Chozick now writes about the Kardashians and other celebrities.

      They should all write about the Kardashians. We’d all be better off. No one would be worse off if the whole political media category disappeared and just became celebrity reporting.

    4. 4.

      Kay

      I remain perplexed about how Americans keep telling pollsters they are barely keeping body and soul together while breaking spending records in every consumer category, including airline tickets.

      I know you’re going to say “housing’ or “inflation on food” but the spending exists. The money is coming from somewhere.

    7. 7.

      p.a.

      For the FTNYFT competence is disqualifying, for politics and for employment at the FTNYFT.

       

      Off-topic health & wellness tip: when you’re on your fast day, don’t light a gingerbread scented candle.🤬

    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: ​ I think it already is celebrity reporting. Who’s hot, who’s not, how popular they are or aren’t. their misbehaving dogs, misbehaving children, etc etc.

    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      @Kay: There was a story recently about a survey that said that the economy was good in their area but bad nationally.  The obvious explanation is that the national reporting Narrative of Doom is affecting the answer.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    10. 10.

      Kay

      @Salty Sam:

      Trump is perfect for them. It’s why they’re working hard to bring him back.

      It wouldn’t matter that much- not enough normies read the NYTimes to impact a national election- except all the outlets follow them.

    12. 12.

      There go two miscreants

      Glad to see the DOT tooting their own horn, but whoever chose that picture to accompany the tweet should be taken to the woodshed. As with a bad headline, many folks will just remember the “Cancelled…..Cancelled…” in that photo.

