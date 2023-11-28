Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Just Moving Slowly or Is This a Case of the Law Being an Ass?

Open Thread: Just Moving Slowly or Is This a Case of the Law Being an Ass?

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: 

Hoping that there is a ruing from the district court this week on Trump’s appeal of the limited restrictions on his ability to attack anyone he pleases related to his legal battles.  I mean, what kind of bullshit is it when Trump’s attorneys can say oh all the proof you have of the greatly increased threats that are received when Trump isn’t under the limited-gag-order as compared to when he is limited don’t matter, because those were threats about a different case?

I understand that all the judges and justices who are having to rule on limited restrictions on Trump’s ability to attack prosecutors, their staff, witnesses, etc.  They want this to stick; they don’t want it overturned on appeal.

But with a ruling, and then a stay, and then an appeal, and then an administrative stay, and then another appeal, and another administrative stay, and so on – to infinity or to the Supreme Court, whichever comes first – how long before the entire jury pool has been corrupted, and people are afraid to serve?

I get the no one wants to be overturned, but these are not normal times, and at some point there have to be limits on Donald Trump’s ability to say things that result in real threats from his minions.  Is there room for common sense in legal rulings?  If not, maybe that’s why they say “the law is an ass”?

At some point, and we may already be there, we’re looking at locking the barn door after all of the horses are already out.

I agree with what Marc Elias has to say here, and I’m interested to hear from our BJ peeps and our attorneys, who may or may not have a different opinion from the rest of us.

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      Martin

      I suspect the courts are struggling to navigate a unique situation, recognizing that every ruling may set a precedent. So there’s not a lot of well-matched prior law, nor will there be a lot of easy write-ups.

      But it’s also the case that the courts aren’t ruling straight on the law, because they don’t think that’s possible and they don’t expect higher courts to do that either. So they’re effectively writing a new set of legal interpretations that only apply to Presidents, which is cowardly bullshit and drives me insane.

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Even as not-a-lawyer I think it’s complicated.  Yes as a presidential candidate he IS being treated differently, and it seems to me there may be a legitimate social interest in according presidential candidates more (although obviously not infinite) leeway in speech, because popular elections are the touchstone of legitimacy in a democracy, which makes tinkering with them dangerous for more than one reason.

      And it’s further complicated by the fact that, after decades of practice, TIFG is very good indeed at not quite saying something that is obviously a threat, although it’s clear that (1) it strongly suggests a threat, (2) he has legions of followers who will understand it as his clear wishes (“will no one rid me of this troublesome priest”) and (3) he knows all this perfectly well and is taking full advantage of it.

      So contra Elias to some degree, it’s not just a case of a defendant making a threat: there is an additional, competing interest at work, and he personally is not making the threats.  OTOH the things that are happening are clearly the consequences of his deliberate actions, which he takes intending that those things should happen; that is, he’s clearly culpable.

      That, I think, is the tricky balance the courts have to strike.  And I would suspect there is not a lot of precedent for balancing those interests, given that we’ve never had so obviously lawless a presidential candidate.

    4. 4.

      narya

      Some folks I listen to would say that the kid in Elias’s example should be treated the same as TIFG, not the other way around. It’s very tricky, and not just because TIFG is running for office.

    5. 5.

      Wapiti

      @narya: :nods: And until that happens, we should treat Trump the same as all other defendants.

      Trump and his like were happy to call for the execution of the Central Park Five after those young men of color were exonerated. (edited to correct – he didn’t back off his stance, but didn’t re-state demand for execution)

    6. 6.

      Cheez Whiz

      Fascinating to see people realize how our legal system has always worked. None of this is new or novel, it’s that we’re all being forced to pay attention to it, and there’s a clock ticking down for extra drama. Insert quote from A Man For All Seasons about chopping down a forest of laws to get at The Devil here.

    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      It doesn’t really matter what anyone says anymore.  Those of you who have decided that it is going too slowly and the normal rules don’t/shouldn’t apply are unlikely to be persuaded otherwise at this point.

    8. 8.

      ArchTeryx

      Our system is simply not equipped to deal with fascists in high places. It’s designed to mollycoddle them. At attempt is being made to NOT mollycoddle TFG but it’s very hard. He’s stacked the deck pretty thoroughly, right up to the Supreme Court, and what he didn’t do our antimajoritarian system of government does for him.

    9. 9.

      MomSense

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Are these normal rules though?  Granted I was only a paralegal for a relatively short period of time, but I cannot think of any cases we handled  where a Defendant was allowed this kind of behavior.

    10. 10.

      Hoodie

      @Martin: They’re overthinking it.  Throw him in the graybar hotel for a weekend, tell him he’s getting out on Monday.  Solitary confinement with his Secret Service detail in an adjacent area (that will piss them off for wrecking their weekend, which is good).  If he does it again, rinse and repeat.   I’m not sure if that order would be appealable, but I wouldn’t be surprised if most appellate judges wouldn’t want to touch it on at least the first round, especially for a two-day stay.  If some asshat does want to take it up and let him off the hook, that just reinforces that he’s getting special treatment.  Sure, he will whine about his 1st amendment rights and it may make him a martyr to his homies, but they’re a lost cause anyway.   Most folks will say “sounds fair, he needs to tone it down.”

    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: Do you think the normal rules are applying there?  Because I don’t think your regular, average defendant would get away with the stuff Trump has been getting away with.

      I am very interested to know what you think on both of those points

      I think they are not doing a great job of balancing between the rights of a former president, and the right of the people to get a fair trial.

      edit: Also, there is a difference between believing that we are risking a fear trial by all the delays related to this particular point of law – on whether we are risking a fair trial because of all these delays relative to the “not totally a gag order gag order” – is a whole different thing than complaining about the pace of all the investigations into Trump.

    12. 12.

      NoOneOfConsequence

      No court has ever found an appropriately precise gag order to be a violation of free speech. While I can understand making some allowances for Trump’s situation in a civil trial, there’s a big piece of me that hopes he gets slapped upside the head with “Mister, you’re a criminal defendant, under control of the courts, just like any other piece of criminal filth – or, innocent victim of circumstance. Your lawyer said we don’t need to incarcerate you, because you’ll follow the rules. Are you saying we need to incarcerate you? Because the bailiff is right over there, please surrender yourself if we need to incarcerate you. Otherwise, I want to hear you say that you swear before the court, you’ll follow the rules. That’s what you’ll find in this courtroom: LAW AND ORDER!”

    13. 13.

      narya

      @Omnes Omnibus: It does matter to me–part of the reason I listen to a variety of lawyers on podcasts is that I’m triangulating, trying to get a sense of the nuances, and there are many in this case. Most agree that TIFG running for office means very little; else, anyone could declare themselves a candidate and claim the privileges of being one. Most also agree that court staff, witnesses, and juries should be protected. But after that, 1A protects a whole lot of speech; not “true threats,” but determining what, exactly, constitutes a “true threat” is difficult at best. The one area where his candidacy is relevant is that any curtailment of his speech is an opportunity for more grandstanding. And I can’t help but think about how any ruling against him could be weaponized if he or his ilk are in power. So, honestly, IMHO, take all the time needed to be careful, while doing what can be done to protect people.

    14. 14.

      MattF

      I think the lack of any precedent is stopping the legal processes, or at least slowing them down. Also, TFG knows his fans well enough to understand that they present a real threat and isn’t going to be shy about using that threat.

    15. 15.

      Martin

      @Hoodie: I think some of the judges are making the salient point that Trump doesn’t have any more right to run for president than he has a right to attend a Taylor Swift concert. His ability to campaign does not need to be protected any harder than any other person. But we have this money=speech mentality that politicians have some super-constitutional right to broadcast whatever the fuck they want to the country, and it’s bullshit. Trump can campaign from prison with all the actual constraints on his speech that come from that, not being able to attend rallies, attend debates, and so on. Those aren’t protected, nor is his narrow speech in relation to these trials.

    16. 16.

      Martin

      @MattF: But the thing is there *is* precedent. There is a shitload of precedent. What there isn’t is special precedent that applies to a former president, and the treatment of a presidential candidate as a special entity apart from the rest of us scrubs.

      They’re literally writing a special class of precedents that only apply to certain entitled people, and that’s not how this is supposed to work. And many of the courts do seem to be aware they are doing that, but they also seem powerless to not do that.

    17. 17.

      smith

      We have an interesting case for testing if TFG is to be treated as any other defendant in GA, where his co-defendant Harrison Floyd’s bail conditions have just been considerably tightened up because of his threatening online speech. As I recall, he didn’t make explicit threats, but made quite disparaging remarks and did repost and like other peoples’ threats, as I believe TFG has done himself. Floyd is now pretty much prohibited from even breathing in the direction of other co-defendants, witnesses and court personnel, either online or off. TFG is a co-defendant in the same case — if the same restrictions are not applied to him, can we conclude he is a special case, whether because he’s a former president, a candidate, or a rich white man?

    18. 18.

      Miss Bianca

      @NoOneOfConsequence: I have to admit, I am getting to the point of “JUST THROW THE FUCKER IN JAIL FOR A COUPLE DAYS and then tell him there’s more of that coming if he can’t keep his fucking mouth shut JUST LIKE ANY OTHER DEFENDANT IN A CRIMINAL CASE.”

    19. 19.

      Alison Rose

      @Miss Bianca: Your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.

      But seriously, yeah. Throw the fucker in the clink. I know it would just make him more of a martyr and hero to his minions, but still. Maybe someone in there would give him a little slicey-slice on his throat, not enough to kill him but just enough to render him permanently mute.

