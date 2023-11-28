Hoping that there is a ruing from the district court this week on Trump’s appeal of the limited restrictions on his ability to attack anyone he pleases related to his legal battles. I mean, what kind of bullshit is it when Trump’s attorneys can say oh all the proof you have of the greatly increased threats that are received when Trump isn’t under the limited-gag-order as compared to when he is limited don’t matter, because those were threats about a different case?

I understand that all the judges and justices who are having to rule on limited restrictions on Trump’s ability to attack prosecutors, their staff, witnesses, etc. They want this to stick; they don’t want it overturned on appeal.

But with a ruling, and then a stay, and then an appeal, and then an administrative stay, and then another appeal, and another administrative stay, and so on – to infinity or to the Supreme Court, whichever comes first – how long before the entire jury pool has been corrupted, and people are afraid to serve?

I get the no one wants to be overturned, but these are not normal times, and at some point there have to be limits on Donald Trump’s ability to say things that result in real threats from his minions. Is there room for common sense in legal rulings? If not, maybe that’s why they say “the law is an ass”?

At some point, and we may already be there, we’re looking at locking the barn door after all of the horses are already out.

I agree with what Marc Elias has to say here, and I’m interested to hear from our BJ peeps and our attorneys, who may or may not have a different opinion from the rest of us.

Open thread.