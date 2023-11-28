Maybe it’s a measure of the x-Twitter owner’s panic level that he traveled to Israel and toured a destroyed kibbutz with Netanyahu earlier this week. It might also be a sign of Netanyahu’s panic that he took the opportunity to meet the world’s most firmly platformed antisemite. Both failed to read the room, I think.

According to a report originally published on CNN, it’s not just that advertisers are leaving the former bird site after Musk’s most recent antisemitic outburst — prominent content creators associated with those brands have decamped too:

In recent days, a number of prominent media brands have not only paused their paid marketing campaigns on the embattled Elon Musk-owned social platform, but have ceased posting on it altogether, going silent on the once essential site that sought to be the world’s “digital town square.” The flagship accounts belonging to Disney, Paramount, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Universal, and Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) have not posted on the platform in roughly 10 days, following Musk’s disturbing endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory, which he still has not apologized for. None of the studios commented on the record when CNN reached out for comment. But people familiar with the social media strategies of Paramount and WBD confirmed under the condition of anonymity that it’s no coincidence: the companies have made the active decision to stop posting under certain handles on X due to concerns, including brand safety. The blackout on X extends beyond these companies’ corporate accounts, in some cases. For instance, the most high profile accounts affiliated with Disney have gone dark on X, such as @StarWars, @Pixar, and @MarvelStudios, which were previously posting multiple times a day on the platform to their millions of followers. Instead, these brands have switched over to the Meta-owned rival Threads, where they have started actively posting.

As smart people have warned social media users for years, if you’re not paying for the service, you’re the product. The flipside is that if users stop creating free content, the platform owner has no product.

I’m sorry to hear that Threads, a platform controlled by yet another frog-faced billionaire who doesn’t give a shit about democracy, is picking up the slack. I think Bluesky’s familiar user interface and federated scheme are a better deal, but for whatever reason, they’re not ready to take full advantage of a rival service’s self-immolation. Yet. That said, anything that reduces Musk’s noxious influence is positive development:

“Every day, more brands are waking up to the reality that Twitter is dead and X is a cesspool,” Platformer’s Casey Newton said. “The global town square is now dispersed across many different platforms, and increasingly the most relevant conversations are taking place elsewhere.”

Here’s hoping Newton is right and that no one buys Musk’s rehab tour. The last thing we need coming up on a critical election year is a fash-curious edgelord with direct control of the flow of disinformation, and if Musk dispatches the golden goose himself, so much the better.

