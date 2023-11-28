Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Golden Goose Gone?

Maybe it’s a measure of the x-Twitter owner’s panic level that he traveled to Israel and toured a destroyed kibbutz with Netanyahu earlier this week. It might also be a sign of Netanyahu’s panic that he took the opportunity to meet the world’s most firmly platformed antisemite. Both failed to read the room, I think.

According to a report originally published on CNN, it’s not just that advertisers are leaving the former bird site after Musk’s most recent antisemitic outburst — prominent content creators associated with those brands have decamped too:

In recent days, a number of prominent media brands have not only paused their paid marketing campaigns on the embattled Elon Musk-owned social platform, but have ceased posting on it altogether, going silent on the once essential site that sought to be the world’s “digital town square.”

The flagship accounts belonging to Disney, Paramount, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Universal, and Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) have not posted on the platform in roughly 10 days, following Musk’s disturbing endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory, which he still has not apologized for.

None of the studios commented on the record when CNN reached out for comment. But people familiar with the social media strategies of Paramount and WBD confirmed under the condition of anonymity that it’s no coincidence: the companies have made the active decision to stop posting under certain handles on X due to concerns, including brand safety.

The blackout on X extends beyond these companies’ corporate accounts, in some cases. For instance, the most high profile accounts affiliated with Disney have gone dark on X, such as @StarWars, @Pixar, and @MarvelStudios, which were previously posting multiple times a day on the platform to their millions of followers. Instead, these brands have switched over to the Meta-owned rival Threads, where they have started actively posting.

As smart people have warned social media users for years, if you’re not paying for the service, you’re the product. The flipside is that if users stop creating free content, the platform owner has no product.

I’m sorry to hear that Threads, a platform controlled by yet another frog-faced billionaire who doesn’t give a shit about democracy, is picking up the slack. I think Bluesky’s familiar user interface and federated scheme are a better deal, but for whatever reason, they’re not ready to take full advantage of a rival service’s self-immolation. Yet. That said, anything that reduces Musk’s noxious influence is positive development:

“Every day, more brands are waking up to the reality that Twitter is dead and X is a cesspool,” Platformer’s Casey Newton said. “The global town square is now dispersed across many different platforms, and increasingly the most relevant conversations are taking place elsewhere.”

Here’s hoping Newton is right and that no one buys Musk’s rehab tour. The last thing we need coming up on a critical election year is a fash-curious edgelord with direct control of the flow of disinformation, and if Musk dispatches the golden goose himself, so much the better.

Open thread!

    55Comments

    2. 2.

      J. Arthur Crank

      I’m sorry to hear that Threads, a platform controlled by yet another frog-faced billionaire who doesn’t give a shit about democracy

      It is sad that you have to be more specific when you mention a frog-faced billionaire who doesn’t give a shit about democracy. There are too many to choose from.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      J. Arthur Crank

      @Baud:

      Newton is going to get sued in Texas

      Texans don’t like being told what to do. One law is bad enough, but three laws to follow is too much. And these laws have to be followed everywhere and at all times. Talk about government overreach.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BruceFromOhio

      Wherever your ex-X attentions may lie, please go find your faves and follow-like-support them, leave comments and repost. Leaving X behind will be “stickier” if the brand (or author or influencer or whatever) gets some love on a new platform, will have even less reason to return to that cesspool.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TaMara

      For reasons, not so much because twitter is a cesspool, I dumped my oldest account (the one linked to on the right) but because an account started posting disgusting anti-drag queen videos to my account – and of course, musty-doo wasn’t going to do anything about that. I haven’t missed it at all. I do have an author account that I kept, so I can still peek in daily, though I rarely interact any longer. I am shocked/not shocked how quickly in the last few weeks twitter has become X – a desert of trolls and very little actual content any longer. It was dramatic.

      I’m not sold on any of the alternatives – and while Bluesky is user-friendly, I’m bored to tears.  Russian trolls were at least entertaining, but I’m finding the content on BS mostly liberals whining about … EVERYTHING. Ugh. (No offense to anyone who is on Bluesky, LOL).

      Again, social media is optional, so no whining here about alternatives. I’ve been filling my time with many fun/educational things. Got a Rewiring American class later this week. Been writing more, hey and talking to actual people, IRL.

      Now excuse me, I have a  Great Dane demanding my attention ( I have no idea what he wants, but he’s yelling at the top of his lungs, so must be important).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Mx4, who has probably forgotten more about how these platforms work than I will ever know, mentioned it had some security issues, so I never created an account there. Possibly they resolved it — I have no idea.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      @BruceFromOhio: One thing about Mastodon’s refusal to feed stuff to you unbidden is that it can be nontrivial to find people who you already like and who have accounts there–I’ve repeatedly had the experience of being surprised that someone who I’d love to follow is actually there.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      I dumped Xitter after Elmo’s antisemitic remarks mentioned above.  Haven’t been back since, and not going to go back.

      I haven’t replaced it with anything.  I didn’t really use it as ‘social media,’ I read a few specific persons’ Twitter feeds there, and Josh Marshall’s list of persons knowledgeable about the Ukraine war.  I miss those, but can do without them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I don’t think Spoutible is dead in the water.  It has maybe 250,000 users, but threads has something like 2 million.  Not sure about Post or BlueSky.

      I agree with the folks who are predicting that there won’t be ONE of the alternatives that “becomes” the new twitter.

      What Musk has done is awful.  Twitter was a great way for elected officials and the media and businesses and actual people to get the word out.

      Individuals will likely pick one, or maybe two, and everybody won’t be on the same one.

      Maybe there should be a publicly-owned “public square” for the government, elected officials, media, etc.  :: shrug ::

      Reply
    14. 14.

      brendancalling

      “yet another frog-faced billionaire.”

      I think that Zuck looks more like a minnow than a frog. I once saw Musk described as “shaved Cookie Monster” and that’s how I see him now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      @JaySinWA: The account for you on the right bar points to a Spoutable account. I think it has for some time.

      Scroll down and the Xitter account is there.  Click it and it tells you that the account doesn’t exist.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TaMara

      @JaySinWA: Under that one is the twitter account.  Beneath Levenson.  I should probably shoot an email to WG and have her remove it. But for now, I like folks to see my account is no longer there incase they want to send me a kindness tweet via twitter.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Old Man Shadow

      No one could have predicted that letting loose a bunch of vile white supremacist, misogynist pigs would drive off decent people.

      Oh, wait…

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MattF

      Bluesky and Mastodon pretty much satisfy my needs for social media endorphins. And ads on Xitter are all clickbait. I’ve never seen an ad there from a company that I’ve ever heard of. Guess I must be in a downrated demographic category.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Ten Bears: Not that I suppose it really means anything if Republicans control enough government offices, but he would have to have the Constitution changed to do that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Old Man Shadow: I hear Condi plays golf at Stanford. [This is mostly a non-sequitur, brought on by “no one could have predicted.”  It’s just my free association at work.]

      [On topic] Twitter was never a golden goose.  Other than that, I agree with BC.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Scout211

      And in other Musk news, Thursday is a really big day for a Tesla.

      Five Big Unknowns Heading Into The Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event

      It’s been more than 130 days since Tesla (TSLA) announced it built the first Cybertruck at its Texas plant. Now, with the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event on Thursday and shipments of the first new Tesla vehicle in nearly four years set to begin, there are still major unknowns, including price tag and who will be receiving the highly anticipated offering.

      Three days before the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event, scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Central Standard Time on Nov. 30, and Tesla still hasn’t released key details including pricing and vehicle specs that could affect Cybertruck demand and profitability. Major questions remain unanswered: the price, the vehicle driving range, what general specs of the pickup truck are, what delivery ramp up with look like and who will receive the Cybertruck on Nov. 30.

      Hmmm.  Seems well-timed and well-planned.  LOLOLOL

      Reply
    27. 27.

      brantl

      I can’t wait for melon husk to commit the nerd version of seppuku, where he shoves that samurai sword up his own ass, until it comes out the top of his head (or gets someone with enough hand-eye coordination to do it for him).

      Reply
    29. 29.

      jonas

      How is Musk even keeping X afloat these days? How is he servicing the tens of billions of debt he used to buy the place? He must be cashing in Tesla stock and paying out of his own pocket or something, but a billion here a billion there — pretty soon you’re talking real money.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Betty Cracker

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: True, but its owner seems to think it has golden goose potential. From what I read, we’re all supposed to hand over our banking information to Shaved Cookie Monster™️, and then PROFITS!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      cain

      @TaMara:  Lots of great content on mastodon – you just have to find it. There are a lot of boosters. But one great thing is there is a lot of palestinian content vs jewish.

      My open source people are all on there and more folks are moving all the time. It’s pretty rocking on mastodon at the moment. But of course there is also more whining and tone policing.

      Still missing black twitter.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JaySinWA

      @Betty Cracker: I haven’t kept up with Spoutable, but I think the security issue raised was fairly quickly addressed. Spoutable and CounterSocial share a common weakness, one man band startups that don’t seem to have much of a plan for continuity and expansion. You are left to trust them individually.

      The cult of the individual can degenerate into arbitrary behavior too easily.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      jonas

      @Scout211: From the same story:

       He said Tesla will end up producing around 250,000 Cybertruck units per year. Musk said his best guess is Tesla will reach that output sometime in 2025.

      It will almost certainly be much more expensive than a Rivian or Ford Lightning and will have almost none of the practical pickup features of either of those vehicles and they’re nowhere close to delivering a number like that. He’s really losing it…

      Reply
    36. 36.

      montanareddog

      I forget which “last straw” made me abandon (mostly lurking on) Xitter, but it is just coming up to one year ago. My Mastodon account says I joined Dec 04 2022. I got an account on Spoutible later, mostly to ringfence my nym, which I have never used. I put myself on the waiting list for Bluesky but was not so keen that I bothered to ask here for an invite code.

      And I got my official Bluesky invite overnight.  Have registered and started to follow a few, including some jackals. I shall continue on Mastodon and Bluesky and see if either offers a better community or just continue hanging around both joints

      ETA: I never went for a Threads account as I don’t have a Facebook account and I ain’t putting any money or data in that MOTUDork’s pocket

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Frankensteinbeck

      It took much longer than we expected because A) Musk was willing to throw his own money into propping it up and B) people were really, really, really invested in staying, but everything the ‘Twitter is doomed’ crowd predicted is coming to pass.

      Me, I got out of there almost immediately, because I saw that turning Twitter into this stinking sewer of bigotry was the reason Musk bought it.  His first public act was to unban an account that had been banned for transphobia, and then brag about it.  This is all exactly what he promised to do, but people didn’t understand because he used the jargon his asshole incel bigot fans use.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      dmsilev

      @Scout211:

      Tesla still hasn’t released key details including pricing and vehicle specs

      If you have to ask about either of those, you’re not a Tesla superfan and therefore aren’t actually in the market to buy the fruit of another of Elon Musk’s increasing list of mid-life crises.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      gvg

      I don’t think it’s a good idea to have only one service be the major world media company. It’s better if no one view can control it all.

      Our government would have a problem with moderation running up against the first amendment, thus it will work better if done privately for this specific purpose.

      Supposedly India and other countries use twitter for a bunch of things including small business transactions and getting information. I don’t think Musk cares much about the non english speaking side of Twitter, I wonder how it is working for non english countries? What’s going to happen to their needs if the whole company crashes?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @jonas:

      How is Musk even keeping X afloat these days? How is he servicing the tens of billions of debt he used to buy the place?

      His own money.  Nobody has exact numbers because as a private company Twitter doesn’t have to release them, but outside estimates from financial tracking companies are it’s bleeding money like a fire hose, in the range of hundreds of millions.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      dmsilev

      @Frankensteinbeck: And most  or all of that firehose of losses are due to Musk’s decisions. Pre-purchase Twitter was break-even at worst, usually running a bit of a profit (they had a big loss in the last public quarter because of a big one-time court settlement payment).  Musk (a) saddled the company with a billion dollars a year in debt service payments because of how much he overpaid for the company and (b) drove away large swaths of the revenue side of things by …being himself.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      beckya57

      The problem with Bluesky is the invite-only policy IMHO.  I’d been trying to get on there for months, and signed up with Threads (reluctantly) when I couldn’t.  Thanks to Anne Laurie I finally got onto Bluesky last night.  For now I’ll stay on both, but will consider getting off of Threads if Bluesky works well.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ruckus

      I left twit a while back. Have blyski and mast accounts which I check maybe every 2-5 days, they can be moderately interesting but of course don’t have the level SFBII has destroyed at twit.

      @jonas:

      musky inherited most of his money and of course too much money has a tendency to earn some money just sitting there. He’s the world’s richest man because of pure luck, coming into this world into a family that has more money than it knows what to do with, not because he’s earned any of it. I imagine though that his pay at his EV company is more than $1/year. Of course his latest amazing vehicle (just ask him) looks like a 3 yr old designed it and it looks to be as useful a pickup as a 1960 Plymouth Valiant sedan.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WaterGirl

      @JaySinWA: To me, Spoutible is much less risky than something owned by a zillionaire.  All of whom seem to run toward ego and authoritarianism – I have seen enough of that to not what to throw my lot in with them.

      In the past week or so, 1,000 regular peeps have invested $400,000 in Spoutable.

      Spoutible is owned/run by a black man, and I don’t think that’s helping, which I think is appalling.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Chris

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I haven’t replaced it with anything.  I didn’t really use it as ‘social media,’ I read a few specific persons’ Twitter feeds there, and Josh Marshall’s list of persons knowledgeable about the Ukraine war.  I miss those, but can do without them.

      That’s all I ever used it for, which is why I never got an account – before the Great Enshittening, you used to be able to just read somebody’s account and see his latest tweets.

      It’s funny, I always assumed that some day I’d break down and get my own Twitter account, because Twitter would make that impossible and I’d still want to follow Paul Krugman, John Rogers, Sarah Taber, et al.  But then the Muskrat happened, and I was like “… huh.  I might just make it out of here without ever getting a Twitter account after all!”

      Reply
    52. 52.

      cain

      Threads numbers are artificially high since they leverage their instagram accounts and/or facebook accounts. So you don’t know how many active users there are.

      Of course, they’ve recently been allowing election denialism bullshit – so you know the Russians and the Chinese are all over it.

      Stick to bluesky, spoutible, and mastodon. Hopefully, at some point they will connect bluesky with mastodon.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      BR

      @TaMara: ​
      The most interesting non political space in social media for me today is the people from beige.party that I follow on Mastodon. I am not on that server, but because Mastodon is federated it’s easy to follow many folks from that server because they are a hilarious weird group of folks (not that different from Balloon Juice but less political). Such as:

      https://beige.party/@Alice

      https://beige.party/@simplebadger27

      https://beige.party/@tayfonay

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Chris

      @WaterGirl:

      What Musk has done is awful.  Twitter was a great way for elected officials and the media and businesses and actual people to get the word out.

      This has certainly been a great argument for why any time anything becomes this important, it should be run as a public service.  But oh well.

      Reply

