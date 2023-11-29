Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Golden Sierra 2023: Aspendell (Part 4 of 4)

UncleEbeneezer

On our last full day, while Kelly was chilling by the creek, I decided to do a little solo hike to Aspendell and Cardinal Village, which are both just north of Bishop Park Campground.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Aspendell (Part 4 of 4) 9
Aspendell, CAOctober 13, 2023

At the top end of the Bishop Park Campground road there is a lovely grove of aspens.  This is where the Camp Host is located.  There’s also a creekside trail and a fire road.  The fire road leads to Aspendell, a small community of houses in Bishop Creek.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Aspendell (Part 4 of 4) 8
Aspendell, CAOctober 13, 2023

After a short walk I arrived in Aspendell where there are lots of cute homes tucked in amongst the aspens.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Aspendell (Part 4 of 4) 7
Aspendell, CAOctober 13, 2023

One of the roads in Aspendell, adorned with lovely Fall Color.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Aspendell (Part 4 of 4) 6
Aspendell, CAOctober 13, 2023

Rustic house with very scenic yard.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Aspendell (Part 4 of 4) 5
Aspendell, CAOctober 13, 2023

After Aspendell the road turns towards the Cardinal Village Resort.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Aspendell (Part 4 of 4) 4
Cardinal Village, CAOctober 13, 2023

Cardinal Lodge/Village/Resort is really lovely in the Fall.  I do remember seeing some anti-Liberal shit in their store (something referencing Reagan and Galt’s Gulch) a few years ago, but this time I didn’t see anything overtly Trumpy.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Aspendell (Part 4 of 4) 3
Cardinal Village, CAOctober 13, 2023

Neat little hang out spot.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Aspendell (Part 4 of 4) 2
Cardinal Village, CAOctober 13, 2023

After the road ends there is a nice trail that goes along Bishop Creek.  The whole thing is surrounded by aspens.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Aspendell (Part 4 of 4) 1
Cardinal Village, CAOctober 13, 2023

Like…LOTS of aspens

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023: Aspendell (Part 4 of 4)
Cardinal Village, CAOctober 13, 2023

And EVEN MORE aspens :)

All in all, I had a lovely little walk.  Probably only 2+ miles roundtrip.  A great way to finish our trip.

