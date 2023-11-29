On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
UncleEbeneezer
On our last full day, while Kelly was chilling by the creek, I decided to do a little solo hike to Aspendell and Cardinal Village, which are both just north of Bishop Park Campground.
At the top end of the Bishop Park Campground road there is a lovely grove of aspens. This is where the Camp Host is located. There’s also a creekside trail and a fire road. The fire road leads to Aspendell, a small community of houses in Bishop Creek.
After a short walk I arrived in Aspendell where there are lots of cute homes tucked in amongst the aspens.
One of the roads in Aspendell, adorned with lovely Fall Color.
Rustic house with very scenic yard.
After Aspendell the road turns towards the Cardinal Village Resort.
Cardinal Lodge/Village/Resort is really lovely in the Fall. I do remember seeing some anti-Liberal shit in their store (something referencing Reagan and Galt’s Gulch) a few years ago, but this time I didn’t see anything overtly Trumpy.
Neat little hang out spot.
After the road ends there is a nice trail that goes along Bishop Creek. The whole thing is surrounded by aspens.
Like…LOTS of aspens
And EVEN MORE aspens :)
All in all, I had a lovely little walk. Probably only 2+ miles roundtrip. A great way to finish our trip.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings