COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 29, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 29, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 29, 2023

(Doonesbury via GoComics.com)


======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 29, 2023 1

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 29, 2023 3
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 29, 2023 4
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 29, 2023 5
(link)

I haven’t seen anything about Russia on my usual tweet-trawls for many weeks, but suddenly:

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 29, 2023 6
(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 29, 2023 7
(link)

======

    15Comments

    4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @satby:

      It’s a terrific cartoon, and I love it. But I’m sadly aware that my inner, OCD-afflicted, nit-picking pedant is irritated that the committee chairman is a Republican and the ranking member is a Democrat. Surely Garry Trudeau knows that we are the majority party in the Senate!

      But it is a splendid cartoon.

      Reply
    10.

      Scout211

      We had 15 people here for Thanksgiving and Monday one of the family members tested positive for COVID so we are all checking off the days and keeping our fingers crossed.

      Two things:  First, her other two family members who drove 2 1/2 hours both ways with her have tested negative (so far).  They both got the updated COVID vaccination and the infected family member did not. Second, I realized that we haven’t heard of any “super spreader” events in a long, long time due to vaccinations and immunities from COVID infections. I guess that is a double-edged sword, though. It’s good to have those events in the rear view mirror but it also makes people less aware and less cautious because “COVID is over.”

      Narrator: COVID is not over.

      Reply
    11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Washington Co had 180 new hospital admissions this past week. We only have 1 hospital (not a very big one) and it’s down in Potosi. Lots of ambulance miles.

      Reply
    13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @VeniceRilet: @eclare:

      When I got my booster, they told me the govt was no longer involved with the vaccines (beyond approving them). You don’t need a vaccine card to show your record of vaccinations to get a new one. I don’t know about age restrictions.

      My insurance is more than happy to pay for all my vaccines.

      Reply
    14.

      New Deal democrat

      It’s pretty clear that the winter wave has started, right on schedule. The post includes the new CDC wastewater graph, which is identical to the Biobot graph. Unsurprisingly, the biggest regional increase has been in the Midwest, which is back up to levels last seen in February, followed by the Northeast. Also unsurprisingly, the South has both the lowest rate and the smallest increase.

      Hospitalizations have also increased for the second week in a row from their low of 15,000 to 18,200. This is about 75% of their level exactly one year ago. Deaths as of the week of October 28 were just below 1,200, about 45% below their level of one year ago of 2,400.

      If the above pattern holds, by early January we should see hospitalizations of about 33,000 and deaths of about 2,000 per week.

      The latest variant update last Friday shows that, after almost a year of dominance, XBB has faded to about 10% of all cases, with newer variants HG.1 and EG.5 making up close to 50%. Most experts seem to think new variant JN.1, which has become dominant in some other countries, will become the dominant variant in the U.S. this winter. It is likely shown as its parent, BA.2.86, on the CDC graph with 9% of cases. So far the information I have seen is that it is more immune evasive, but not more virulent.

      Anecdotally, I have a nurse friend who was diagnosed simultaneously with COVID and the flu last week. Apparently mask wearing in hospitals has unbelievably become sporadic. For my part, for both infectious reasons, I am masking up in all indoor public spaces.

      Reply
    15.

      lowtechcyclist

      Birth records show COVID-19 caused spike in preterm births The study suggests the US vaccination campaign likely prevented thousands of preterm births

      And if Covid caused a spike in pre-term births, it surely did the same for pre-viability miscarriages.  You know, those “unborn baybeez” the pro-birthers are supposedly so concerned about.  And vaccinations therefore kept a whole bunch of those miscarriages from happening.

      Last I checked (2021) my fundie in-laws were mostly anti-vax.  I plan to mention this at Christmas.

      I don’t expect it to change any of their minds about vaccination, but the best defense is a good offense.

      Reply

