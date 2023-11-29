(Doonesbury via GoComics.com)

Last night's update: Nearly 200,000 new cases https://t.co/Bf6oeUf8F6

Deaths remain elevated from the wave in September with more than 1,000 deaths for 11 weeks in a row, or nearly 16,000 during the same period.

Nationwide, COVID hospital admissions increased by 10%, with nearly 14,000 people currently in hospital, the highest in nearly 2 months.

Some counties seeing increases of 100% – 200% in the past week. https://t.co/gPJuFDAUsj https://t.co/h5krJtqW1X pic.twitter.com/P9Uv4LdUYJ

US: Covid hospitalizaton data right down to county level too.

CDC ww trends show us back to fall peak highs already. pic.twitter.com/RFa9kZ2Laq

======

WHO: Last year's highest peak for global Covid cases was on 19th December 2022 https://t.co/b8GH8NAiQO pic.twitter.com/BeiBD9AZli

. @WHO 's @mvankerkhove understands why the combination of undiagnosed + clusters + kids with pneumonia + in China equalled "Oh God, not again." But what's happening in China isn't the next #Covid , she told STAT in an interview today. https://t.co/rupXRUBLiI



New Zealand: Highest number of Covid cases since January 2023 Covid-19 still NZ's 'biggest infectious disease problem'.https://t.co/9mCNOvhHLr report:https://t.co/w2PJf1Vnfa — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 28, 2023

I haven’t seen anything about Russia on my usual tweet-trawls for many weeks, but suddenly:

Russia: Almost 40% increase in COVID-19 in one week. The incidence of COVID-19 increased by more than 38% in a week. The number of hospitalizations increased by almost 17%. About 30% of cases occur in St. Petersburg and Moscow regions. Izvestia report:https://t.co/aT49YWRKYp — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 27, 2023

Russia: Whooping cough outbreak in several regions "In combination with COVID-19, ARVI and influenza, the disease is more severe than usual." Izvestia report:https://t.co/8RSCPw9Jss pic.twitter.com/0Y5YCMpMqv — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 26, 2023

Russia: The Covid-19 incidence rate in the Trans-Baikal Territory was 131.7 per 100,000 population over the last week. ❗️The highest incidence rates are in the age group of children under one year. Variants circulating are Arcturus, Kraken and Eris.https://t.co/6OjNUX1rAL — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 28, 2023

Finland: Air purifier use at daycare centres cut kids' sick days by a third "It would be a big savings if we could get rid of 30 percent of sick days spread by children, as well as the illnesses that go home to parents,"https://t.co/oD6qsfUy6Z — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 28, 2023

Italy: Covid infections up by 31% in one week. The weekly incidence is 76 per 100,000. The reproduction rate has risen from 1 to 1.12 Hospital bed occupancy rises from 6.7% to 7.7%, equivalent to 4,811 Covid hospitalized patients. La Stampa report:https://t.co/GSA9A1HzNy — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 25, 2023



How inquiry is exposing deep flaws in Covid decision-making https://t.co/n7ArQOmTyd — BBC Health News (@bbchealth) November 26, 2023

Canada, Ontario: Covid in wastewater at one-year high ‘Your chance of being exposed is very high’ The Star report:https://t.co/8JV6JVzv9K — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 26, 2023

Canadian COVID Forecast update: Nov 25-Dec 1 We've revised the forecast, based on this week's data. Number of people infected:

🔴1 in 14: AB, MB

🔴1 in 15: QC, SK

🔴1 in 18: CAN, North, ON

🔴1 in 20: NB

🔴1 in 22: NL

🔴1 in 23: BC

🔴1 in 27: PEI

🔴1 in 37: NS GET YOUR SHOTS! pic.twitter.com/pE9pTHxj9z — Tara Moriarty (@MoriartyLab) November 26, 2023

======

A special issue @PNASNews on neurobiology of stress and "the second pandemic"

"Evidence suggests that we are facing a second pandemic of mood and anxiety disorders, including major depression, anxiety and PTSD." —@Huda_Akil1

and @EricJNestler

Overview: https://t.co/ewHiemFhBF pic.twitter.com/KQaeUsKjrh — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 28, 2023

Novavax's updated vaccine has been granted emergency-use authorization by the World Health Organization (WHO) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older, the company said on Tuesday. https://t.co/xF2427scor https://t.co/xF2427scor — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) November 28, 2023



Study: Survival of SARS-CoV-2 in foods and its inactivation by different methods "in the case of frozen beef and mutton, SARS-CoV-2 survived for over two months at -20°C, with only a minimal reduction in viral load during storage." H/t @Yash25571056

https://t.co/ofxHEp3PUm — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 27, 2023

An alarming surge in premature births caused by #Covid has been halted by vaccination, which returned the premature birth rate to pre-pandemic levels, a new study shows. #SARSCoV2 endangers pregnancy by triggering immune & inflammatory responses https://t.co/7j1HhELwXW pic.twitter.com/riPUVLmSIX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 28, 2023

Birth records show COVID-19 caused spike in preterm births The study suggests the US vaccination campaign likely prevented thousands of preterm birthshttps://t.co/TGwZ7geuJD Amber McNamara/flickr pic.twitter.com/vpUKPQAult — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) November 28, 2023

#Covid-related loss of taste and smell reversible over time. The study, conducted in Italy, observed patients over a 3-year period. The research suggests a favorable rehabilitation of smell and taste function, even for the hardest hit patients https://t.co/TC2B8rCSbN pic.twitter.com/cCuKT1LYvX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 24, 2023

======

U.S: Covid hospitalizations rising in the Midwest "Some of the highest increases are in the Midwestern region covering Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, where trends are nearing levels not seen since early January." CBS report:https://t.co/REpEjb3KV0 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 27, 2023

And there’s people out there hawking books saying we should have jacked up the death rate to more resemble Florida. https://t.co/fhZbCLuiEc — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) November 28, 2023

I think it’s because the reality makes us feel helpless – which in many ways we are – whereas blaming someone ironically puts the power back in human hands. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 27, 2023