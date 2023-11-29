Last night's update: Nearly 200,000 new cases https://t.co/Bf6oeUf8F6
Nationwide, COVID hospital admissions increased by 10%, with nearly 14,000 people currently in hospital, the highest in nearly 2 months.
Deaths remain elevated from the wave in September with more than 1,000 deaths for 11 weeks in a row, or nearly 16,000 during the same period.
US: Covid hospitalizaton data right down to county level too.
Some counties seeing increases of 100% – 200% in the past week. https://t.co/gPJuFDAUsj https://t.co/h5krJtqW1X pic.twitter.com/P9Uv4LdUYJ
CDC ww trends show us back to fall peak highs already. pic.twitter.com/RFa9kZ2Laq
WHO: Last year's highest peak for global Covid cases was on 19th December 2022https://t.co/b8GH8NAiQO pic.twitter.com/BeiBD9AZli
.@WHO's @mvankerkhove understands why the combination of undiagnosed + clusters + kids with pneumonia + in China equalled "Oh God, not again." But what's happening in China isn't the next #Covid, she told STAT in an interview today. https://t.co/rupXRUBLiI
New Zealand: Highest number of Covid cases since January 2023
Covid-19 still NZ's 'biggest infectious disease problem'.https://t.co/9mCNOvhHLr report:https://t.co/w2PJf1Vnfa
I haven’t seen anything about Russia on my usual tweet-trawls for many weeks, but suddenly:
Russia: Almost 40% increase in COVID-19 in one week.
The incidence of COVID-19 increased by more than 38% in a week. The number of hospitalizations increased by almost 17%. About 30% of cases occur in St. Petersburg and Moscow regions.
Izvestia report:https://t.co/aT49YWRKYp
Russia: Whooping cough outbreak in several regions
"In combination with COVID-19, ARVI and influenza, the disease is more severe than usual."
Izvestia report:https://t.co/8RSCPw9Jss pic.twitter.com/0Y5YCMpMqv
Russia: The Covid-19 incidence rate in the Trans-Baikal Territory was 131.7 per 100,000 population over the last week.
❗️The highest incidence rates are in the age group of children under one year.
Variants circulating are Arcturus, Kraken and Eris.https://t.co/6OjNUX1rAL
Finland: Air purifier use at daycare centres cut kids' sick days by a third
"It would be a big savings if we could get rid of 30 percent of sick days spread by children, as well as the illnesses that go home to parents,"https://t.co/oD6qsfUy6Z
Italy: Covid infections up by 31% in one week.
The weekly incidence is 76 per 100,000.
The reproduction rate has risen from 1 to 1.12
Hospital bed occupancy rises from 6.7% to 7.7%, equivalent to 4,811 Covid hospitalized patients.
La Stampa report:https://t.co/GSA9A1HzNy
How inquiry is exposing deep flaws in Covid decision-making https://t.co/n7ArQOmTyd
Canada, Ontario: Covid in wastewater at one-year high
‘Your chance of being exposed is very high’
The Star report:https://t.co/8JV6JVzv9K
Canadian COVID Forecast update: Nov 25-Dec 1
We've revised the forecast, based on this week's data.
Number of people infected:
🔴1 in 14: AB, MB
🔴1 in 15: QC, SK
🔴1 in 18: CAN, North, ON
🔴1 in 20: NB
🔴1 in 22: NL
🔴1 in 23: BC
🔴1 in 27: PEI
🔴1 in 37: NS
GET YOUR SHOTS! pic.twitter.com/pE9pTHxj9z
A special issue @PNASNews on neurobiology of stress and "the second pandemic"
"Evidence suggests that we are facing a second pandemic of mood and anxiety disorders, including major depression, anxiety and PTSD." —@Huda_Akil1
and @EricJNestler
Overview: https://t.co/ewHiemFhBF pic.twitter.com/KQaeUsKjrh
Novavax's updated vaccine has been granted emergency-use authorization by the World Health Organization (WHO) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older, the company said on Tuesday. https://t.co/xF2427scor https://t.co/xF2427scor
Study: Survival of SARS-CoV-2 in foods and its inactivation by different methods
"in the case of frozen beef and mutton, SARS-CoV-2 survived for over two months at -20°C, with only a minimal reduction in viral load during storage."
H/t @Yash25571056
https://t.co/ofxHEp3PUm
An alarming surge in premature births caused by #Covid has been halted by vaccination, which returned the premature birth rate to pre-pandemic levels, a new study shows. #SARSCoV2 endangers pregnancy by triggering immune & inflammatory responses https://t.co/7j1HhELwXW pic.twitter.com/riPUVLmSIX
Birth records show COVID-19 caused spike in preterm births
The study suggests the US vaccination campaign likely prevented thousands of preterm birthshttps://t.co/TGwZ7geuJD
Amber McNamara/flickr pic.twitter.com/vpUKPQAult
#Covid-related loss of taste and smell reversible over time. The study, conducted in Italy, observed patients over a 3-year period. The research suggests a favorable rehabilitation of smell and taste function, even for the hardest hit patients https://t.co/TC2B8rCSbN pic.twitter.com/cCuKT1LYvX
U.S: Covid hospitalizations rising in the Midwest
"Some of the highest increases are in the Midwestern region covering Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, where trends are nearing levels not seen since early January."
CBS report:https://t.co/REpEjb3KV0
And there’s people out there hawking books saying we should have jacked up the death rate to more resemble Florida. https://t.co/fhZbCLuiEc
I think it’s because the reality makes us feel helpless – which in many ways we are – whereas blaming someone ironically puts the power back in human hands.
Please join us in celebrating the life & legacy of our co-founder Rosalynn Carter, a true public health champion. Her decades of advocacy for vaccine access & education will ultimately save millions of lives.
??????https://t.co/ZaaymnPa8N pic.twitter.com/kQKL97bUpB
