Some people say Abbe Lowell is maybe a little *too* good at defending dubious clients, but if the Repubs had the sense to pay and/or listen to their own lawyers, maybe they’d get better advice:

Hunter Biden is open to testifying publicly before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on Dec. 13, his lawyer said in a letter sent to the panel Tuesday. House Republicans subpoenaed the president’s son early this month and summoned him to appear for a closed-door transcribed interview as part of an escalation of Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into the president. “We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door,” his lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a letter Tuesday to Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky. Comer pushed back at Lowell’s letter in a statement Tuesday morning on X: “Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans.”… Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, issued a scathing statement in response, saying Comer’s statement shows that “what the Republicans fear most is sunlight and truth.” “Let me get this straight. After wailing and moaning for ten months about Hunter Biden and alluding to some vast unproven family conspiracy, after sending Hunter Biden a subpoena to appear and testify, Chairman Comer and the Oversight Republicans now reject his offer to appear before the full Committee and the eyes of the world and to answer any questions that they pose?” Raskin said.



Good for Rep. Raskin:

Raskin decried the panel’s first hearing in the GOP’s impeachment inquiry in September as a “miserable failure” and criticized Comer for dismissing Hunter Biden’s offer to testify publicly. “Chairman Comer has now apparently decided to avoid all Committee hearings where the public can actually see for itself the logical, rhetorical and factual contortions they have tied themselves up in,” he said. “The evidence has shown time and again President Biden has committed no wrongdoing, much less an impeachable offense. Chairman Comer’s insistence that Hunter Biden’s interview should happen behind closed doors proves it once again.” Comer is leading the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden in conjunction with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo. In his letter, Lowell rebuked Republicans for their subpoenas focusing on the Biden family’s business dealings, which were issued after Comer requested thousands of bank records connected to Hunter Biden and the president’s brother James Biden, as well as other members of their family and several business associates. “Your Committee has been working for almost a year—without success—to tie our client’s business activities to his father. You state that one of your purposes is to review how a President’s family’s business activities raise ethics and disclosure concerns to inform the basis for a legislative solution,” Lowell wrote. “But all your focus has been on this President’s family while turning a blind eye toward former President Trump and his family’s businesses, some of which the family maintained while serving in office—an area ripe to inform your purported legislative pursuits.”…

???? now other Rs n committee criticizing Comer pic.twitter.com/0Myh1qsJs7 — Eddie Vale @evale72.bsky.social (@evale72) November 28, 2023

NEW: Fallout from Comer shooting down Hunter's offer to testify. w/@amieparnes Even some Republicans think Comer should take Hunter up on his offer. "This is literally what we’ve been barking about for a year now," a senior House GOP aide told me.https://t.co/gkeO0x98ts — Stephen Neukam (@stephen_neukam) November 28, 2023

Per Rolling Stone, we are now entering the second half of the FA / FO cycle:

… While the investigations into Biden have been ongoing for years, the president’s son and his legal team have recently switched tactics towards a more offensive approach in his defense. Earlier this year, Biden leveled a series of lawsuits against entities involved in Republicans’ efforts to prosecute him. These include former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the CEO of Overstock.com, and even the IRS, which Biden alleges improperly handled his tax records. Biden is now pushing to testify publicly before the Oversight Committee, and one would think Republicans would relish the opportunity to grill him in front of a national audience…

Steve Bannon was subpoenaed by the House — and refused to appear Jim Jordan was subpoenaed by the House — and refused to appear Hunter Biden was subpoenaed by the House, agreed to appear — and MAGA Republicans now refuse to let him appear — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 29, 2023





Excellent read from earlier this month:

A congressman who thinks Jim Comer is a reliable narrator went on a cable network that understands he isn’t and things went poorly. https://t.co/As0J4Oz6Cs — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 10, 2023



