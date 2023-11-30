JoyceH tells us about her new pup, Whimsy.

Monday I drove five hours up to PA, spent the night in a hotel, and the next day drove home with my new pup. I went back to Jazzy’s breeder because I like her Samoyeds.

I fretted SO much about this trip before it was over.

I haven’t driven that far for years and worried it would be crippling and exhausting, I worried that Jazzy would feel supplanted and neglected – and turns out the drive was easily doable (I’ve been working out and am in better shape than I’ve been in years) and Jazzy is just utterly thrilled with her new puppy. They chase one another around the yard and have a wonderful time. (This is the first time I’ve had more than one dog at a time.)

For the next week or so I’m just going to be a Puppy Minder, we’re working on doing her business outside, and what are toys and what aren’t.

Whimsy is a very bright and curious and energetic little thing. Those beautiful Sammy eyes and soft soft fur! But I’ve just accepted that the living room will look like a play pen for the next few months, and I am NOT putting up a tree this year!