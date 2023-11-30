Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

We still have time to mess this up!

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

This blog will pay for itself.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Bark louder, little dog.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Let there be snark.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sweet Baby Whimsy (Open Thread)

Sweet Baby Whimsy (Open Thread)

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: 

JoyceH tells us about her new pup, Whimsy.

Monday I drove five hours up to PA, spent the night in a hotel, and the next day drove home with my new pup. I went back to Jazzy’s breeder because I like her Samoyeds.

I fretted SO much about this trip before it was over.

I haven’t driven that far for years and worried it would be crippling and exhausting, I worried that Jazzy would feel supplanted and neglected – and turns out the drive was easily doable (I’ve been working out and am in better shape than I’ve been in years) and Jazzy is just utterly thrilled with her new puppy. They chase one another around the yard and have a wonderful time. (This is the first time I’ve had more than one dog at a time.)

For the next week or so I’m just going to be a Puppy Minder, we’re working on doing her business outside, and what are toys and what aren’t.

Whimsy is a very bright and curious and energetic little thing. Those beautiful Sammy eyes and soft soft fur! But I’ve just accepted that the living room will look like a play pen for the next few months, and I am NOT putting up a tree this year!

Look at that face!

Jazzy and Whimsy

Jazzy & Whimsy playing together  (click to watch)

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • CarolPW
  • catradio
  • Dan B
  • dexwood
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • geg6
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Ian R
  • Josie
  • JoyceH
  • Kathleen
  • kindness
  • Kristine
  • Mike in Pasadena
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Quiltingfool
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sis
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • stinger
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51Comments

    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      Sammys are smart and cute as all getout. Is there a floofier breed? I think not.

      Friends in spring would take theirs to the front yard and begin her annual brushing–brushing that would yield dozens of Samoyed tumbleweeds rolling down the street. When she’d emerge from swimming, there was a LOT less dog than when she entered–you can’t tell petting one where the fur ends and the dog begins.

      Enjoy that puppeh!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TaMara

      That ear! OMG, I remember when Scout’s ears went every which way, before the cartridge firmed up. I hope you have lots of fun…she’s adorable.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CarolPW

      The wayward ear is adorable. Bisket has the toy in the first picture, and grabs it by the tail and swings it around. You do not want to be hit in the head by the knotted end.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JoyceH

      Whimsy is my fourth Samoyed! I’m relearning puppy stuff. She wolfs her food like a little piglet! And she hasn’t yet accepted that the cats want to ignore her.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Dan B

      Years ago we had a White Shepherd, Honky, that we bred with a Samoyed.  It was great to have the two of them in the house – sleek and fluffy.  The pups were incredibly gorgeous and smart!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Baud: Eye-watering stupidity.  They should hire me – I can be dumb as a stump (and offensive, too!) for a fraction of what they pay this bozo and his ilk.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Some purity progressive will agree and tell us how drinking from a straw makes him look old.  Then a self appointed representative of “young”people will inform us that drinking from straw is corporatist. Real Communists only drink your milkshake, they don’t buy their own milkshake.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Quiltingfool

      What a beautiful puppy!  So glad your Jazzy is enjoying playing with Whimsy.  Perhaps she can teach Whimsy proper dog etiquette?  Or they might be partners in crime, lol?

      So, what does your cat think about the new baby?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      stinger

      O   M   G

      What an adorable puppy! So glad the trip went well, and that the long drive and overnight stay were worth it!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mike in Pasadena

      Whimsy looks like a beautiful pup.

      If you have not already read Kagan’s piece in the Washington Post, please make time to do so. It’s overly long, but if you cannot spare the time necessary, read the second half. Although somebody already posted the free link, here it is again.

      https://wapo.st/47QyFY1

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ian R

      I don’t think I’ve ever seen a picture of a real dog that looked as much like an (adorable) plush toy as that one.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Barbara

      What a sweetie.  I had a Samoyed in college but my boyfriend took her when we broke up.  What I remember most about her personality is that she was very independent. I don’t know if that is common for the breed.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Miss Bianca

      @trollhattan: Finnish Lapphunds are pretty floofy – in fact, my Lappie Susi looks an awful lot like a Sammi – she is a dilute sable (I think) and kind of cream-colored with ashy highlights.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.