Kissinger: A Retrospective

Best I can tell, Kissinger’s youthful experience fleeing the Nazis taught him one thing, the credo by which he would live the next 90 years: The strong take what they can, and the weak bear what they must. Young Kissinger chose to support whatever he perceived as the latest version of the ‘strong’ side, and there’s always an International Relations market for a sufficiently glib version of that.

Erik Loomis, at Lawyers Guns & Money, has the best summary of Kissinger’s criminal career that I’ve seen so far — “Kissinger is Dead, Finally Something Good Has Happened in 2023”:

One of the most vile individuals to ever befoul the United States, Henry Kissinger is dead. A man responsible for the deaths of millions of people around the world and yet the most respected man within the American foreign policy community for decades, Kissinger’s sheer existence exposed the moral vacuity of Cold War foreign policy and the empty platitudes and chummy gladhandling of the Beltway elite class that deserves our utter contempt.

Born in 1923 in Bavaria to a Jewish family, Heinz Kissinger and his family fled the Nazis to the United States in 1938. Kissinger went to high school in Washington Heights in Manhattan. He entered City College to become an accountant. If only that had been his fate. Imagine how many people around the world would still be alive if Kissinger had been a bookkeeper somewhere. Sigh.

But he was drafted into the U.S. Army in World War II. He became a U.S. citizen while stationed in South Carolina in 1943. He was a smart guy—and Henry would never let you forget that—and did well on standardized testing. So the Army sent him to Lafayette College in Pennsylvania to study engineering. Once again, here was another career path for the man. Sometimes we romanticize the roads not taken. But sometimes, we realize that any other road literally could not be worse than one the path taken. That’s certainly true in this case…

It’s a long list of atrocities — one I suspect Loomis has been waiting (im)patiently to put to good use.



Helpful hint from the invaluable Mr. Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire:

If there is one place to look for a proper obituary for this cocktail party barbarian, it is the invaluable National Security Archive. Its indefatigable staff has been prying loose documentary evidence of Kissinger’s crimes of commission and omission for decades now.

This historical record also documents the darker side of Kissinger’s controversial tenure in power: his role in the overthrow of democracy and the rise of dictatorship in Chile; disdain for human rights and support for dirty, and even genocidal, wars abroad; secret bombing campaigns in Southeast Asia; and involvement in the Nixon administration’s criminal abuses, among them the secret wiretaps of his own top aides.

“Henry Kissinger’s insistence on recording practically every word he said, either to the presidents he served (without their knowledge that they were being taped) or the diplomats he cajoled, remains the gift that keeps on giving to diplomatic historians,” remarked Tom Blanton, director of the National Security Archive. “Kissinger’s aides later commented that he needed to keep track of which lie he told to whom. Kissinger tried to keep those documents under his own control, his deed of gift to the Library of Congress would have kept them closed five years from now, but the Archive brought legal action and forced the opening of the secret documents that show a decidedly mixed picture of Kissinger’s legacy, and enormous catastrophic costs to the peoples of Southeast Asia and Latin America.”

Poor Henry. Despite his best efforts, this remained a democratic republic in which the people have a right to know the savagery their tax dollars are supporting, and the crimes being done in their name…

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      Princess

      Biden waited a very long time then put out a very very measured statement that expressed sympathy for the family and recognized Kissinger was a smart SOB, and said very little else. Biden is smart.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      brendancalling

      My 19 year old messaged me last night, absolutely ELATED by the news. 19 and dancing on the miserable shit’s body before it was even cold. I’ve never been prouder!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Anyway, live your life in such a way that the entire internet won’t erupt with glee the moment you die.

      If I had an X account, I would hit the “like” button on this and join the other 4k+ likes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Brachiator:

      Kissinger almost outlived my hatred for him.

      Almost.

      LOL! Fuck ’em!

      I hope he enjoys Starr’s, Rumsfeld’s, Powell’s, and Limbaugh’s company – in Hell.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ruckus

      @Brachiator:

      As someone who served in the US military 1970-73 who turned 18 2 yrs before joining, with a draft number of 15 in the first drawing  and a 1A rating after a “physical” just after turning 18, that was at it’s very best a scam of epic proportions (I have evidence…), I can say that Henry Kissinger, even at his very best, was absolute scum of the earth. What he was at his very worst, which was most of the time, I do not believe there are words for. If it was my choice the words on his stone would be

      “Are we absolutely sure he is 100% DEAD?’

      I believe that we should engrave the death certificate into the stone as well, just for some insurance, including the signature of the docs that signed it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @mrmoshpotato: Alas, poor thing would have no idea what he did to deserve this life

      ETA: Thinking to what I saw in his biography in the OP, this could actually result in a future version of the same person. I retract my original statement.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ruckus

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation:

      Unable to sleep or close his eyes and have the names of every person who died serving in any way in the US government during his political time on a list that runs verbally in his brain 24 hrs a day, over and over until his brain explodes.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      In this world, Kissinger’s remains ought to be publicly tossed into a vat of acid until they dissolve.

      In the next, I hope Kissinger gets repeatedly bombed, thrown out of helicopters, etc.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      The “Populism Updates” lady runs an informative site. She aggegates reports on elections worldwide, and adds her own reporting and analysis. Plus, her photo cracks me up.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cmorenc

      Let me be contrarian and say something in praise of the late Henry Kissinger – he was living proof that the worst American war criminal is still better than the least bad Russian war criminal.  C’mon – let’s not be petty by replying “yeah, but not by much” – while holding thumb and index finger millimeters apart for illustration.   😁

      Reply

