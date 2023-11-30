Henry Kissinger finally put on trial for war crimes — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) November 30, 2023

Best I can tell, Kissinger’s youthful experience fleeing the Nazis taught him one thing, the credo by which he would live the next 90 years: The strong take what they can, and the weak bear what they must. Young Kissinger chose to support whatever he perceived as the latest version of the ‘strong’ side, and there’s always an International Relations market for a sufficiently glib version of that.

Erik Loomis, at Lawyers Guns & Money, has the best summary of Kissinger’s criminal career that I’ve seen so far — “Kissinger is Dead, Finally Something Good Has Happened in 2023”:

One of the most vile individuals to ever befoul the United States, Henry Kissinger is dead. A man responsible for the deaths of millions of people around the world and yet the most respected man within the American foreign policy community for decades, Kissinger’s sheer existence exposed the moral vacuity of Cold War foreign policy and the empty platitudes and chummy gladhandling of the Beltway elite class that deserves our utter contempt. Born in 1923 in Bavaria to a Jewish family, Heinz Kissinger and his family fled the Nazis to the United States in 1938. Kissinger went to high school in Washington Heights in Manhattan. He entered City College to become an accountant. If only that had been his fate. Imagine how many people around the world would still be alive if Kissinger had been a bookkeeper somewhere. Sigh. But he was drafted into the U.S. Army in World War II. He became a U.S. citizen while stationed in South Carolina in 1943. He was a smart guy—and Henry would never let you forget that—and did well on standardized testing. So the Army sent him to Lafayette College in Pennsylvania to study engineering. Once again, here was another career path for the man. Sometimes we romanticize the roads not taken. But sometimes, we realize that any other road literally could not be worse than one the path taken. That’s certainly true in this case…

It’s a long list of atrocities — one I suspect Loomis has been waiting (im)patiently to put to good use.

"KISSINGER’S ASCENT OCCURRED THROUGH AN OBSCENITY THAT TIME CANNOT DIMINISH" goes incredibly hard for a subtitle in an obituary. https://t.co/yHs3TCwddq — X-Wings & History (@XWnHIST) November 30, 2023





Henry Kissinger finally kicked his bucket of blood, and the world awoke on Thursday a little bit less poisoned than it was the day before. https://t.co/bH2I3O5ihd — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 30, 2023



Helpful hint from the invaluable Mr. Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire:

… If there is one place to look for a proper obituary for this cocktail party barbarian, it is the invaluable National Security Archive. Its indefatigable staff has been prying loose documentary evidence of Kissinger’s crimes of commission and omission for decades now. This historical record also documents the darker side of Kissinger’s controversial tenure in power: his role in the overthrow of democracy and the rise of dictatorship in Chile; disdain for human rights and support for dirty, and even genocidal, wars abroad; secret bombing campaigns in Southeast Asia; and involvement in the Nixon administration’s criminal abuses, among them the secret wiretaps of his own top aides. “Henry Kissinger’s insistence on recording practically every word he said, either to the presidents he served (without their knowledge that they were being taped) or the diplomats he cajoled, remains the gift that keeps on giving to diplomatic historians,” remarked Tom Blanton, director of the National Security Archive. “Kissinger’s aides later commented that he needed to keep track of which lie he told to whom. Kissinger tried to keep those documents under his own control, his deed of gift to the Library of Congress would have kept them closed five years from now, but the Archive brought legal action and forced the opening of the secret documents that show a decidedly mixed picture of Kissinger’s legacy, and enormous catastrophic costs to the peoples of Southeast Asia and Latin America.” Poor Henry. Despite his best efforts, this remained a democratic republic in which the people have a right to know the savagery their tax dollars are supporting, and the crimes being done in their name…

if a factual recounting of the shit you did in your lifetime is an affront to your memory, guess who’s problem THAT is — Albert Burneko (@AlbertBurneko) December 1, 2018

Kissinger has finally gone to whatever reward this universe reserves for such creatures. And tonight, again, and not for the last time, I deeply regret my cowardice on that evening. Tony was never more right. https://t.co/q9BQ8iL8Lc — David Simon (@AoDespair) November 30, 2023

People like to spin Kissinger as good for the Jews. Here's what he had to say about the plight of 2 million Soviet Jews when he was in power. pic.twitter.com/lQIDPpvCOd — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) November 30, 2023

That and the guy lived eleven trillion years, spent a good chunk of it running the foreign policy of one superpower then spent the end of it getting paid off by the other superpower so like shit, the man already won, let people blow off steam. https://t.co/qUPrwB3EPP — Open Source Stupidity (OSSTU) Starfish (@IRHotTakes) November 30, 2023