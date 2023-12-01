Campsite 7 Colorado River Mile 215.1

We reached the confluence of the Green and Colorado Rivers the day before our scheduled pick up by the outfitter’s jet boat. The boat needs a certain depth right off shore in order to land. This site didn’t permit that but it was close to another nearby location that we expected would be reachable.

Note: Mileage notations change at the Confluence going downstream on the Colorado River. They start at 216.5 on the guide book we were using. The mileage ends at Lees Ferry.