lashonrangue
As I mentioned in the previous OTR, we spent 3 nights at Upper Cabin Bottom on the Green River. There are the remains of a cabin a very short distance up an arroyo from the campsite. There is also a trail along the river to the south that will take you to Ancestral Puebloan petroglyphs.
I got up early one morning and hiked a foot path that goes a short distance to the next campsite – Lower Cabin Bottom. This was taken just before the sun rose above the far cliffs.
Our next campsite was on a sandbar across from a hanging canyon. These are formed when the course of the river changes (a very long time ago).
This next campsite had a sandbar that rose in height as it went upstream. The bank was slowly eroding into the river. We pitched our tent in a place that we thought was far enough back from the river to be safe. However, the sound of a piece of the bank periodically splashing into the river was a little unsettling. This group of people floating by gives a sense of the cliff’s scale.
We continually saw and heard ravens along our trip. You have to be careful and secure your collection of food from them.
We reached the confluence of the Green and Colorado Rivers the day before our scheduled pick up by the outfitter’s jet boat. The boat needs a certain depth right off shore in order to land. This site didn’t permit that but it was close to another nearby location that we expected would be reachable.
Note: Mileage notations change at the Confluence going downstream on the Colorado River. They start at 216.5 on the guide book we were using. The mileage ends at Lees Ferry.
So the next morning we got up early, and paddled a short distance to Upper Spanish Bottom. This is a series of camping areas above Cataract Canyon – the start of white water on the Colorado. This was taken early morning looking down river as we waited for the arrival of the jet boat. The river turns to the left at the cliffs in the center of the photo. The vegetation beneath them is Lower Spanish Bottom – the last place for jet boat pick up. You don’t want to take your canoe beyond that point.
The boat made several stops after our pick up. It held twenty five passengers.
Lots of weird rock formations as we jetted upstream for about two hours.
The river grew wider as we rode upstream. At the end of the ride the boat landed at a concrete ramp and was hauled out onto a large trailer. All the passengers got onto a school bus for a 30 minute ride to the outfitter’s office. Then everyone helped unload all the gear from the boat in the parking lot. We found our gear, returned what we had rented, and then headed to our hotel for a much needed shower. Another very satisfying trip finished! We are already thinking about next year.
