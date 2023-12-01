As of a few hours ago, North Carolina has started to accept enrollment and begin coverage in Medicaid for adults ages 19-64 with incomes under 138% Federal Poverty Level (FPL.). This expansion is authorized by the ACA but made voluntary by the Supreme Court and enriched by the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ARPA gave states that had yet to expand Medicaid a fairly large federal bonus to expand Medicaid.

The state is moving several hundred thousand individuals who had limited benefit Medicaid (mainly family planning services), to full benefits today. ID cards are on the way.

There is going to be a somewhat odd experience for people using Healthcare.gov to buy insurance. Healthcare.gov (and any state based marketplace) conducts a plausible eligibility check based on income whenever someone actively engages with the platform. If someone is plausibly eligible, Healthcare.gov holds the ACA enrollment and sends the person to Medicaid. Remember, the ACA subsidies are designed to be the subsidies of last resort and are not available if an individual has coverage available elsewhere.

However the presumptive eligibility check is against the rules in place as of the day that the check is made. So someone whose income was between 100-138% FPL and who had a check done on them in November would qualify for a Silver CSR plan that starts January 1, 2024. However that same person going on Healthcare.gov today will be sent to Medicaid. The big news is if you went on Healthcare.gov in November with an income under 100% FPL, go back on today as you’re now eligible for North Carolina Medicaid.