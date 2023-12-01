Here’s a great little parody from Subaru Dianne, to mark the occasion of Santos being expelled from the House.

I think it’s great. I guess maybe SD couldn’t figure out what to rhyme with “punchable face”?

Santos, baby.

They kicked you out of Congress today.

Hooray.

Celebratin’ the news,

Santos, baby,

Good riddance to a pitiful fraud.

Santos, honey,

You victimised and cheated and broke

The folk,

Took their money and ran,

Santos, cutie,

So hurry up and leave us, you fraud.

Think of all

The lies you told.

Think of all the veterans freezing in the cold.

I’ll rejoice, you fucking hack,

If you just leave and don’t come back.

Santos, baby,

You probably should visit, I think,

The clink.

Lock you up, toss the key,

Santos, baby,

Get out, you sanctimonious fraud.

Totally open thread.