Santos, baby! (a little something for the occasion, by Subaru Dianne)

Here’s a great little parody from Subaru Dianne, to mark the occasion of Santos being expelled from the House.

I think it’s great.  I guess maybe SD couldn’t figure out what to rhyme with “punchable face”?

Santos, baby.
They kicked you out of Congress today.
Hooray.
Celebratin’ the news,
Santos, baby,
Good riddance to a pitiful fraud.

Santos, honey,
You victimised and cheated and broke
The folk,
Took their money and ran,
Santos, cutie,
So hurry up and leave us, you fraud.

Think of all
The lies you told.
Think of all the veterans freezing in the cold.
I’ll rejoice, you fucking hack,
If you just leave and don’t come back.

Santos, baby,
You probably should visit, I think,
The clink.
Lock you up, toss the key,
Santos, baby,
Get out, you sanctimonious fraud.

Totally open thread.

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      piratedan

      a couple of threads up there was a question that was tossed out about a phrase that has entered the Balloon Juice lexicon and I wanted to post a follow up for clarity:

       

      as the introducer of the phrase into the Balloon Juice lexicon (introducer means I didn’t craft it but I did find it):

      The Dildo of Consequences, rarely arrives lubed….

      all additional adjectives, adverbs and additional nomenclature are allowed as long as the usual Oxford Comma protocols are followed….

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      Nine of the ten hours of my workday today were filled with meetings and I am fucken spent.

      At four this morning, the new puppy, Coco, had the runs. So she backed her fuzzy ass up to the corner of her crate and blasted her shit out. She managed to poo-spray the carpet outside the crate, but also get poop all over the bars of the crate, and all the blankets in the crate.

      I took her for a long walk after work, but I still feel so cooped up. Might need to do some yoga.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ladyraxterinok

      AgaIn Lawyers,Guns,and Money has an excellent post on Sandra Day O’Connor

      And why she was NOT  a moderate but was, in the  context of the time, extremely conservative

      And of course her extremely destructive participation in the 5 to 4 vote on 12/12/2000 handing Bush the presidency

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Almost Retired

      This is brilliant.  And I can totally picture Eartha Kitt draped over a grand piano and purring out SD’s lyrics.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I guess maybe SD couldn’t figure out what to rhyme with “punchable face”?

      Or “Botox.”

      (Thanks for all the kind words. Sometimes these things just write themselves.)

      Reply

