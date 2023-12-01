Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Republicans got rid McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

A consequence of cucumbers

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Tim C.

      Nothing wrong with thinking about her.  I told my son, when his Great Grandmother died, that our grief is a monument to how much we loved someone.

      May we all be grieved that way.

    2. 2.

      Kayla Rudbek

      Sitting here knitting and thinking about how my grandma knit me a blanket as a wedding present, and now I’m knitting a blanket as hopefully a Christmas present for my nephew (if it gets finished in time), and wondering how long it will be used.

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Wow, almost a year. Those anniversaries are tough. Tammy was a very special person and deserves to be remembered.

      I feel you, John. Yesterday was the three-year anniversary of my younger sister’s death, and for the first time I’m having a really hard time with it. And I’m also in the middle of moving this weekend, and moving and similar life changes are always stressful.

      I like what @Tim C. said about grief.

    5. 5.

      Kifaru1

      Every time I go outside at night and look at the stars I think of my grandmother who passed in 2001. We always lived thousands of miles apart (France, east coast of U.S. and Kenya) and we had a saying that we always looked up at the same stars….Memories are part of who we are.

    7. 7.

      BellyCat

      Loss sucks. There is no sugar-coating it.

      In better moments, I try to imagine what the person I’m grieving would want: the feeling of the party going on rather than ending. Irish wake sort of thing. Dunno. Put on some Pogues or something?

    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      Good to hear you’re home.  Were Steve, Maxwell, and Thurston happy to see you?

      I’ve heard the first year of grieving can be the hardest, with so many bleak milestones when the memories and pain are freshest: first New Years without her; first Spring; and so on. How is Brian doing; have you been keeping in touch?

    10. 10.

      TaMara

      That first anniversary sucks, for sure.

      It’s been two years for my mom…and second anniversary was easier. But cooking…it’s the cooking that gets me every time.

      This summer my dad asked me to finally organize the kitchen for him and every spice I tossed, every dish I packed away that he didn’t need – stab to the heart.

