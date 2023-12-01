I forgot to tell you all I am home. Here’s a thread, too.
Been thinking about Tammy a lot lately. It will be a year in a few days.
by John Cole| 10 Comments
John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
Tim C.
Nothing wrong with thinking about her. I told my son, when his Great Grandmother died, that our grief is a monument to how much we loved someone.
May we all be grieved that way.
Sitting here knitting and thinking about how my grandma knit me a blanket as a wedding present, and now I’m knitting a blanket as hopefully a Christmas present for my nephew (if it gets finished in time), and wondering how long it will be used.
wombat probability cloud
John, it sucks, and healing a heartache like this is a slow process.
SiubhanDuinne
Wow, almost a year. Those anniversaries are tough. Tammy was a very special person and deserves to be remembered.
I feel you, John. Yesterday was the three-year anniversary of my younger sister’s death, and for the first time I’m having a really hard time with it. And I’m also in the middle of moving this weekend, and moving and similar life changes are always stressful.
I like what @Tim C. said about grief.
Kifaru1
Every time I go outside at night and look at the stars I think of my grandmother who passed in 2001. We always lived thousands of miles apart (France, east coast of U.S. and Kenya) and we had a saying that we always looked up at the same stars….Memories are part of who we are.
Narya
Sending love your way, John. Anniversaries are hard, especially the first one.
BellyCat
Loss sucks. There is no sugar-coating it.
In better moments, I try to imagine what the person I’m grieving would want: the feeling of the party going on rather than ending. Irish wake sort of thing. Dunno. Put on some Pogues or something?
CaseyL
Good to hear you’re home. Were Steve, Maxwell, and Thurston happy to see you?
I’ve heard the first year of grieving can be the hardest, with so many bleak milestones when the memories and pain are freshest: first New Years without her; first Spring; and so on. How is Brian doing; have you been keeping in touch?
That first anniversary sucks, for sure.
It’s been two years for my mom…and second anniversary was easier. But cooking…it’s the cooking that gets me every time.
This summer my dad asked me to finally organize the kitchen for him and every spice I tossed, every dish I packed away that he didn’t need – stab to the heart.
