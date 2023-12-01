Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

There are no moderate Republican – only extremists, and cowards.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

“Squeaker” McCarthy

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Fight them, without becoming them!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

A consequence of cucumbers

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

This fight is for everything.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Friday Evening Open Thread: Hopefully, Leonard Leo Will Be Going Through Some Things

Friday Evening Open Thread: Hopefully, Leonard Leo Will Be Going Through Some Things

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I feel like this development got overlooked yesterday, in the general news barrage. Per Huffpost, “Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Subpoenas In Supreme Court Ethics Probe”:

After a combative two-hour hearing, the Senate judiciary committee on Thursday approved subpoenas to compel the appearance of billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow and conservative legal activist Leonard Leo.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the chairman, bypassed 177 amendments filed by Republicans and abruptly held the vote in response to a last-minute GOP effort to thwart the entire process. Every Republican walked out of the hearing as soon as the vote began. The final tally was 11 Democrats voting yes to the subpoenas, no Republicans voting at all.

Crow, a Texas real estate magnate, became the focus of scrutiny after reports by ProPublica revealed that Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose millions of dollars in gifts Crow gave him in the form of luxury travel and accommodation, real estate purchases and private school tuition for years. Leo, the architect of the conservative takeover of the Supreme Court, also found himself in the spotlight after a ProPublica report showed that he helped arrange an expensive trip, paid for by another conservative billionaire, that Justice Samuel Alito failed to disclose.

Durbin previously sent letters to Crow and Leo asking them to voluntarily appear before the committee for questioning. But both declined, claiming that the separation of powers somehow inoculated them, despite being private citizens, from having to appear before Congress. Their refusals prompted Durbin to pursue subpoenas…

The subpoenas are part of an investigation by the committee into the Supreme Court’s failure to adopt a binding and enforceable ethics code that would prevent violations like those committed by Thomas and Alito. Durbin, along with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), sponsored legislation to impose such a code on the court…

An attempt to approve the subpoenas for Crow and Leo on Nov. 9 ended after Republicans introduced 88 amendments that covered everything from immigration to subpoenaing the private flight records of the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the committee’s action was an “important step” in ensuring accountability for Leo and Crow, “who have both used their power and wealth to gain undisclosed access to Supreme Court Justices.”

“Having these very same billionaires who are pushing cases through the Court have the ability to travel in jets and go to resorts and buy them gifts ― it’s just outrageous,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Today, Senate Democrats are taking action to look under the hood and make sure we increase transparency, which these subpoenas would do.”

The fact the Repubs are willing to beclown themselves to this extent shows just *how* dangerous such an investigation will be for their whole corrupt enterprise. There will, of course, be endless legal delays along the way… which is one more excellent reason to make sure President Biden is still in the Oval Office next February…

Friday Evening Open Thread: Leonard Leo Will Be Going Through Some Things 1

Friday Evening Open Thread: Leonard Leo Will Be Going Through Some Things

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • anitamargarita
  • Baud
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • BellyCat
  • Bill Arnold
  • BR
  • CaseyL
  • Dan B
  • danielx
  • Dark Patriot
  • Freemark
  • frosty
  • Gaffer
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • jimmiraybob
  • Leto
  • Lyrebird
  • middlelee
  • MikefromArlington
  • moops
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • piratedan
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Subsole
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      moops

      Since all the relevant information was in the HuffPost link, perhaps BJ can dial back all the free links to The Musk website and driving their traffic?  Or perhaps just start taking screenshots and forgo the links to X ?   I realize we will never get some frontpagers off X, but it would be nice to start throttling our support for the platform.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Gaffer

      @moops: Yes! My ad blockers don’t allow X or Twitter reposts to show up, just a window that says blocked. And I like it that way. Too bad all the posts that I’ve enjoyed here for years are not visible to me. Dump your X reposts please!!!!!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      piratedan

      Since the GOP has established their “precedent” of ignoring subpoenas from Democratic Party controlled institutions, I fully expect these people to do the same.  Is there anyone out there that can suggest a way to get compliance (not that we should expect honesty from them if they do appear I suppose)?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      frosty

      How about addressing the content of the post instead of whining about the links. AL has said repeatedly that she’s going to use the sources that give her the information for her posts. For now, that’s Musk’s (rapidly swirling down the drain) toy.

      Flame away!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      jimmiraybob

      Steve “Death to the Administrative State” Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist, is not having a good day, “They want a civil war, they got one!”

      Oh boo.  Bless your little heart. But, you should really calm down.  You don’t want to do an Andy Breitbart right before your boy pulls his first felony guilty verdict.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BR

      @Gaffer: ​
      Yeah. I’d love it if the links are to public social media, not X (which requires logins and is toxic) and bluesky (which requires logins and isn’t public). But I understand that the fragmented social media landscape is going to be what it is. I’m happy using Mastodon and connected networks and there are folks I read there that aren’t elsewhere, so that won’t change.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Freemark

      For all the money I pay for this top 10,000 blog and the large amount of that that goes to the front pagers they should be willing to spend their time screenshotting and/or researching better links than from the sight formerly know as Twitter.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      middlelee

      Every once in awhile a few commenters on BJ remind me of one of my mother’s favorite sayings: “You’d complain if they hung you with a new rope.”

      What Frosty said.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bill Arnold

      @Gaffer:

      Yes! My ad blockers don’t allow X or Twitter reposts to show up, just a window that says blocked. And I like it that way.

      That is your choice. Enjoy it. Including any consequences.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bill Arnold

      @moops:

      Since all the relevant information was in the HuffPost link, perhaps BJ can dial back all the free links to The Musk website and driving their traffic?

      Twitter is losing money. AL is helping them lose money.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      They’ll ignore the subpoenas, and the Senate will refer the matter to the DOJ, which will charge them both with contempt, which they will litigate all the way to SCOTUS, where…. they own at least two, and possibly four, of the Justices (none of whom will recuse themselves).

      This should be interesting.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dan B

      @frosty: I have sympathy for people who want the source of the rampant antisemitism to crash and burn.  The ‘fuck you’s’ help with the crashing and the anger at Muskrat.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Bill Arnold

      @CaseyL:

      This should be interesting.

      There needs to be more trials of these corrupt people and their corruptors in court of public opinion.
      Just the facts; that they have the overwhelming appearance of being corrupt, that they have a fascistic disrespect for the law and should be treated as such.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Bill Arnold

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I am so tired about the incessant whining about Twitter links.

      Very much agreed.
      I block facebook entirely (including the trackers) through various means. (FB is at least as deserving of [destruction] as Musk-owned Twitter IMO.) That means that facebook links are dead links, for me, and probably not for others. That is my choice.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Alison Rose

      Whew, thank God someone finally had the courage to speak up about Twitter links!!!!!!!

      That was sarcasm. Y’all are like the 500th people to complain about it. AL has addressed it numerous times and shouldn’t have to keep doing so like some kind of penance. You do not pay for this blog, and you are not forced to read it. If seeing embedded tweets bothers you so much, you are — and this is true — free to not read the blog! You can read whatever else caters more closely to your personal transitory moral standards*, perched atop your high horse. And stop trying to make fetch happen.

      (*Do you use Facebook? Apple products? Google? Shop at Amazon? Or Target? Watch NFL? Or any one of an endless number of Big Companies That Are Bad And Are Run By Bad People? We all patronize in one way or another companies run by absolute shit-weasels. I do, you do, everyone does. You aren’t better than other people because you choose to abstain from some of them.)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      Btw absolutely HUGE opening here for the Dems to run as the anti-corruption and anti-hypocrisy party.  It ties together every last little thing about today’s GOP, from SCOTUS to Santos to the Florida GOP chairman and on and on and on.

      (also has the benefit of being true)   =)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      BeautifulPlumage

      AL: thank you for all the time you spend to keep this a 24/7/365 blog. Your work is very much appreciated by most of us. Please ignore the moopers & gaffers & bb’ers.

      As for Senate subpoenas, I’m hoping one of the lawyerly commenters will compare this with Bannon and Susan McDougal (I think she was jailed for refusing a congressional subpoena). Thanks in advance.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      BellyCat

      I’m sorry but as much as I think of the 3 brave liberal USSC souls, their lack of overt objection to what is taking place is nothing more than “silence = complicity”. The graphic is missing three photos.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose: It’s also possible to read the twitter posts that are on the screen in a post, without actually clicking on them.  That way if you are concerned about giving Elmo clicks, you are not personally giving him any clicks.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @WaterGirl: sometimes “X” wants me to go to it to run a video but I can usually find the same stuff on other sites or use nitter. There. Are. Options

       

      And thanks for all your work & time for this full service blog. I plan to restart my Patreon giving after the new year

      Reply
    41. 41.

      moops

      @Alison Rose: J H C.  People.   I for one have Never complained about X links.  This was my First Time.  I have also not seen this mountain of complaints that apparently have drowned this blog in the past so you have my bowing and groveling apologies for even daring to bringing the subject up.

       

      I withdraw it entirely and now praise the use of X for keeping this blog up to date and relevant.

       

      Carry on as if this was never mentioned.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Lyrebird

      @BeautifulPlumage: AL: thank you for all the time you spend to keep this a 24/7/365 blog. Your work is very much appreciated by most of us. Please ignore the moopers & gaffers & bb’ers.

      Ditto ditto.

      Anne Laurie had a word, not muckraker, but related and even more specific.  I am so thankful she does that for us.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Subsole

       

       

      @BellyCat:

      I would cut Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson a little slack. She is fairly newly-installed and still has a bit of an excuse, I think.

      The rest though? I am in total agreement.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.