BREAKING: The Senate Judiciary Committee has just voted to approve subpoenas for conservative activist Leonard Leo and GOP megadonor Harlan Crow in its Supreme Court ethics probe. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 30, 2023

I feel like this development got overlooked yesterday, in the general news barrage. Per Huffpost, “Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Subpoenas In Supreme Court Ethics Probe”:

After a combative two-hour hearing, the Senate judiciary committee on Thursday approved subpoenas to compel the appearance of billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow and conservative legal activist Leonard Leo. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the chairman, bypassed 177 amendments filed by Republicans and abruptly held the vote in response to a last-minute GOP effort to thwart the entire process. Every Republican walked out of the hearing as soon as the vote began. The final tally was 11 Democrats voting yes to the subpoenas, no Republicans voting at all. Crow, a Texas real estate magnate, became the focus of scrutiny after reports by ProPublica revealed that Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose millions of dollars in gifts Crow gave him in the form of luxury travel and accommodation, real estate purchases and private school tuition for years. Leo, the architect of the conservative takeover of the Supreme Court, also found himself in the spotlight after a ProPublica report showed that he helped arrange an expensive trip, paid for by another conservative billionaire, that Justice Samuel Alito failed to disclose. Durbin previously sent letters to Crow and Leo asking them to voluntarily appear before the committee for questioning. But both declined, claiming that the separation of powers somehow inoculated them, despite being private citizens, from having to appear before Congress. Their refusals prompted Durbin to pursue subpoenas…

The subpoenas are part of an investigation by the committee into the Supreme Court’s failure to adopt a binding and enforceable ethics code that would prevent violations like those committed by Thomas and Alito. Durbin, along with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), sponsored legislation to impose such a code on the court… An attempt to approve the subpoenas for Crow and Leo on Nov. 9 ended after Republicans introduced 88 amendments that covered everything from immigration to subpoenaing the private flight records of the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the committee’s action was an “important step” in ensuring accountability for Leo and Crow, “who have both used their power and wealth to gain undisclosed access to Supreme Court Justices.” “Having these very same billionaires who are pushing cases through the Court have the ability to travel in jets and go to resorts and buy them gifts ― it’s just outrageous,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Today, Senate Democrats are taking action to look under the hood and make sure we increase transparency, which these subpoenas would do.”

The fact the Repubs are willing to beclown themselves to this extent shows just *how* dangerous such an investigation will be for their whole corrupt enterprise. There will, of course, be endless legal delays along the way… which is one more excellent reason to make sure President Biden is still in the Oval Office next February…

The Senate Judiciary Committee investigating Supreme Court ethics votes to authorize subpoenas of Clarence Thomas benefactor Harlan Crow and Federalist Society co-chair Leonard Leo as Republicans walk out in protest. pic.twitter.com/Smix3Rsscs — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 30, 2023

NEW: Dems on the Senate Judiciary just suspended the rules that would have allowed Republicans to procedurally drown subpoenas for Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow with amendments. All republicans walked out. Dems voted to subpoena Crow and Leo. EXCELLENT. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) November 30, 2023