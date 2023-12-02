CaseyL wrote something really smart and thoughtful in a comment this week, and I think it’s important enough promote it here.

Authoritarianism attracts people who have no internal code to speak of. People empty of anything but solipsistic appetite.

It’s a natural fit for psychopaths and sociopaths – they attain leadership positions.

It’s also a natural fit for people who feel profoundly lost and alienated – they attain community.

And, since they have no internal compass, they take on the values of that community, as promulgated by its leadership…whatever those values are at any given moment, subject to change at the whim of the leaders.

Being in an authoritarian mindset also relieves the leadership of having to “live up to” espoused values – the lower orders not only don’t expect it from them, they get a vicarious thrill seeing their adored leaders break conventional moral/ethical boundaries. It shows how powerful their leaders are, validating their choice to follow them.