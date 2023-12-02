Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

In my day, never was longer.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Something To Think About

Open Thread: Something To Think About

by | 68 Comments

This post is in: ,

CaseyL wrote something really smart and thoughtful in a comment this week, and I think it’s important enough promote it here.

Authoritarianism attracts people who have no internal code to speak of.  People empty of anything but solipsistic appetite.

It’s a natural fit for psychopaths and sociopaths – they attain leadership positions.

It’s also a natural fit for people who feel profoundly lost and alienated – they attain community.

And, since they have no internal compass, they take on the values of that community, as promulgated by its leadership…whatever those values are at any given moment, subject to change at the whim of the leaders.

Being in an authoritarian mindset also relieves the leadership of having to “live up to” espoused values – the lower orders not only don’t expect it from them, they get a vicarious thrill seeing their adored leaders break conventional moral/ethical boundaries.  It shows how powerful their leaders are, validating their choice to follow them.

This makes perfect sense to me.  How about you?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • beckya57
  • Betsy
  • BR
  • Brachiator
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • citizen dave
  • Fraud Guy
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jay C
  • Mike in Pasadena
  • Miss Bianca
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • narya
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • RaflW
  • Raoul Paste
  • Regnad Kcin
  • Ruckus
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Tim C.
  • Tony Jay
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl
  • way2blue
  • West of the Rockies
  • wjca
  • wonkie
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    68Comments

    2. 2.

      wonkie

      Authoritarianism also attracts the fake heroes, the armchair warriors, the faux outrage addicts who love to perceive themselves as heroically fighting when they aren’t actually suffering and are, in fact, enjoying their daily wallow in hate/fear propaganda. I think a lot of MAGAs are like that. How many of the attackers on Jan 6 had any real issues at stake? None. And how many expected to pay any price for their behavior? None. It is typical of Republicans who get consequences for their crimes to first be surprised and then be outraged and only when the reality sinks in to start whining. Entitlement is a core Republican value. The MAGA movement is really about people who sit smugly and securely in their living rooms watching Faux and imagining themselves as under attack and heroically fighting back–while living on socialist programs and government subsidies and enjoying what’s left of the middle class.  It’s true that MAGGOTs are mostly under educated men, but it is not true that they are the working poor. Trump’s appeal is to people who can afford to piss away their lives on the self-indulgence of hysteria over nothing.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Tim C.

      Yup.  All correct, it can self-reinforce as those who oppose the authoritarian are more like to keep their heads down and not talk about it at all out of fear.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RaflW

      My partner has preached on Authoritarianism (and won an award recently for one of those sermons!). He introduced me, and many congregants in several cities, to the work of U Mass doctoral candidate Matthew MacWilliams.

      MacWilliams posits that authoritarian tendencies can be searched out through a person’s attitudes towards child rearing, rather than via political party affiliation. Per WaPo:

      “With each question, respondents were asked which of two traits were more important in children:

      – Independence or respect for their elders;
      – Curiosity or good manners;
      – Self-reliance or obedience;
      – Being considerate or being well-behaved.

      Psychologists use these questions to identify people who are disposed to favor hierarchy, loyalty and strong leadership — those who picked the second trait in each set — what experts call ‘authoritarianism.’

      …When it comes to politics, authoritarians tend to prefer clarity and unity to ambiguity and difference.

      …MacWilliams checked to make sure that his questions about child-rearing were in fact predictive of authoritarian political attitudes. In the poll, respondents were also asked whether they thought that it is sometimes necessary to keep other groups in their place, whether opposition from the political minority sometimes needs to be circumscribed, and whether they think the minority’s rights must be protected from the majority’s power.

      Trump’s supporters were much more likely to oppose protections for the minority, while the other candidates’ supporters didn’t have strong opinions one way or another.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      This is why someone like GEN Flynn could function and succeed in a structured environment like the army but then floundered so spectacularly once that structure was gone.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you to CaseyL for highlighting this.

      The hunger for certainty is a perennial strand in the human temperament, found more strongly in some individuals than others… and tending to resurge (is that a word?) in societies during times of rapid change or trauma.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Authoritarian_personality

      University of Manitoba emeritus professor Bob Altemeyer did a lot of research on this topic, and noted two distinct types: authoritarian followers and authoritarian leaders. His work used to be available online; and he had a dry sense of humor which I appreciated.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_Altemeyer

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Miss Bianca

      @RaflW: Well, I don’t know. I happen to think, for example, that independence *and* respect for elders are both important. I think curiosity *and* good manners are both important traits to cultivate in children.

      Probably a good thing I didn’t have any, I would have just confused them, evidently.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RaflW

      @H.E.Wolf: As our slow-roll climate emergency accelerates, I think the human desire for certainty will lead to more grave authoritarian power grabs. It may be a rough century.

      Though I do believe we can avoid some of this. It’s not pre-ordained. But we have to be clear-eyed that scarcity and the fear of scarcity is an easy tool for autocrats to pick up and run with.

      It is one of the reasons that I find climate doomism so caustic. It disempowers people from taking collective actions now, and it hands more potential power to demagogic types.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      RaflW

      @Miss Bianca@zhena gogolia: Indeed this is a not-uncommon response by more progressive types!

      And I’m not saying you’re wrong, but that for rule-bound people, your both-and is itself not tenable. We have to try to grok that the people who are Trumpy just flat our think differently.

      ie: for a lot of people, ‘good manners’ come from a nun whacking you on the hand with a ruler if you don’t follow convention (or big sky g-d will whack you, etc).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Miss Bianca

      @zhena gogolia: Yeah, some of these questions strike me as false dichotomies, but then again, as a flaming liberal/anti-authoritarian from the time I could think for myself *but* raised in a pretty strict authoritarian-parenting type of household, perhaps I see these things differently than others would.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Raoul Paste

      So much  for this performative nonsense about “freedom“.
      Didn’t the Cheshire cat say something about “words mean what I want them to mean “?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      narya

      @Miss Bianca: I had exactly the same reaction to those two; I don’t think those traits are mutually exclusive.

      I was struck by the comment when I first saw it, and I think it points to an important point. More than one person has said to me, upon finding out that I’m an atheist (and was raised that way), well, why would you ever be good/do the right thing/be moral? If you only do the right thing because you’re afraid of punishment, either in this life or some next life, then your “morals” are pretty empty.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Brachiator

      Authoritarianism attracts people who have no internal code to speak of.  People empty of anything but solipsistic appetite.

      I don’t think I agree with this. Using biblical mythology as a quick example, the Israelites had the 10 Commandments and all the laws, but after entering their new land still said to their prophets “let us have a king, so that we can be like other nations.”

      I don’t take this as history, but as a useful metaphor for how some groups voluntarily choose authoritarianism.

      I also think some people accept authority, law, etc and make it part of their internal code.

      I also think that many people don’t have much of a code at all, and will accept whatever society they live in.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      BR

      Hannah Arendt wrote something similar in The Origins of Totalitarianism:

      “The totalitarian mass leaders based their propaganda on the correct psychological assumption that, under such conditions, one could make people believe the most fantastic statements one day, and trust that if the next day they were given irrefutable proof of their falsehood, they would take refuge in cynicism; instead of deserting the leaders who had lied to them, they would protest that they had known all along that the statement was a lie and would admire the leaders for their superior tactical cleverness.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ruckus

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I believe that works in all levels of the military. So much that any human being needs to decide on a daily basis is removed from possibility. I’m not saying that it doesn’t need to do this – it absolutely does to function at the worst of times. But that is not true of most non military life. And it changes, as your example of General Flynn clearly shows. What I’m saying for those without military experience is that any life can require some structure to function but the military requires far more structure to function at all.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Miss Bianca

      @WaterGirl: My mother didn’t raise me to be independent, but she led by very contradictory example, shall we say. Almost all her girls turned into liberal social justice warriors, all her boys the epitome of unexamined white male GOP privilege.

      As she used to say, “All my *boys* turned out fine. My *girls*…”

      You gotta laugh till.you cry. Or cry till you laugh. Or something.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @Miss Bianca: I agree with you. I don’t see the choices as diametrically opposed.  In many cases both are good.  But if I have to choose between them?  It’s italics for me.

      Independence or respect for their elders;
      Curiosity or good manners;
      Self-reliance or obedience;
      Being considerate or being well-behaved.

      What’s interesting to me is what happens when I put the various phrases together.

      If you make me choose between these two for myself or for my children, or what we should be encouraging in schools, there’s no contest.

      Independence, curiosity, self-reliance, being considerate

      respect for elders, good manner, obedience and being well-behaved

      Reply
    33. 33.

      West of the Rockies

      I think it’s weird that Trump’s supporters accept from him behavior they presumably would not accept from their children, colleagues, neighbors, brothers-in-law, etc.  To me, it’s a rather confounding thing.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Miss Bianca

      @Omnes Omnibus: Let’s just say…I know what the correct fork *is*. And, if pressed, where to place it in a setting. Hey, my momma raised me *right*! (With the accent on the “right”!)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Brachiator

      The newly elected leader of Argentina, Milei, describes himself as an “anarcho-capitalist,” and yet espouses all kinds of 19th century views about society and is against abortion. These people claim to love freedom and minimal regulations, and yet espouse authoritarianism in order to”save the state” from liberal or socialist elites.

      Argentina has massive economic problems, but the impulse to control the population, especially women, is a huge non sequitur. And yet voters bought into a big chunk of this nonsense.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Miss Bianca: and what are you doing there [ETA with your elbows] under the table?  [Don’t answer that.]

      @Baud: What am I doing here then?

      The Cheshire Cat’s reply:

      “But I don’t want to go among mad people,” Alice remarked.
      “Oh, you can’t help that,” said the Cat: “we’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.”
      “How do you know I’m mad?” said Alice.
      “You must be,” said the Cat, “or you wouldn’t have come here.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Miss Bianca

      @WaterGirl: The way I see it, when you put it like that, is that if *parents* taught the non-italicized values, so that schools were expected and encouraged – and therefore, *free* – to teach the italicized ones, then, in the words of the old Sam Cook song, “what a wonderful world this would be.”.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      My sisters were taught to be tougher because that was what mom had experienced as the oldest of 5 and having to help her mom feed and raise the other kids when her father died at a young age. One of them went on to take that need to be tougher to heart and the other one had to join a weird religion to take that need away. Guess which one was more successful as an independent person. Guess which one mom gave more grief to.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      AM in NC

      @RaflW:  Very interesting.  I was reading an article about Christianist homeschooling in the WAPO today, and I kept thinking, these people are authoritarians who are raising their children to be authoritarians. EVERYONE knows their place in the hierarchy; that hierarchy is enforced through violence and surveillance; and nobody challenges the head.

      They profiled two parents who broke with their families to send their kids to public school. They were raised in strict, fundamentalist Christian homes and were homeschooled themselves, and from their perspective, the way they were kept in the fold was to be locked away and never have contact with anyone outside the bubble.  They were traumatized by the violence they thought was normal and were initially shocked to learn everything they’d been taught was basically BS.

      They were raised in an authoritarian cult. And Christianist homeschooling is on the rise all over America so that their kids/property never have to be exposed to anything outside the cult.

      Republicans are simultaneously going full out on removing ANY AND ALL oversight of these “homeschools” – either to make sure the kids are actually learning anything or to do basic welfare checks on kids cloistered away.   Plus passing laws to give tax dollars to homeschoolers instead of supporting public education. This is bleeding public schools dry in many rural areas.

      Republicans want us ignorant, controllable, and under the thumb of a rightwing, white-supremacist, Christian Nationalist regime.  Destroying public schools is a good way to get us there.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @Miss Bianca: That’s very telling.

      Sounds like maybe the boys got unearned privilege, just because they were boys, and they expect it.

      The girls saw injustice and they could see that it was wrong, and they wanted to do something about it.

      Smart and passionate girls unite!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      wjca

      @wonkie:  It is typical of Republicans who get consequences for their crimes to first be surprised and then be outraged and only when the reality sinks in to start whining. Entitlement is a core Republican value.

      The first two (surprise and the outrage) sound exactly like Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearings.  Too bad he dodged the reality check.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WaterGirl

      @AM in NC:

      I kept thinking, these people are authoritarians who are raising their children to be authoritarians.

      Either that, or, more likely, they are teaching their children to follow authoritarians.  A few of them will rebel against authoritarianism, but not enough of them will

      edit: Now I’ll go back and read beyond your first couple of sentences.

      edit 2: Yes, to everything you wrote.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Miss Bianca

      @AM in NC: I wonder if I read the same or similar article. Sobering to.me personally, as there is a lot of (presumably Christianist) homeschooling going on in my county. Even the authoritarian Christianist Board of Education hereabouts is worried about that trend.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      way2blue

      Very succinct and insightful—as I struggle to understand why friends I’ve know since high school vote for Trump.  Which of Trump’s many ‘unique qualities’ resonate with them?  I think a big part of the equation is that my friends’ information stream is extremely attenuated.  And perhaps they lack basic curiosity about the wider world.

      I know we like to bash Musk (with good reason), but I attended a keynote interview he gave in the before times, and the final question was—what advice would he give to students (this was at a large geophysical conference in San Francisco).  His answer was—to learn how to separate ‘signal & noise’ as there is an overwhelming flood of information pounding us all.  Decent answer I thought at the time.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      wjca

      @narya: More than one person has said to me, upon finding out that I’m an atheist (and was raised that way), well, why would you ever be good/do the right thing/be moral? If you only do the right thing because you’re afraid of punishment, either in this life or some next life, then your “morals” are pretty empty. 

      I have a somewhat similar reaction when people start trashing sociopaths as a class.

      Certainly a lot of sociopaths fit the stereotype.  But it is entirely possible to be a decent person, and considerate of others, while essentially lacking empathy.  (That is, putting oneself in others’ shoes is useless because one’s reactions are simply different.)  But competent parents can produce a decent human being, even if he lacks any sense of what others’ feelings are like.  It’s just a matter of knowing how others will react emotionally, without feeling those emotions oneself.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ruckus

      @Brachiator:

      I believe that when a society as a whole is having a lot of human problems one of the first remedies considered is authoritarianism. Because while it brings a huge amount of problems that can take decades to overcome, it can, at least to a minimal extent give structure. Of course that huge amount of problems ends up in the long run being worse for the entire structure.

      It’s humans. Humans have a range of issues and many of the solutions over the ages have proven to be ineffective at anything more than creating an entire set of different problems.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ruckus

      @Brachiator:

      I believe that when a society as a whole is having a lot of human problems one of the first remedies considered is authoritarianism.

      Because while it brings a huge amount of problems that can take decades to overcome, it can, at least to a minimal extent give structure. Of course that huge amount of problems ends up in the long run being worse for the entire structure.

      Humans have a range of issues and many of the solutions over the ages have proven to be ineffective at anything more than creating an entire set of different problems.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      bbleh

      Ok I’m a bleeding-heart, but I think another very important indicator for authoritarianism is fear.  I think people who are scared — scared of difference, of complexity, &/or of ambiguity — are prone to authoritarianism precisely because it provides an antidote to those things.  It provides and enforces sameness (of thought, behavior, and identity), simplicity, and certainty.  It’s no mystery to me that contemporary American evangelism — which is much less Christian than Christianist, and which is saturated with authoritarianism and even cultism — appeals to the same people as Republican / Trumpist politics.  And while I agree that a lot of its leaders are sociopaths and even psychopaths, and a lot of its followers lack much if any moral code and are motivated more by a will to power, I think a lot of them also DO have something of a moral code, and they MIGHT object to some of the behaviors and requirements of the group, but they’re too damn scared of the big wide complicated world and they’re too afraid of being excluded from the nice safe group.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      RaflW

      @AM in NC: “hierarchy is enforced through violence and surveillance” Yeah, that’s pretty much the deal they make with G-d, too. He’s made it clear (well, people who wrote books made it clear that they think) that he’s a violent s.o.b. who sees everything all the time.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Ruckus

      First it didn’t show up, now it shows up twice.

      I think I’ll go back to bed, even if it is getting on towards lunch….

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Betsy

      It’s probably all because of suburban sprawl. Loss of community, age and income segregation, all free time spent driving or being driven, no societal places, only commodified activities and places.

      Eat chips and slurp drinks standing up or on the go and buy sports memorabilia and hate your job and watch screens – put a disney vacation in the credit card then teach your kiddos to do the same

      Reply
    66. 66.

      schrodingers_cat

      It is the fear and anxiety of loss of privilege that drives many. It is also easy to blame others for your problems than to introspect

      The Republican party has been a party of white privilege for a long time and now it has morphed into a party of outright racism..

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Fraud Guy

      No wonder why they constantly point to external sources of punishment as brakes on behaviour; they have no internal ones that would stop them.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      wjca

      I think that where authoritarian follows are coming from is simply that they are very uncomfortable with change.  Any change — doesn’t matter if it helps them or hurts them; if it’s change, they’re against it.  And they feel, probably correctly, that authoritarianism is the only thing that has even a remote chance of stopping changes.

      That dislike of change is IMHO a factor in the nostalgia for the 1950s.  They were mostly too young (or not born yet) to notice how much change was actually happening.  Plus, since then the pace of change has accelerated.  And they need, not just want but need, less of it.

      That dislike of change is also why they tend to embrace changes which benefit them . . . after a decade or two to get accustomed to it.  See “Government hands off my Medicare!” or the greatly increased acceptance of Obamacare (if not the name) a decade on — those are now things which they don’t want to change.  It may also be, for at least some, a reason to object to Dobbs: it’s another change to their world.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.