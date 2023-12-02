Vice President Harris responds to Kevin McCarthy criticizing President Biden’s negotiating skills: With all due respect, when anyone who has had the experience McCarthy just had, I don’t think he’s a judge of negotiations pic.twitter.com/jfZHl1NJ5z — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 29, 2023

LOL The real time reaction from President Biden seeing video of an unhinged outburst from Lauren Boebert is definitely worth watching pic.twitter.com/bBYX7KNQV4 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2023

This comment needs to be directed at the media. *THEY* are sleep walking into a potential dictatorship. The rest of us have our eyes wide open and see exactly what's happening. https://t.co/UwLzy02qMP — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 1, 2023







It is nice that reporters show who they are: the economic recovery from COVID, record low unemployment, wage growth & infrastructure investment don't matter b/c Joe Biden didn't come up with a catchy advertising slogan. WHERE IS DON DRAPER WHEN YOU NEED HIM ?? https://t.co/lLVu8W6UqY — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 1, 2023

Sad trombone coda…