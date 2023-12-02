Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

T R E 4 5 O N

There are no moderate Republican – only extremists, and cowards.

The willow is too close to the house.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Things You Might’ve Missed

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Things You Might’ve Missed

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , , ,



Saturday Morning Open Thread 24

Saturday Morning Open Thread 25

Sad trombone coda…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Derelict
  • Jeffro
  • JMG
  • Kay
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • pluky
  • sab
  • teezyskeezy
  • Ten Bears
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      It’s a little weird to realize that we need actual reporters to report on other reporters, so that the public can find out what the other reporters aren’t reporting.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Harris is awesome.

      I’m sorry, but telling even many libs that the economy is good and getting better is a bust. They’ll get mad at you for suggesting it.

      Labor is screwed if Biden loses.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Derelict

      Have to admit the Susan Glasser complaint about “Bidenomics” not being catchy enough is perhaps one of the most clueless statements of the year. It was, after all, REPUBLICANS who came up with Bidenomics as a derogatory term.

      But I guess when you’re a highly paid top-drawer political reporter writing for The New Yorker, actually knowing anything about the subject at hand is not a requirement.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      This comment needs to be directed at the media. *THEY* are sleep walking into a potential dictatorship. The rest of us have our eyes wide open and see exactly what’s happening.

      I don’t know about “the rest of us,” but certainly more of us than you’d expect, given the dearth of attention to it given by the punditry.

      Sure, there’ve been a few stories and op-eds about it, but the media give the impression that they’re WAY more concerned about the fact that Biden’s old.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JMG

      It is my opinion that the overwhelming sentiment that the econmy is bad is a means of expressing the trauma created by the pandemic. Time is money, as they say, except it’s money you can never get back, and even those whose families or social circles did not suffer serious illeness or deaths due to covid suffered at lot of lost life events in 2020-21. My son and his wife had their wedding postponed three times. Think of all those canceled high school and college graduations.There’s got to be a great deal of suppressed pain and anger left over and it comes out as “the economy sucks” not because people have less money (most do not) but because they know they have lost time.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      It’s maddening. They keep droning “manufacturing is gone and wages are stagnant” and it just is no longer true. Ask anyone who lives in an area that relies on manufacturing! I don’t think they can analyze this from Brooklyn!

      If labor doesn’t come all out for Biden they deserve to lose. Best labor president since FDR. It’s not close. They have an opportuity to make real gains- not just hold what they have (small precentage of private sector) but actually grow in a meaningful way. All they have to do is come out and vote for Biden. They don’t even need control of Congress.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      BellyCat

      @Derelict:  Next up: Dark Brandon is  also a bad marketing idea for President Biden.

      Meanwhile, back on planet earth,  embracing both insults was brilliant.  If Biden can similarly embrace the “too old” bullshit as a “wise elder” thing, that will be a winning trifecta. Maybe a Yoda outfit with Joe’s head in green (with huge ears, of course)?

      ETA: VOTE THE FORCE

      Reply
    16. 16.

      teezyskeezy

      It really doesn’t make sense to say the media is sleepwalking into a dictatorship while the rest of us have our eyes open. I guess if “the rest of us” is just the chronically online followers of progressive voices, fine, but but the only way “the media” can sleepwalk us into a dictatorship is to keep most of the public asleep too.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I keep running into people (idiots, of course) who whine that Obama and Biden gave away our energy independence, whatever that is. Sometimes it turns out that they are whining about the demise of the coal energy industry, sometimes it’s some argle-bargle about oil, which can be about drilling permits being pulled, or more often, about the Demonrats just not letting us use our own oil. I thought this topic for whinging was long dead. Has anyone other than me experienced a resurgence, and if so, do you have an opinion on why its floated back up to the surface of the toilet bowl water?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sab

      My dad is 99 years old. When he turned 80 we didn’t have candles on his cake. Instead we rented plastic flamingoes for the yard. There were a lot of them.

      That was almost twenty years ago and dad is still with us. He has dementia now, but he didn’t at eighty. So I am fine with Biden’s age.

      Also too Biden has Kamala Harris as his youngish, healthy, highly competent VP. George Bush had Cheney, already on a waiting list for a heart transplant. Trump had Mike Dense.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ohio Mom

      Boebert might have accidentally walked into something her constituents in Aspen care about, not having the IRS go after the 1% of the 1%.

      Although maybe those are just vacation homes and they vote elsewhere.

      I love the way Biden just laughs at her, everything she says is ridiculous, why not laugh.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Boy, The New Yorker sure has fallen far, publishing Glasser and her ilk. Compare and contrast with this New Yorker piece by E.B. White, circa 1943:

      We received a letter from the Writers’ War Board the other day asking for a statement on “The Meaning of Democracy.” It presumably is our duty to comply with such a request, and it is certainly our pleasure.
      Surely the Board knows what democracy is. It is the line that forms on the right. It is the don’t in don’t shove. It is the hole in the stuffed shirt through which the sawdust slowly trickles; it is the dent in the high hat. Democracy is the recurrent suspicion that more than half of the people are right more than half of the time. It is the feeling of privacy in the voting booths, the feeling of communion in the libraries, the feeling of vitality everywhere. Democracy is a letter to the editor. Democracy is the score at the beginning of the ninth. It is an idea which hasn’t been disproved yet, a song the words of which have not gone bad. It’s the mustard on the hot dog and the cream in the rationed coffee. Democracy is a request from a War Board, in the middle of a morning in the middle of a war, wanting to know what democracy is.
      E. B. White

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.