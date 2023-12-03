Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Afternoon Open Thread

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Okay, I’ll start.

      From empty wheel, on twitter:

      From Judge Chutkans order denying Trump’s absolute immunity bid: “the United States has only one Chief Executive at a time, and that position does not confer a lifelong ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ pass.”

      I like the sound of that!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      I googled “white minx” because that was my guess and got this: “Also known as the short-tailed weasel or stoat, the ermine is Alaska’s cute, color-changing weasel.”

      So a weasel, a stoat or an ermine, but not a minx. Which makes sense, I’ve never seen a white minx (when I was a little girl, it seemed like every adult woman had a fur coat).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      From (fake) Jack Smith:

      George Santos has officially launched his Spill the Tea party, filing ethics complaints against those who voted to expel him from Congress.

      Santos has already filed 4 ethics complaints.  Not sure who is named in them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Golux

      @p.a.:

      FYI, the plural of mink is…mink.  (My wife’s family had a mink ranch until the mid ’60s.  Her job was to make sure they had water.  We still have some ceramic plates with “Purina Mink Chow” on the side.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      smith

      @WaterGirl: Are weasels, stoats and ermines dangerous?

      Oh, yeah — if you’re a mouse or vole or other little critter. All mustelids are vicious killing machines. They’re predators, after all.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      laura

      That weasel’s an ermine. I’m making a rigatoni pasta bake with ricotta and garlicky lemony spinach and a red sauce that has the house smelling really nice. It should be like a low effort lasagna.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Marc

      @WaterGirl:  I just want to make sure he isn’t a lethal killing machine with an adorable face, inside an adorable body.

      You’re right, they are lethal killing machines.  I won’t tell you how ermines manage to kill rabbits a couple of times their size.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      Jen Psaki is calling it like it is:

      We need to spend less time talking about the no-name, now ex-Congressman from New York who never had any real power to begin with. The real scandal is about the man who is currently second in line for the presidency.

      Yes.  The creepy Speaker of the House is a danger.  Can even a Democrat call for a vote for a new Speaker?  I would like to see all the “conservative” Republicans have to either vote against him or vote for him, now that everyone knows just how extreme and scary this guy is.

      Of course, we would need to wait until there is funding for Ukraine before making a move like that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Splitting Image

      @WaterGirl:

      From Wikipedia:

      The stoat is an opportunistic predator that moves rapidly and checks every available burrow or crevice for food. Because of their larger size, male stoats are less successful than females in pursuing rodents far into tunnels. Stoats regularly climb trees to gain access to birds’ nests, and are common raiders of nest boxes, particularly those of large species. The stoat reputedly mesmerises prey such as rabbits by a “dance” (sometimes called the weasel war dance), though this behaviour could be linked to Skrjabingylus infections.[43] The stoat seeks to immobilize large prey such as rabbits with a bite to the spine at the back of the neck.

      There may be good horror movie waiting to be made about a stoat-xenomorph hybrid. Maybe a cute, cuddly species of aliens being bred for their fur without anybody studying their feeding habits or how big they can grow.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers (was fidelio)

      That’s some variety of ermine, in its winter coat, or possibly a least weasel in its winter coat. Some kind of tiny mustelid, AKA weasel, all tiny and white & cute and vicious.
      Adorable AND savage.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      OlFroth

      Its something the Tasmanian Devil eats, along with goats, shoats, ostriches, aardvarks, ants, bears, boars, cats, bats, dogs, hogs, elephants, antelopes, pheasants, ferrets, giraffes, gazelles, etc.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      A song I recall from childhood suggests that one can identify a weasel by its distinctive ‘pop’ sound.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      smith

      For another view of stoats’ character, check out The Wind in the Willows. The stoats were the gang that carried out a home invasion of Toad Hall.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Eyeroller

      @Doc Sardonic: Since I am one of the local pedants, mongooses (that is the correct plural even though I have an urge to call them mongeese) are more closely related to cats than to weasels.  They are in the feliformia branch of carnivores, whereas weasels are caniformia.​

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betsy

      I love the word “stoat” because of its Monty python connexion.  Bookshop sketch, in which the bookseller holds up for the customer’s inspection a volume titled, “Mrs. Gladys Stoat-Pamphlett and her Intrepid Spaniel, Stig, Amongst the Giant Pygmies of Beccles.”

      Once was perusing a highway map of the U.K. and noticed that Beccles is a town near the east coast of England.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ladyraxterinok

      Many of Stephen Jay Gould’s works are available to read free online at  freenovelread.com

      I just started reading his book The Hedgehog and the Fox there

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Wave Function Collapse

      I’ve seen these in two different local settings here on the upper left coast.

      1.  while riding the lift at ski areas: they will pop up out of one tree well, flash over to the next tree well, and disappear.
      2. There is a suburban park near me where I run sometimes. It has a long paved bike path along a creek. A couple of times I’ve seen them dart across the path – though only while wearing their summer outfit.

      I’ve always suspected that they are like coyotes and big felids in this area. More common than you think but good at staying out of sight.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Lethe

      @a thousand flouncing lurkers (was fidelio): You’ve got that right! We had a pair outside our cabin in Talkeetna, they were a blast to watch. In the winter they play like otters in the snow banks, making slides and tunnels. The snow bank will be pure white and then you see 2 little black eyes and the black nose poking out.

      They also broke into the shed where we were hanging a moose quarter, and we had to use brooms to get them off the meat and out of the shed. I seriously thought they would come straight up the brooms at us. No fear in ermines.

      Reply

