Anybody know what creature that is? My sister sent him to me, and he looks adorable.
I would take some snow right know as opposed to cold and wet, my least favorite combination.
Here’s a wide open thread for a Sunday afternoon.
by WaterGirl| 39 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Doc Sardonic
Looks like an Ermine
Ohio Mom
I googled “white minx” because that was my guess and got this: “Also known as the short-tailed weasel or stoat, the ermine is Alaska’s cute, color-changing weasel.”
So a weasel, a stoat or an ermine, but not a minx. Which makes sense, I’ve never seen a white minx (when I was a little girl, it seemed like every adult woman had a fur coat).
@Doc Sardonic: @Ohio Mom: Whatever he is, I stand by “adorable”. I just want to make sure he isn’t a lethal killing machine with an adorable face, inside an adorable body.
Are weasels, stoats and ermines dangerous?
Scout211
I have no clue what that animal is. It looked like a while ferret or weasel to me, but google tells me it is an Ermine.
Mustela Erminia
And it’s also called a short-tailed weasel.
But I plead ignorance.
@Ohio Mom: My mom had what I guess you’d call a stole. Whole animals, with one’s teeth hanging on to the tail of the other. It was one of her prized possessions.
Doc Sardonic
@WaterGirl: They are only dangerous if you are a rodent, or in the case of their relative the mongoose a cobra.
RSA
@Ohio Mom: Nice. Google Images finds a very similar wikipedia image of what they call a long-tailed weasel.
smith
@WaterGirl: Are weasels, stoats and ermines dangerous?
Oh, yeah — if you’re a mouse or vole or other little critter. All mustelids are vicious killing machines. They’re predators, after all.
laura
That weasel’s an ermine. I’m making a rigatoni pasta bake with ricotta and garlicky lemony spinach and a red sauce that has the house smelling really nice. It should be like a low effort lasagna.
Marc
@WaterGirl: I just want to make sure he isn’t a lethal killing machine with an adorable face, inside an adorable body.
You’re right, they are lethal killing machines. I won’t tell you how ermines manage to kill rabbits a couple of times their size.
Jen Psaki is calling it like it is:
We need to spend less time talking about the no-name, now ex-Congressman from New York who never had any real power to begin with. The real scandal is about the man who is currently second in line for the presidency.
Yes. The creepy Speaker of the House is a danger. Can even a Democrat call for a vote for a new Speaker? I would like to see all the “conservative” Republicans have to either vote against him or vote for him, now that everyone knows just how extreme and scary this guy is.
Of course, we would need to wait until there is funding for Ukraine before making a move like that.
Splitting Image
From Wikipedia:
The stoat is an opportunistic predator that moves rapidly and checks every available burrow or crevice for food. Because of their larger size, male stoats are less successful than females in pursuing rodents far into tunnels. Stoats regularly climb trees to gain access to birds’ nests, and are common raiders of nest boxes, particularly those of large species. The stoat reputedly mesmerises prey such as rabbits by a “dance” (sometimes called the weasel war dance), though this behaviour could be linked to Skrjabingylus infections.[43] The stoat seeks to immobilize large prey such as rabbits with a bite to the spine at the back of the neck.
There may be good horror movie waiting to be made about a stoat-xenomorph hybrid. Maybe a cute, cuddly species of aliens being bred for their fur without anybody studying their feeding habits or how big they can grow.
Chacal Charles Calthrop
@WaterGirl: No idea whether ermine are dangerous to anyone else, but royal families are dangerous for them: https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a43482584/king-charles-coronation-outfit-attire
@Chacal Charles Calthrop: Dare I click?
edit:
No ermines were hurt during the making of this royal garment.
Um, I mean, No comment.
Chacal Charles Calthrop
@WaterGirl: I’m sure the ermines in question were hurt but they also would have long ago died of old age if they weren’t.
OlFroth
Its something the Tasmanian Devil eats, along with goats, shoats, ostriches, aardvarks, ants, bears, boars, cats, bats, dogs, hogs, elephants, antelopes, pheasants, ferrets, giraffes, gazelles, etc.
lowtechcyclist
A song I recall from childhood suggests that one can identify a weasel by its distinctive ‘pop’ sound.
smith
For another view of stoats’ character, check out The Wind in the Willows. The stoats were the gang that carried out a home invasion of Toad Hall.
Betsy
It’s a mink or marten in its winter coat, aka an ermine. How beautiful!
zhena gogolia
You like that ermine because he looks like Henry.
Eyeroller
@Doc Sardonic: Since I am one of the local pedants, mongooses (that is the correct plural even though I have an urge to call them mongeese) are more closely related to cats than to weasels. They are in the feliformia branch of carnivores, whereas weasels are caniformia.
Betsy
I love the word “stoat” because of its Monty python connexion. Bookshop sketch, in which the bookseller holds up for the customer’s inspection a volume titled, “Mrs. Gladys Stoat-Pamphlett and her Intrepid Spaniel, Stig, Amongst the Giant Pygmies of Beccles.”
Once was perusing a highway map of the U.K. and noticed that Beccles is a town near the east coast of England.
Ladyraxterinok
Many of Stephen Jay Gould’s works are available to read free online at freenovelread.com
I just started reading his book The Hedgehog and the Fox there
kalakal
Also members of the House of Lords who like to refer to accepting a peerage as “taking the ermine”. A good way to puncture their pomposity is to call their robes “stoat coats”
Wave Function Collapse
I’ve seen these in two different local settings here on the upper left coast.
I’ve always suspected that they are like coyotes and big felids in this area. More common than you think but good at staying out of sight.
Betsy
https://www.nps.gov/articles/netn-species-spotlight-short-tailed-weasel.htm
^^ Fascinating article from the National Park Service about stoats/ermines with pictures and notes on their cultural significance in heraldry and other lore, and how incredibly effective they are at hunting.
Lethe
@a thousand flouncing lurkers (was fidelio): You’ve got that right! We had a pair outside our cabin in Talkeetna, they were a blast to watch. In the winter they play like otters in the snow banks, making slides and tunnels. The snow bank will be pure white and then you see 2 little black eyes and the black nose poking out.
They also broke into the shed where we were hanging a moose quarter, and we had to use brooms to get them off the meat and out of the shed. I seriously thought they would come straight up the brooms at us. No fear in ermines.
kalakal
Terry Pratchett’s Discworld had a down market relative of the weasel called the vermine.
Ladyraxterinok
The correct title is The Hedgehog, the Fox, and the Magister’s Pox
topclimber
It is a white weasel, abundant in much of the US.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings