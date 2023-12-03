It’s Sunday afternoon, and it’s cold and wet so I’m not going anywhere. Except when I head out to pick up my favorite Italian Beef sandwich to bring home. They even hand-cut their own fries out of special potatoes. It’s such a treat to have finally found really good Italian Beef here!

Here’s a list of 10 things that Gavin Newson tweeted as a list at some point in the last few weeks. Surely we can add to it and turn it into a list of 50?

If not, talk about food or lazy Sunday afternoon things, or anything else you want!

Seven times more jobs have been created during the Biden Administration than the last three Republican presidents combined. Yes, that is true. 47 million out of 49 million jobs created since Ronald Reagan left office were created by Democrats. California has some of the strongest gun laws in the country and as a result has a 43% lower gun death rate than the rest of the U.S. according to data from the CDC. Middle class families in California pay LESS in taxes than in states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Support for same-sex marriage is now at a record 71% high. They do ban books in Florida. Blue states have longer life expectancy, higher minimum wage and lower gun death rates. The Biden Administration has overseen the highest margin of net energy export in American history. Republicans across the country are fanning the flames of culture wars to distract from the fact that on health, wealth, and economic outcomes they are failing. When Democrats go on OFFENSE, we WIN.

Open thread.