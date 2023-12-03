Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

No Justins, No Peace

RIP Zandar. We are still here fighting the stupid, now in your honor.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

When we show up, we win.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

In after Baud. Damn.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

You are here: Home / Politics / Democratic Politics / Fun Facts from Gavin Newsom Open Thread

Fun Facts from Gavin Newsom Open Thread

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , ,

It’s Sunday afternoon, and it’s cold and wet so I’m not going anywhere.  Except when I head out to pick up my favorite Italian Beef sandwich to bring home.  They even hand-cut their own fries out of special potatoes.  It’s such a treat to have finally found really good Italian Beef here!

Here’s a list of 10 things that Gavin Newson tweeted as a list at some point in the last few weeks.  Surely we can add to it and turn it into a list of 50?

If not, talk about food or lazy Sunday afternoon things, or anything else you want!

👷🏻 Seven times more jobs have been created during the Biden Administration than the last three Republican presidents combined. Yes, that is true.

🛠️47 million out of 49 million jobs created since Ronald Reagan left office were created by Democrats.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 California has some of the strongest gun laws in the country and as a result has a 43% lower gun death rate than the rest of the U.S. according to data from the CDC.

💰Middle class families in California pay LESS in taxes than in states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

👨‍❤️‍👨Support for same-sex marriage is now at a record 71% high.

📚 They do ban books in Florida.

💙Blue states have longer life expectancy, higher minimum wage and lower gun death rates.

⚡The Biden Administration has overseen the highest margin of net energy export in American history.

😡Republicans across the country are fanning the flames of culture wars to distract from the fact that on health, wealth, and economic outcomes they are failing.

🗳️When Democrats go on OFFENSE, we WIN.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Matt McIrvin
  • New Deal democrat
  • topclimber
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    5. 5.

      topclimber

      I liked that Newsom was not shy about promoting California, a state that on positive measures “has no peer,” to quote him.

      Eat it, California haters!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      If Republicans actually cared about facts, this might just catch their attention.

      🛠️47 million out of 49 million jobs created since Ronald Reagan left office were created by Democrats.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I was listening to the Sirius- Dean Obedeillah show and some professional singer  called in and talked about Gavin Newsom having a really good voice and DeSantis having a high voice. Dean talked about Newsom having that Bill Clinton type communication skill where you think he’s having a conversation  only with you. I think Newsom is effective but I believe the press will have a field day with his boinking his bff’s wife. Not sure how much that matters after TFG. I also wonder about Newsom vs Kamala and how both can’t be on the same ticket, both being from California unless Newsom pulls a Cheney.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      When Democrats go on OFFENSE, we WIN.

      I don’t know that this is necessarily true, but going on offense is always a better strategy than being defensive.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      New Deal democrat

      At the risk of being Doomish, the thing that is most immediately frightening to me personally should T****p win in 2024 is that, just to spite Biden, he will cut off all government distribution of COVID tests and end all assistance for COVID drugs and treatment.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      @topclimber: The main knocks on California are (a) the homelessness problem, and (b) that people are moving out of there.

      Both of those stem from the same cause, which is scarce housing and the insanely inflated real-estate market–inflated in the first place by the booming West Coast economy, though NIMBYism and greed contribute too.

      Of course, if the real-estate market were NOT inflated, that would be spun as bad too.

      But I think this is one of those many cases of people not being able to connect cause and effect.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.