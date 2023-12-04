Meanwhile in Donbas pic.twitter.com/1oo0KIcD1K — Illia Ponomarenko ???? (@IAPonomarenko) December 4, 2023

‘Longest evening of the year’ (winter solstice) is not quite three weeks away. After that, here in the northern hemisphere, the weather gets worse but at least the days get longer…

Whatever small steps we can take, to get us through… From the Washington Post, “Kennedy Center Honors: Off-script moments energize the stately affair” [unpaywalled gift link]:

It was a giddy night in Washington. Well, a giddy weekend. The Kennedy Center Honors is always a stately affair, and Sunday evening was no different — with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in attendance. But this year a chaotic energy pumped though its veins. Being honored in the arts center’s 2,364-seat Opera House: comedian Billy Crystal, opera soprano Renée Fleming, Bee Gees singer-songwriter Barry Gibb, hip-hop pioneer and actress Queen Latifah, and singer (and legendary tweeter) Dionne Warwick. Everything that’s usually on the menu was present. Hair-raising musical performances. Touching tributes from past honorees. Biographical videos. Amusing bits. Herbie Hancock. While it was lovely as always, the air was charged. Spontaneous, off-script, offbeat moments elevated the night. Like when the entire crowd of politicos and arts enthusiasts thrust their hands back and forth and swayed to a hip-hop medley honoring Latifah…

As always, the evening is composed of five segments, each running about 20 minutes and each dedicated to an honoree, with friends, family and creative partners celebrating them in various ways. For Warwick, the night’s first honoree, that meant booming covers of her songs. Mickey Guyton and the Spinners joined to perform “Then Came You.” Cynthia Erivo earned a standing ovation with a tremendous version of “Alfie” as projected stars twinkled overhead. Gladys Knight, a 2022 honoree, sang “Say a Little Prayer.”… Crystal was honored by friends Rob Reiner, Bob Costas, Jay Leno and De Niro. First, though, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda performed his version of a Billy Crystal Oscars-style medley, singing about the comedian’s career to the tune of “My Favorite Things.”… Queen Latifah’s family — including her father and sister, her best friends, a couple of her aunts, an uncle and a cousin — appeared in a video. “That ‘Equalizer’ show is just the bomb,” said one aunt. The rest of Latifah’s segment — introduced by 5-year-old rapper VanVan, featured performances by MC Lyte, Monie Love, Yo-Yo, D-Nice, Rapsody, the Clark Sisters and the very choir her late mother had sung in — had the Kennedy Center audience alternatively swaying in their seats and then giving up chair-dancing altogether as old man rhythm jumped into their shoes… Music continued to dominate as the evening wore down, especially in the tribute to Fleming. “Your sonic DNA lives inside of me,” said actor and singer Tituss Burgess, who joined actress Christine Baranski and mezzo-soprano Susan Graham in a rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from “Carousel,” in which Fleming made her Broadway debut in 2018… The evening included the usual sweet platitudes about the power and importance of art. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed how the performing arts bind humanity. “We could use more connection, we could use more empathy, we could use more understanding in the world around us,” he said. David Rubenstein, chairman of the Kennedy Center, later added, “Art is not a form propaganda. Art is a from of truth.”…

(Personal request: If you’re gonna dump a downer, please wait until the fifth or sixth comment, ‘kay?)