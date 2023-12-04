Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Let’s finish the job.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

We still have time to mess this up!

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

“woke” is the new caravan.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

You are here: Home / Popular Culture / Monday Morning Open Thread: Holding On to Hope

Monday Morning Open Thread: Holding On to Hope

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: ,

‘Longest evening of the year’ (winter solstice) is not quite three weeks away. After that, here in the northern hemisphere, the weather gets worse but at least the days get longer…

Whatever small steps we can take, to get us through… From the Washington Post, “Kennedy Center Honors: Off-script moments energize the stately affair” [unpaywalled gift link]:

It was a giddy night in Washington. Well, a giddy weekend.

The Kennedy Center Honors is always a stately affair, and Sunday evening was no different — with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in attendance.

But this year a chaotic energy pumped though its veins. Being honored in the arts center’s 2,364-seat Opera House: comedian Billy Crystal, opera soprano Renée Fleming, Bee Gees singer-songwriter Barry Gibb, hip-hop pioneer and actress Queen Latifah, and singer (and legendary tweeter) Dionne Warwick.

Everything that’s usually on the menu was present. Hair-raising musical performances. Touching tributes from past honorees. Biographical videos. Amusing bits. Herbie Hancock.

While it was lovely as always, the air was charged. Spontaneous, off-script, offbeat moments elevated the night. Like when the entire crowd of politicos and arts enthusiasts thrust their hands back and forth and swayed to a hip-hop medley honoring Latifah…

As always, the evening is composed of five segments, each running about 20 minutes and each dedicated to an honoree, with friends, family and creative partners celebrating them in various ways.

For Warwick, the night’s first honoree, that meant booming covers of her songs. Mickey Guyton and the Spinners joined to perform “Then Came You.” Cynthia Erivo earned a standing ovation with a tremendous version of “Alfie” as projected stars twinkled overhead. Gladys Knight, a 2022 honoree, sang “Say a Little Prayer.”…

Crystal was honored by friends Rob Reiner, Bob Costas, Jay Leno and De Niro. First, though, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda performed his version of a Billy Crystal Oscars-style medley, singing about the comedian’s career to the tune of “My Favorite Things.”…

Queen Latifah’s family — including her father and sister, her best friends, a couple of her aunts, an uncle and a cousin — appeared in a video. “That ‘Equalizer’ show is just the bomb,” said one aunt.

The rest of Latifah’s segment — introduced by 5-year-old rapper VanVan, featured performances by MC Lyte, Monie Love, Yo-Yo, D-Nice, Rapsody, the Clark Sisters and the very choir her late mother had sung in — had the Kennedy Center audience alternatively swaying in their seats and then giving up chair-dancing altogether as old man rhythm jumped into their shoes…

Music continued to dominate as the evening wore down, especially in the tribute to Fleming.

“Your sonic DNA lives inside of me,” said actor and singer Tituss Burgess, who joined actress Christine Baranski and mezzo-soprano Susan Graham in a rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from “Carousel,” in which Fleming made her Broadway debut in 2018…

The evening included the usual sweet platitudes about the power and importance of art. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed how the performing arts bind humanity. “We could use more connection, we could use more empathy, we could use more understanding in the world around us,” he said. David Rubenstein, chairman of the Kennedy Center, later added, “Art is not a form propaganda. Art is a from of truth.”…

(Personal request: If you’re gonna dump a downer, please wait until the fifth or sixth comment, ‘kay?)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • dm
  • Eric S.
  • Geminid
  • japa21
  • Josie
  • Kay
  • laura
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nukular Biskits
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Rachel Bakes
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • SFAW
  • Steeplejack
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    2. 2.

      Kay

      I like winter weather – even the extended periods of darkness- so it’s not bad for me. My son and daughter in law in Denmark tell me their 2 year old, my grandaughter, sleeps longer – more total hours-  during the Danish winter (very dark) but that sounds kind of nice for her, actually.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RevRick

      Hope is probably an underrated virtue, often confused with wishful thinking. We are prone to say such confusing things as, “I hope it doesn’t rain on my birthday,” which is clearly mere wishful thinking. But hope is made of tougher stuff.

      I think of the Black community enduring hundreds of years of degradation and brutality in slavery and Jim Crow and yet holding on to the hope that America will finally do better. Hope is grounded in the belief that people and systems can change despite all the evidence .
      We’re all going to need hope a plenty in the face of the looming threats of Trump’s fascism and climate change.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Rachel Bakes

      @Kay: we always hope that our son, who frequently wakes for the day at 4am but occasionally 2, will sleep longer in winter or even on cloudy, dreary days. Rarely the case. But winter season and weather lovers here too.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SFAW

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​

      Simone Biles’s husband’s team beat Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s team last night.

      And a team with Simone Biles at QB and Taylor Swift at nose tackle beat the Jets.* But at least the Jets didn’t get shut out, as the NE Belichicks did.

      * Hell, with the Jets’ dynamite** offense, a team made up entirely of Simone Biles and Taylor Swift on defense could beat them.

      ** “Dynamite” because I wish someone would blow it up, including OC Hackett.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      Arizona’s Senate race may be the next contest for Democrats where abortion plays a decisive role. As the party looks to hold onto its slim majority in the upper chamber, it is leaning into an abortion rights platform, which helped it score numerous victories over the past year in red and purple states. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who’s running for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) seat, is already targeting Republican candidate Kari Lake’s past comments on the issue. The contest comes amid a larger fight over the issue in the Grand Canyon State, as abortion rights advocates are looking to secure a ballot measure enshrining abortion rights in the state Constitution.

      Democrats, including Gallego, point to audio following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in which she said she was “incredibly thrilled that we are going to have a great law that’s already on the books,” referring to an 1864 law in Arizona — now under litigation — that bans nearly all abortions.

      It’s nice that Sinema gets less and less relevant. That’ll kill her, the lack of attention.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      I recommend the sitcom “Fisk” on Netflix to anyone in need of a laugh. It’s from Australian Broadcasting Corporation and there are two seasons. The main character is a woman with few people skills who was a lawyer at a fancy firm until her life fell apart, which prompted her to move to a new city and take a position at a downscale family firm. That description doesn’t sound especially funny, but the show is hilarious!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @Omnes Omnibus: I caught Ragnarok Lobster’s commentary on the Packers game last night. He’s from Chicago but a Packers fan nonetheless. There were a lot of sarcastic one-liners about officiating and Packers coaching interspersed with shorter comments like “Woo Lawd.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Josie

      Thanks for this, Anne Laurie. I love the diversity of the honorees at the Kennedy Center and the energy their families and friends brought to the evening. It displays the best of our country.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Steeplejack: There were two big blown calls in the last two minutes that went against the Packers as well.  The officials did not cover themselves in glory at the end of the game.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Eric S.

      I’m not much in to award shows but of all the descriptions I’ve read the Kennedy Center Honors always sounds the most interesting.

       

      I caught up with a couple of friends last night. We went to a theater to watch Monty Python’s Holy Grail on the big screen. It was a modified version with subtitles for the many quotable lines and the audience was encouraged to say it sing the lines out loud. A great time.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.