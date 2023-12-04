Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reaping the Post-Roe Whirlwind

A shoo-in for the title of most prolific liar in American history, Donald Trump has said a couple of things that are true and relevant to the upcoming election. The first true statement was that he made Ron DeSantis (unstated proviso: Trump can unmake him too). The second was that Republicans “are getting killed” on abortion.

Whether by Trump’s tiny orange hand or not, the DeSantis candidacy is looking like a fart in a whirlwind, which is a good thing for the republic, if not for Republicans. But item #2, the abortion rights issue, won’t dissipate like a fart in the shape of a Florida governor. As the Virginia governor’s recent fleecy faceplant makes clear, there are no magic words or outerwear items that will defang the reproductive rights issue. But Republicans are still looking for one weird trick.

Liz Mair, a GOP strategist who worked on the fart-in-a-whirlwind campaigns of Scott Walker, Carly Fiorina and Rick Perry, proposed a way Republicans can escape the reproductive rights morass in a guest essay in The New York Times. Here’s a gift link, though I cannot recommend an essay so poorly reasoned, deliberately deceptive and willfully blind to reality.

I call your attention to it because the level of denial in Mair’s piece is almost comical. Her premise is that redefining the meaning of “pro-life” will do the trick, as if decades of red-faced “pro-life” fanatics screaming BABY KILLER and a year-plus of post-Roe “pro-life” legislation that substitutes religious dogma for modern healthcare standards hasn’t etched the correct definition firmly in our minds.

Depending on which pro-lifer you talk to, “pro-life” could mean believing Roe was incorrectly decided and that under a correct interpretation of the Constitution, states were free to enact anti-abortion laws — though many states would not, and that was fine.

Or it could mean believing this but also being determined and committed to working to pass laws in every state banning abortion, possibly with multiple exceptions. Or it could mean believing Roe was wrongly decided and that federal law or the Constitution (or both) should ban abortions, perhaps with exceptions.

Or it could mean being pro-Roe but at the same time anti-abortion, or it could mean strictly opposing abortion in the second and third trimesters, with only cursory concern about Roe.

“Depending on which recovering alcoholic you talk to, ‘recovery’ could mean guzzling a handle of Tito’s every day…” I mean come on! What a steaming load of horseshit! It’s not surprising because forced-birthers lie about everything, all the time, but the massive chutzpah on display here from Mair, who is allegedly one of the “reasonable” Republicans, is something to see.

Understanding that “pro-life” can mean a variety of things should inform the way Republicans approach this issue. Right now, when many voters — again, even Republican voters — hear the term “pro-life,” their brains process it as denoting an extreme position. Maybe they think of states like Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma, which have imposed near-complete abortion bans.

Gosh, maybe “their brains process it” as an extreme position because voters recognize that it is an extreme fucking position. And maybe voters have noticed that when Republicans are in power, they give their extreme position force of law.

Mair dishonestly highlights Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma as rural outliers when in fact 21 U.S. states controlled by Republicans either imposed draconian restrictions or in effect banned abortion after Roe fell, including populous states like Florida and Texas.

In a sign of how desperate Mair is to extricate her party from the trap it made, she turns to shitty misogynist weirdos JD Vance and Donald Fucking Trump as models of how Repubs can move forward:

This trend — in which “pro-life” equals “extreme” — is what Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio pointed to in explaining why voters in the state resoundingly approved a ballot measure enshrining a right to abortion in the state Constitution. As he put it, the pro-life side got clobbered because voters disliked both options, but they particularly disliked the state’s pro-life so-called heartbeat bill, which made abortion illegal beyond about six weeks of pregnancy, and voted to keep some forms of abortion legal.

As Mr. Vance posted on social media, “We have to recognize how much voters mistrust us (meaning elected Republicans) on this issue.”

Well, he’s right that voters mistrust Republicans but he’s wrong about why. By huge margins, Americans reject abortion bans. They mistrust Republicans because Republicans brazenly lie about their intent on abortion all the time.

The “pro-life” movement’s aim is to abolish reproductive rights, as movement figures openly proclaim to supporters, and then they tell bald-faced lies to gain the power to do so, as the Republicans on the Supreme Court did when they called Roe “settled law” as nominees and then overturned it.

Like the robed liars in the highest court in the land, Republicans like Mair, Vance and Trump are only advocating a temporary ceasefire on abortion so they can regroup and think up new lies. Mair comes close to admitting it here:

But the party can triage. Focus first on a broadly winning position, which is banning later abortions. And at least for a few years, drop the legislating, especially where it gets into Ohio-like terrain. That is what the pro-life movement will be left with having to do anyway. If the Trump-Vance scenario comes to pass, the pro-life movement will be left with having to change hearts and minds to affect individual behavior based on (shifted) individual opinion rather than focusing mostly on changing laws.

It’s an absurd proposal. Republicans stopped trying to persuade people decades ago and went all-in on minoritarian rule because their policies are unpopular, including their opposition to abortion rights.

Republicans also made screaming fanatics a leg of the GOP coalition’s three-legged stool 50 years ago, so they’re stuck with them. And lying about what “pro-life” means isn’t going to fly when nearly half the states are run by fanatics who are consigning every woman of childbearing years to substandard healthcare and higher mortality rates.

I think Mair and company are just going to have to reap the whirlwind on this one. No one is buying their bullshit anymore.

Open thread.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Carly Fiorina campaign? Was the Demon Sheep ad her idea?

      How about the fourth trimester? Do we need a platform statement about that?

    2. 2.

      brendancalling

      If she’s so fucking pro-life, why doesn’t she have a bunch of kids?

      I’m sorry, bvut I don’t take a pro-lifer seriously if they don’t have at least three kids. Get busy, breeding Liz; you’re 45 and time’s running out to prove your bonafides!

      LOL, who am I kidding. All of these people on the right are unlikable, unlovable, and unfuckable.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Her premise is that redefining the meaning of “pro-life” will do the trick,

      That excerpt reminds me of that old “You can call me Ray…” routine.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Depending on which pro-lifer you talk to, “pro-life” could mean believing Roe was incorrectly decided and that under a correct interpretation of the Constitution, states were free to enact anti-abortion laws — though many states would not, and that was fine.

      This has never been a valid meaning of “pro-life.”

    5. 5.

      Janee

      When I was carpooling a few years ago, abortion came up and one woman surprised me by saying she was pro-life.   She said she could never have an abortion, not even to save her own life.  She also would not make that decision for other people.  To me that was the standard pro-choice position, but she did not or could not say it that way.  It may have been a matter of her church’s position not allowing for pro-choice.

      Of all the pro-life people I have ever met, she was the only one who would allow another woman to make her own decision.  Not-rabid pro-lifers do (or did, she is dead now) exist, but they were rare as hen’s teeth even years ago.

    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      @brendancalling: ​
      There’s a self-description used by not-anti-abortion Republicans: libertarian. See also, legalized weed. But, because the Democrat is always worse, they’ll never get that vote.

    8. 8.

      RaflW

      None of these “pro life” fucksticks is opposed to the death penalty. In fact most GOP politicians are salivating for moar executions and using means that enhance the cruelty at the time of killing.

      And the Catholic Church in the US can truly spare me from their trite bullshit. I was looking for some news info on DeSantis the other day, and noticed that the Bishops in FL ‘took him to task’ with like three whole sternly worded letters on the treatment of immigrants and the death penalty last year. The wet noodle lashing must have been brutal.

      What I’m saying is, the anti-abortion movement has cancelled out any meaning of the term ‘pro-life’ other than ‘pro-subjugation-of-women’, and women and their allies know it.

    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      As Governor Newsom has pointed out a thousand times, these people aren’t pro-life in any sense of the term other than “make all fetuses *cough especially white ones cough* be born”. From an email he sent last year:

      Last week, the state of Indiana passed a near-total abortion ban.

      One of the bills sponsors said it “makes Indiana one of the most prolife states in the nation.”

      Pro life

      Indiana has some of the highest infant mortality rates in the country.

      Indiana has some of the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation.

      Indiana does not offer paid family leave.

      Indiana’s firearm mortality rate is almost double the rate of California according to the CDC.

      But tell me more about that “prolife” agenda…

      These people aren’t prolife, they are pro-government mandated birth. And then you are on your own.

      Yep. And they think we’re all as stupid as they are and will be tricked if they just do some word-magic. FOH.

    12. 12.

      bbleh

      Look, I don’t see why you’re being so unreasonable.  Just because appropriate and in some cases literally lifesaving medical care can be and is being denied to women by doctors and pharmacists either because of a justifiable fear of persecution by politically ambitious prosecutors using sometimes deliberately ambiguous laws or simply on the basis of personal whim doesn’t mean we shouldn’t all stop and consider carefully what might be a plausible, if wholly unsupported by evidence, interpretation of what some people who support some aspect of these laws might be thinking.

      I mean, good heavens, what if we’re not being fair to the “pro-lifers”?  What if all these women actually get all this healthcare?  Then where will we be?!

    15. 15.

      Ken

      she turns to shitty misogynist weirdos JD Vance and Donald Fucking Trump

      Oh shoot. I was hoping she was going to hold them up as a demonstration of how the GOP’s meaning of “pro-life” encompasses even men who have paid for multiple abortions, and provide the receipts. See? Inclusive!

    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      Betty – I am a old fart male, who has believed for all my adult life that women are the only humans that should be allowed to make a decision about birthing and abortion. Woman are the half of humanity that develop any new humans, give birth to them, often nourish them as infants, and often have to care for them if/when the adult partnership ends. I as a male can cause birth, and I can be a responsible participant in the care and wellbeing of new humans but the other side of humanity has far more involvement in the entire process.

      My point is that while I may be a participant in this process, the principal participant is the woman (and the child). That does not excuse any concept of irresponsibility in the process, but it does, in my mind mean that while I might have an agreed upon participation, the major concept of this entire process lies with the woman and that no man should stand in the way of a woman’s decision not to have children, to control their body to prevent child birth, or to end the process if all else fails to prevent something that a particular woman does not want to participate in. If a woman wants to involve a man/partner in the process that is HER decision, not anyone else’s, including him.

      I’d bet this concept is not the majority view but if a woman does not want to give birth that should be her decision and no one else’s unless she wants and agrees with the participation of another person.

    17. 17.

      Alison Rose

      @Baud: But that would be wise. “Hey, before we get down to business and potentially create half a dozen pregnancies, let’s figure out how we wanna handle that possible scenario.” Although I guess if you have conflicting opinions, that might put a damper on things.

    20. 20.

      satby

      Great post Betty, thanks! And while we my ake sure they don’t redefine “pro-life” we need to remind people that there’s a large number of them, some sitting on the Supreme Court, who also want birth control and the right to privacy curtailed too.

    21. 21.

      gvg

      @Janee: That is a Pro choice position not “Pro Life”. If she meant it, she would be voting for prochoice candidates because they would be the only ones who matched her position. Example Nancy Peloisi or Joe Biden who do not choose abortion for themselves but allow others to do what they need to. There have been several politicians who held those positions. I think there were some republicans years and years ago.

    22. 22.

      matt

      Mair’s wishcasting is nice or whatever, but she’d have to negotiate a different position on the issue with the members of her party for that to be anything more than a dream.

    23. 23.

      Anoniminous

      Too early to call total victory but it sure looks like Abortion is another battle in the Cultural War Conservatives have lost.

    25. 25.

      RaflW

      That Liz Mair piece listing all the options that appear to include exceptions is such facile, easily pierced crapola. We know the GOP is going for no exceptions. Because where that can been introduced, it’s been bandied about. Or even implemented.

      And women are already having horrible outcomes or even dying in states with nominal 6-week time limits and with nominal exceptions, because doctors are frightened that the laws granting these narow paths have trapdoors and serious penalties.

      The level if disingenuousness suggests that people like Mair really think their fellow readers are stupid. Which might work on Fox or OAN, but not where she chose to be published.

    26. 26.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      Republicans are pro-choice because they want the right to choose what other people do.

      The part in red is their entire concept of government.

    27. 27.

      chopper

      But the party can triage. Focus first on a broadly winning position, which is banning later abortions going back to roe

    28. 28.

      RaflW

      Oh, and “the pro-life side got clobbered because voters disliked both options” is such spectacular head-in-sand horsepucky. Or willful obfucsation.

      Mair cannot or will not accept that voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of abortion access because they simply wanted … abortion access. Likewise Kansas. And so on.

