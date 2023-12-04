From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard , we would love to see the world through your eyes.

We have birds and flowers and a trip to Amsterdam, should be a great week!

Also, we’re coming up on the holidays, so please send in your pics from when you were little so we can do a week or two of those before the holidays.

You can either submit your holiday pics as an OTR post or you can send the pictures to me as email attachments.