On The Road – Albatrossity – Mid-September in Flyover Country

On The Road – Albatrossity – Mid-September in Flyover Country

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

We have birds and flowers and a trip to Amsterdam, should be a great week!

Also, we’re coming up on the holidays, so please send in your pics from when you were little so we can do a week or two of those before the holidays.

You can either submit your holiday pics as an OTR post or you can send the pictures to me as email attachments.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Mid-September in Flyover Country 10

Albatrossity

Mid-September in Flyover Country is one of the finest times to be here. Decent temperatures, fall flowers in abundance, and, of course, bird migration all combine to make it a very pleasant interlude between hotter-than-holy-hell summers and icy wind-blasted winters. So here are some pics from September in my part of the galaxy. And some links to the three 2024 bird photo calendars I have created this year. Enjoy!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Mid-September in Flyover Country 9
Konza PrairieSeptember 10, 2023

Liatris (Gayfeather) usually is done blooming by the end of August, but this patch had different ideas. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Mid-September in Flyover Country 8
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 13, 2023

One of the more surprising birds coming through here in the spring and fall, American White Pelicans (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) often elicit gasps from visitors who reside on the east or west coasts. And even many of the locals seem unaware that these majestic dinosaurs are here on the lakes, eating their fish. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Mid-September in Flyover Country 6
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 14, 2023

A long-distance migrant that used to be a rarity in these parts (although it is quite familiar to eastern birders), this Broad-winged Hawk (Buteo platypterus) was probably a local breeder. By now it is in Central or South America, and hopefully looking forward to coming back to the prairies in the springtime. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Mid-September in Flyover Country 7
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 14, 2023

Another bird that is very familiar to eastern birders, but not common here, is the Rose-breasted Grosbeak (Pheucticus ludovicianus). This is a hatch-year bird, based on the streaky plumage, and a male, based on the hints of red visible in the central chest area and at the bend of the wing. Hopefully it too is safe in the tropics by now, and will return as a full-fledged rosy-chested male next spring. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Mid-September in Flyover Country 5
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 15, 2023

Another sign of our late-arriving cooler weather, this Common Nighthawk (Chordeiles minor) was foraging in broad daylight and landed on this branch near me. I have seen plenty of nighthawks, but I had never seen one plop down on a branch in the daytime before. And he was headed even further south than the birds above, for the winter season in central South America. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Mid-September in Flyover Country 4
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 17, 2023

This is a stay-at-home bird, gracing backyards (and bird feeders) here year-round. The Red-bellied Woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus) does not often show off that eponymous red belly, so I was happy to get these revealing shots! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Mid-September in Flyover Country 3
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 18, 2023

The local Painted Buntings (Passerina ciris) had a productive year in 2023; I saw plenty of youngsters like this one. And it had already found the pokeberries, so it was doing fine. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Mid-September in Flyover Country 2
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 18, 2023

Flyover Country has many lovely birds, but for my money, none can beat the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher (Tyrannus forficatus). And September is a great time to see them, since they have freshly molted and are in fine feather for that southbound migration. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Mid-September in Flyover Country
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 20, 2023

It’s easy to see how the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher got its name, but for this bird, in this plumage, it is a mystery. A Black-throated Green Warbler (Setophaga virens), showing nary a hint of a black throat or the color green. In fact, even in breeding plumage it is not very green (although it does have a black throat, at least). Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Mid-September in Flyover Country 1
Near Manhattan KSAugust 25, 2023

Finally, here’s a bird for which the name and the appearance seem maximally disconnected. It’s an Orange-crowned Warbler (Leiothlypis celata). Do you see the orange crown? No? Neither do I, although I have actually seen it once. The field guides usually contain sentences like “Crown with brownish-orange patch, usually concealed.” I think “usually concealed” should be replaced with “rarely revealed”, personally. Click here for larger image.

