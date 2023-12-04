Huh. Dean Phillips is still alive. https://t.co/pZImcLTuej — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 3, 2023

Haven’t listened to the whole thing (I’m waiting on a transcript), but Rep. Phillips seems to be spouting every half-arsed, failed ‘win the primary by force of argument!!’ slogan from 2008 / 2012 / 2016 / 2020 — from *both* sides of the aisle, but particularly the not-Democratic one.

Holy crap! This interview with Dean Phillips on Pod Save America is an absolute disaster.@deanbphillips isn’t ready for this run. #DropOutDean

Highlights… pic.twitter.com/3jx8CUcmzR — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 3, 2023



‘I want a Common-Sense Czar’… (How’d that go for Paul Ryan, or Mitt Romney, or… ?)

"For two hours, Dean Phillips sat at a Democratic Party dinner here as one top party official after another rose to fete his opponent, Joe Biden, and encourage voters to write in the president’s name on next month’s ballot." Time to #DropOutDean

https://t.co/SOvTwwrkHF — Sann Diamond (@smndiad) December 2, 2023

But he’s a Midwestern white dude with a personal fortune! How can you cruelly dismiss a winsome fella with such bright ideas (ask his paid advisers!), just because ‘the voters’ might not yet understand that Mean Dean Green is the *only* choice against Donald Trump?!?…

"I can't imagine that there's anybody here that even cares," that you're running #DropOutDean. https://t.co/jNQ19LmITM pic.twitter.com/vNfNrtmqBi — LANana – Fani Willis is my Hero ?? (@lanana421) December 2, 2023





With all due respect, @RepDeanPhillips, the 40 million Americans who get health care through the ACA and the 135 million Americans who are protected from discrimination for having a pre-existing condition want no part of “starting from scratch” and frankly neither should you. pic.twitter.com/JnRP5Khnc6 — Protect Our Care (@ProtectOurCare) December 1, 2023

He’s already trying to get the delegates to overturn the wishes of the primary voters. https://t.co/RSbGegCnS4 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 30, 2023

Dean Phillips: “The primaries are rigged, but thank god Obama beat the system.” PSA: “Obama beat the system because he campaigned for over a year before any votes were cast.” Dean Phillips: “Well I only joined the race last month.” PSA: “EXACTLY.” Dean Phillips: [crickets] — B (@WithABat_Bill) December 1, 2023

Remember Jeff Weaver, Comic Book Guy, from the 2016 Sanders campaign?

an amazing rebuttal while you're challenging someone https://t.co/4mmg90V1N9 — Taniel (@Taniel) November 30, 2023

I call on @RepDeanPhillips to smoke a better brand of weed — Real Benisons (@RealBenisons) November 29, 2023