Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

T R E 4 5 O N

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

The revolution will be supervised.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

A consequence of cucumbers

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

I was promised a recession.

That pie keeps getting more and more forks, reducing anyone’s chance of even a Perot.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Late Night Open Thread: Dean Phillips Is Huffing Serious Fumes

Late Night Open Thread: Dean Phillips Is Huffing Serious Fumes

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

Haven’t listened to the whole thing (I’m waiting on a transcript), but Rep. Phillips seems to be spouting every half-arsed, failed ‘win the primary by force of argument!!’ slogan from 2008 / 2012 / 2016 / 2020 — from *both* sides of the aisle, but particularly the not-Democratic one.


‘I want a Common-Sense Czar’… (How’d that go for Paul Ryan, or Mitt Romney, or… ?)

But he’s a Midwestern white dude with a personal fortune! How can you cruelly dismiss a winsome fella with such bright ideas (ask his paid advisers!), just because ‘the voters’ might not yet understand that Mean Dean Green is the *only* choice against Donald Trump?!?…


Remember Jeff Weaver, Comic Book Guy, from the 2016 Sanders campaign?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.