On The Road – Captain C – Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 1

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Captain C

A few weeks ago I left New York State for the first time since before the pandemic.  I chose to go to Amsterdam for a long week (leave Friday on the redeye, arrive Saturday, depart the following Sunday) ,it’s my favorite city to visit.  There are a number of reasons for this:  I love the city’s vibe and rhythm, there’s lots of good culture and sights and suchlike to choose from, and I have numerous relatives there (I saw a Tante [aunt], Uncle [The Oom of his name in our family was larger than life both physically and character-wise, so…], and seven cousins of assorted flavor.  This first set of 8 covers my first few days.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 1 7

We start with the Tilted House, which has been there every time I’ve been in Amsterdam.  It’s located near Waterlooplein and the Stopera, and houses a cafe.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 1 6

A statue of Baruch Spinoza, with the full quote reading ”Het doel van de staat is de vrijheid‘ (‘The purpose of the State is freedom’)”

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 1 5

The rear of the Flower Market, taken right by Muntplein.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 1 4
The Flower Market, Amsterdam
On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 1 3

Tulip bulbs of various varieties.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 1 2

A big shaggy doggo I saw.  I went up to offer my hand, but they had some Very Important Doggo Business to attend to.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 1 1

Heading into the Rijksmuseum.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 1

I started on the third floor, which has the modern art and design collections.  We leave off here, and next time we’ll see some of the the Rijksmuseum’s Dutch Masters collection.

  • Tony Jay

