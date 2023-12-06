On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Captain C

A few weeks ago I left New York State for the first time since before the pandemic. I chose to go to Amsterdam for a long week (leave Friday on the redeye, arrive Saturday, depart the following Sunday) ,it’s my favorite city to visit. There are a number of reasons for this: I love the city’s vibe and rhythm, there’s lots of good culture and sights and suchlike to choose from, and I have numerous relatives there (I saw a Tante [aunt], Uncle [The Oom of his name in our family was larger than life both physically and character-wise, so…], and seven cousins of assorted flavor. This first set of 8 covers my first few days.