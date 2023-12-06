Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: December 6, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: December 6, 2023

The dregs of the 2019 pandemic have been firmly relegated to ‘just another chronic complaint, now’ status. There will be ongoing research, not least concerning those unfortunates who are living with Long Covid, but barring more flare-ups, looks like we’ll be seeing fewer news reports going forward.


The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), an agency within HHS, has a stockpile of hundreds of millions of COVID tests. It is teaming up with the Department of Education to allow school districts to order tests directly to distribute to families.

HHS officials said schools could order tests at a rate they could expect to distribute them, but they did not specify a limit.

“I could imagine a situation where perhaps a fifth grade classroom, it has a COVID-positive student and then they send everyone home with a COVID test in the backpack from that fifth grade class,” O’Connell said…

It has also been sending free tests to long-term care facilities, food banks and other organizations working with vulnerable populations. A small number of schools that serve socially vulnerable students were previously able to order tests from the federal stockpile…

The article below is paywalled, though the included illustrations & graphs are excellent. If anyone has an accessible copy, I’d be glad to share it:

Widespread microstructural alterations were seen in people with long COVID neurologic symptoms and in people who had COVID but recovered, reported Alexander Rau, MD, of the University Hospital Freiburg in Germany, at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.

“We did see a signature in the brain microstructure that is associated with COVID-19 infection, but the pattern is different among those people with long COVID-19 and those who do not have long COVID-19,” Rau said.

Conventional MRI showed no brain volume loss in these patients. “While comparing their structural or conventional brain scans, we did not find any lesion or alteration that could explain the severe symptoms in patients with post-COVID syndrome,” Rau pointed out…

The researchers found distinct brain networks that correlated with long COVID symptoms, after adjusting for age and sex. Altered brain microstructure in the mesiotemporal cortex was associated with cognitive dysfunction. Patients who had problems with their sense of smell had microstructural changes in the olfactory cortex, while those with fatigue had altered microstructure in the brain stem, including the ascending arousal network.

“We can see there is an altered microstructure that is associated with COVID-19 infection, and when we take our findings along with data from other sources, we see that this is compatible with accelerated aging, rather than with neurodegeneration,” Rau said. “However, this is most speculative. To make this conclusive, we need a lot more research.”…

Rau said the next step is to perform longitudinal scans to see whether alterations persist and uncover prognostic factors that may identify who will recover from long COVID.

“We also need to corroborate the information from the scans with other bio data, such as obtained from blood draws, to gain a more profound insight in being able to predict which patients will have a post COVID-19 condition,” he added.


Bad news / good news:

University of Queensland-led research shows being overweight can impair the body’s antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 infection but not to the protection offered by vaccination.

Research lead, School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences Ph.D. candidate Marcus Tong, said the finding built on the team’s existing research on how COVID-19 affects people who are overweight. The research is published in Clinical & Translational Immunology.

“We’ve previously shown that being overweight—not just being obese—increases the severity of SARS-CoV-2,” Mr. Tong said.

“But this work shows that being overweight creates an impaired antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 infection but not to vaccination.”

Dr. Short said from a public health perspective, this data draws into question policies around boosters and lockdowns.

“We’d suggest that more personalized recommendations are needed for overweight people, both for ongoing COVID-19 management and future pandemics,” she said.

“Finally, the data provides an added impetus to improve SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in low-income countries, where there’s a high percentage of people who are overweight and are dependent on infection-induced immunity.”

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      New Deal democrat

      The CDC won’t update its variant information until Friday, but there’s a pretty good chance that after almost a year, XBB has been replaced by JN.1. Significantly, JN.1 is a throwback to the direct BA.2 line, rather than a continuation of the BA.5 line.

      Which may have something to do with the fact that BIobot’s wastewater analysis (no mirrored at the CDC) shows particles have increased by nearly 10% nationally in the past week to a level about 15% higher than one year ago. The hardest hit area is the Midwest, already approaching its worst levels last December. The Northeast and South are also higher but the West remains at levels below all last winter and early spring.

      Hospitalizations have also increased to 19,500, close to their highest level since early spring, and about 70% of their level one year ago. Deaths also started higher during the week of November 11, preliminarily to just below 1,200, about 55% of their equivalent level one year prior.

      Deaths peaked early last January at close to 3,900. 55% of that would be about 2,000. 70% of that would be about 2,750.

      It’s likely that the virus ran up against a wall of resistance after a year of BA.5 variants, making BA.2 direct descendants more viable. That plus almost total abandonment of mitigation measures like mask-wearing have probably opened the door to a heightened winter wave compared with recent trends.

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      So far, the wastewater counts in the Boston area look like a repeat of last winter but the impacts are much lower (cases, deaths, hospitalizations). I assume the number of infections is actually about the same but fewer are bad enough to warrant medical notice.

    5. 5.

      Ramalama

      That piece about San Francisco Bay having the best outcomes doesn’t mention the big pink elephant in the room: AIDS. We gay people trusted Tony Fauci when he was one of few medical people doing anything to help the population of gay men dropping like flies from AIDS in SF.

      Provincetown had a similar – no death result – on some version of the virus after the vaccines came out. All the queers got vaxxed and no one died with whatever outbreak was happening. Maybe a year ago?

    7. 7.

      gene108

      They take Paxton’s lawsuit too lightly given the current state of the courts where enough conservative judges are more interested in advancing right-wing policies than follow traditional jurisprudence.

      I’m assuming Ken has shopped for the right judge to give him an initial win.

    8. 8.

      Lifeinthebonusround

      @Ramalama: I lived in SF from ‘82 to ‘96, and you’re totally correct. All of us who survived AIDS are still keen to survive COVID, so we all got vaxxed ASAP, many of us still stay cautious about social gatherings, in a couple of hours I will get the updated Novavax. My straight friends who didn’t have that earlier lived experience are a lot more casual about their own safety now.

    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      @New Deal democrat: That’s interesting, because our local plants both show continuing declines. Perhaps we’re an outlier.

      Also, I’m not a bit surprised that Paxton is wasting the money of Texas citizens on a performative lawsuit. He can go on Faux News and bloviate about how he’s “holding Pfizer accountable” and other such crap. It’ll play well with them, not so great with everyone else.

