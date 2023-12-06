Windows when rolled down are also fully bulletproof https://t.co/MyFEimwx1r — Pinboard (@Pinboard) November 30, 2023

Musk permanently fled South African when his apartheid-enabled childhood came to a violent end, so it’s not really surprising every downturn in his personal prospects since then has led him to visualize apocalyptic end times. But the ‘solutions’ he chooses don’t actually work, outside of the movie-boosted fantasies of an insecure ninth-grader…

grinning as a i survive a tommy gun attack and immediately hit a bollard at 30mph that snaps my spine in 5 places https://t.co/OmzsPhkkMH — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) December 1, 2023





The fact you can't even see the child in the back seat in the 3rd frame is, um, not great https://t.co/c6C88v3jPr — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) December 2, 2023

Tesla can sell the CyberTruck to hundreds of law enforcement agencies as their standard patrol vehicle. — Mark Nakata (@mrnonel) November 1, 2023



He might not be able to *sell* these to any local government with a working balance sheet, but surely he’d find willing test drivers among America’s least trustworthy police corps…

Sawyer why have I never seen lights like this on any other police car, and why do they look like PlayStation Move controllers? This whole thing looks like some shitty Disney World ride https://t.co/IohfiYUlOX pic.twitter.com/9FlCvjpMzu — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) December 2, 2023

And then there’s the *other* repair issues…

principle of most access. excited to have my brakes not work because of a vuln in the center console netflix app https://t.co/klGpBuWUIE — come and see fancam (@revhowardarson) December 5, 2023



Vuln(erability)

Elon Musk’s Mad Max fantasies only work with old-style mechanical vehicles and ample stockpiles of gasoline. Cybertrucks that are dependent on the internet and charging stations won’t do much good in that scenario. https://t.co/559gQCCqxt — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) December 1, 2023

It’d be genuinely sad, if Musk’s emotional vulns didn’t have such vast real-world costs.