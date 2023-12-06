Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Cybertrucked

Musk permanently fled South African when his apartheid-enabled childhood came to a violent end, so it’s not really surprising every downturn in his personal prospects since then has led him to visualize apocalyptic end times. But the ‘solutions’ he chooses don’t actually work, outside of the movie-boosted fantasies of an insecure ninth-grader…


He might not be able to *sell* these to any local government with a working balance sheet, but surely he’d find willing test drivers among America’s least trustworthy police corps…

And then there’s the *other* repair issues…


Vuln(erability)

It’d be genuinely sad, if Musk’s emotional vulns didn’t have such vast real-world costs.

      HumboldtBlue

      Is this the kid’s cartoon-show-off-their-art-work-night?​ 

      Also, I don’t have any kids.

      I was one, though.

      ColoradoGuy

      What’s so bizarre about the Mad Max fantasies is that gasoline supplies would be the first thing to go. Petroleum requires a huge distributed infrastructure to work, and is very fragile. Power generation also requires a substantial infrastructure that is millisecond-accurate (all the generators in a AC grid have to be phase-locked).

      Ask the Texans or South Africans what happens when maintenance is deferred.

      Martin

      Can anyone point to a single thing in the automotive market that is thriving? Every single thing in the industry feels like self-harm at this point.

      ColoradoGuy

      Actually, things look pretty bright for Tesla’s competitors. The Ford Lightning, the Hyundai/Kia twins, Volkswagen, and of course, the Chinese with their massive investments in electric vehicles.

      I wouldn’t be at all surprised if five years from now, Tesla has been parted out for their IP portfolio, which does have some good tech in it.

      Marmot

      @ColoradoGuy:

      What’s so bizarre about the Mad Max fantasies is that gasoline supplies would be the first thing to go. Petroleum requires a huge distributed infrastructure to work, and is very fragile.

      That’s pretty much the basis for The Road Warrior, which while not very reasonable, is a fantastic movie. The predecessor, Mad Max, is terrible, I don’t care what anyone says.

      catfishncod

      I can’t say I’m laughing. I hadn’t heard the “bulletproof” part before; having heard it, I’m no longer surprised at things like “no crumple zones.”

      Consider: could this simply be a way to put street-legal, openly purchased, mass-produced, stochastically controlled APCs on American highways?

      A lot of these “drawbacks” (like the 3rd seat you can’t see into) sound like they would be suspiciously convenient not only for a post-apocalyptic scenario, but for a pre-apocalyptic scenario of instigation…

      Marmot

      Aren’t there safety design regulations? When I was watching a video of a guy test driving the thing, he mentioned how sharp the angles at the front end are.

      It reminded me of some car from yesteryear that gored pedestrians with its hood ornament.

      Edit: Now I find it confirmed that there aren’t real crumple zones!

      Martin

      @ColoradoGuy: Except that EVs are out of reach of most car buyers. We’ll see if the tax credit changes next year change that, but median price of $55K and public charging is still a big problem.

      I had a zoom with the city planners today on a city plan they’re getting feedback on and they’ve shifted even more of development plans to car free because it’s the only way they can hit their affordability numbers. Nuke the parking and car access (roads) and you can build ⅓ more units for the same land cost. Their data shows that ⅓ of 16-20 year olds in the city don’t have licenses.

