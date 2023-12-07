Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Captain C – Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 2

On The Road – Captain C – Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Everybody, please send in your holiday photos!  I have one set from Albatrossity for Monday, but we typically do the holiday pics for the 2 weeks before Christmas, so there are 9 more slots to fill.  If you have just one or two or a few photos, you can either submit them as an OTR post, or you can send email attachments with an email message.

Amsterdam

This round of photos are mostly from the Dutch Masters collection at the Rijksmuseum, the first of several I visited this trip.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 2 7
Rijksmuseum

This is a detail from Jan Steen’s 1668 painting ‘The Merry Family’.  Apparently, it was meant as some sort of warning against this behavior, but they did look like they were having a lot of fun.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 2 6
Rijksmuseum

This is a detail from a Rembrandt portrait of a sugar refinery owner; I couldn’t get over how wild this shoe is.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 2 5
Rijksmuseum

The most famous of the ‘Night Watch’ paintings (they were a big thing for local militias).  It’s under repair–they’re figuring out how to prevent it from moving gently with the airflow in the museum, which seems to damage it subtly over time.  Pratchett fans are welcome to speculate on which Night Watch member is which member of this portrait, as well as the next two.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 2 4
Rijksmuseum

A detail from a different Night Watch painting in the same hall.  The guy with the rifle looks like he is or should be in a Lynard Skynard cover band.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 2 3
Rijksmuseum

The third big Night Watch painting in the gallery.  With these and the other portraits, I find it interesting to look at the people in detail and try and imagine their lives and how they perceived and lived them.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 2 2
Rijksmuseum

A detail from a Vroom painting of Dutch ships ramming Spanish galleys during the Dutch War for Independence (otherwise known as the 80 Years’ War).

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 2 1
Rijksmuseum

Some of the leaders of the Dutch Revolt.  Around here is where my phone ran out of juice, so I enjoyed the rest of the museum in a pre-smart phone sort of way.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 2

A street sign on the way to the Maritime Museum (Scheepvaartmuseum) the next day.  The Scheepvaartmuseum is one of my favorites, and will take up the next three sets of photos.

