Amsterdam
This round of photos are mostly from the Dutch Masters collection at the Rijksmuseum, the first of several I visited this trip.
This is a detail from Jan Steen’s 1668 painting ‘The Merry Family’. Apparently, it was meant as some sort of warning against this behavior, but they did look like they were having a lot of fun.
This is a detail from a Rembrandt portrait of a sugar refinery owner; I couldn’t get over how wild this shoe is.
The most famous of the ‘Night Watch’ paintings (they were a big thing for local militias). It’s under repair–they’re figuring out how to prevent it from moving gently with the airflow in the museum, which seems to damage it subtly over time. Pratchett fans are welcome to speculate on which Night Watch member is which member of this portrait, as well as the next two.
A detail from a different Night Watch painting in the same hall. The guy with the rifle looks like he is or should be in a Lynard Skynard cover band.
The third big Night Watch painting in the gallery. With these and the other portraits, I find it interesting to look at the people in detail and try and imagine their lives and how they perceived and lived them.
A detail from a Vroom painting of Dutch ships ramming Spanish galleys during the Dutch War for Independence (otherwise known as the 80 Years’ War).
Some of the leaders of the Dutch Revolt. Around here is where my phone ran out of juice, so I enjoyed the rest of the museum in a pre-smart phone sort of way.
A street sign on the way to the Maritime Museum (Scheepvaartmuseum) the next day. The Scheepvaartmuseum is one of my favorites, and will take up the next three sets of photos.
