Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: The GOP Also-Rans, Still Debating

Pretty much the entire political media has accepted the reality that, barring death, TFG will be the GOP nominee. As the stakes get smaller, the fighting for second place gets meaner. Rooting for injuries!

Truest comment of the evening, for all the good it’ll do:



Christie’s gone full F*ck That Guy & All the Slimeballs Still Supporting Him.

Nikki Haley has accepted her slot as the 2028 ‘DID I NOT *WARN* Y’ALL?’ candidate:

Ron DeSaster makes no headway…

And Ramasmarmy goes full QAnon batshit, which probably won’t get him the VP slot, but will at least provide him a rich future on the cultist talk-show circuit.

In conclusion…

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      Splitting Image

      It boggles the mind, but Trump has basically prevented a single Republican politician from developing a national profile since 2014. They thought they had a pretty deep bench of potential stars when they won a lot of Senate seats and governorships in 2010 (Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Scott Walker etc.) but they’ve all completely fizzled out. None of them could beat Trump in 2016 and no one has come along to supplant him since.

      Haley and DeSantis are the best they’ve got right now and they can’t even beat an also-ran like Ramaswamy in the race to lose to Trump in the primary.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Splitting Image: It’s amazing how badly the Republican Party has corroded. Not just in Presidential hopefuls, either; look at the various Speakers of the House. Of the last half-dozen or so Speakers, I think the only one to not leave the office effectively in disgrace was Nancy Pelosi. McCarthy, Ryan, Boehner, Hastert, Gingrich … and I doubt Vegas bookies would give you good odds on Mike Johnson’s future, either.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      every open rethuglian primary there’s a nut job person of color:

      1996: Alan Keyes
      2000: Alas Keyes 2 Electric Boogaloo
      2012: Herman Cain
      2016: Ben Carson
      2024: Eye Chart

      Reply

