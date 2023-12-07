The winner of tonight’s debate is everyone who didn’t watch it. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) December 7, 2023

Pretty much the entire political media has accepted the reality that, barring death, TFG will be the GOP nominee. As the stakes get smaller, the fighting for second place gets meaner. Rooting for injuries!

Truest comment of the evening, for all the good it’ll do:

Chris Christie: "This is an angry, bitter man who now wants to be back as president because he wants to exact retribution on anyone who has disagreed with him. Anyone who has tried to hold him to account for his own conduct…His conduct is unacceptable. He's unfit." pic.twitter.com/9K3JSGXnIv — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) December 7, 2023





Christie’s gone full F*ck That Guy & All the Slimeballs Still Supporting Him.

Christie to Ramaswamy: This is the fourth debate that you would be voted in the 1st 20 minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America pic.twitter.com/vwDerGOwlB — Acyn (@Acyn) December 7, 2023

Christie: And I guess tonight I just had had enough. I had enough of listening to his garbage. As I said, his smartass Harvard mouth… When he is dictating to me Haley who committed ourselves to public service while he has been off stealing from seniors to make his fortune pic.twitter.com/cFV4sztrvm — Acyn (@Acyn) December 7, 2023

Christie qualified for all 4 debates. After a slow start got some good shots in at Trump in the last two. Exposed Vivek as a misogynist fraud. That’s about the most we could hope for with the cult leader too afraid to show his orange face. Christie is next out now. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 7, 2023

Nikki Haley has accepted her slot as the 2028 ‘DID I NOT *WARN* Y’ALL?’ candidate:

Haley: Trump added $9 trillion to the debt in just four years and we're all paying the price for that pic.twitter.com/fYrSrxnn12 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 7, 2023

Ron DeSaster makes no headway…

Ron DeSantis calls for a much-needed "reckoning" for what happened during Covid. 🔥👇 "Because right now nobody's been held accountable for any of the damage and they're gonna try to do it again. When I'm president, this will never happen to our country ever again." pic.twitter.com/GFTV7wDBwh — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) December 7, 2023

Ron DeSantis corrects Nikki Haley on importing people from foreign countries that are terrorist hotbeds: "We should not be importing people from cultures that are hostile… We've gotta get smart about this. We cannot let the United States be like Europe." #GOPdebate pic.twitter.com/RCyjV9KRos — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) December 7, 2023

DeSantis has Tom Cotton’s problem: all the awful traits that GOP voters want, but the vibe of a guy who’d definitely delight in torturing small animals and that wears real thin over time, even among Republicans who don’t quite object to that on the merits. https://t.co/w8K7Z6sAqU — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) December 7, 2023

And Ramasmarmy goes full QAnon batshit, which probably won’t get him the VP slot, but will at least provide him a rich future on the cultist talk-show circuit.

I’m not thinking Vivek is solving his likability problem tonight. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 7, 2023

Periodic reminder that Vivek Ramaswamy isn’t stupid enough to believe any of this; he just thinks voters are. https://t.co/PUVUt36zJn — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) December 7, 2023

the truth to power here is that we have all learned that Vivek is a fucking nut job. https://t.co/7O91OrocVH — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) December 7, 2023

Pictured: the biggest loser in America https://t.co/0a6AI4fiKT — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 7, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy is the QAnon candidate in the race….After Donald Trump. https://t.co/ROltuRDCNk — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 7, 2023

Vivek bringing in Alex Jones to prep him for the debate was pure genius. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 7, 2023

In conclusion…

Only 1 Iowa voter in a panel of 8 thought Ron Desantis won tonight’s debate The Dumpster fire worsens pic.twitter.com/aN4HlJljuB — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 7, 2023