Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

So many bastards, so little time.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Let there be snark.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This really is a full service blog.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Thursday Morning Open Thread: The Old Warrior Has One Last Battle In Him

Thursday Morning Open Thread: The Old Warrior Has One Last Battle In Him

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

NBC News, “Biden says he’s ‘not the only one who can defeat’ Trump”

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he didn’t think he was the only Democrat who could prevail over former President Donald Trump next year but that “I will defeat him” — a day after he suggested he wouldn’t be running for re-election had Trump stayed out.

Biden was delivering remarks urging Congress to pass his national security package when he responded to a reporter’s question about whether he thought another Democrat could defeat Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner.

“Probably 50 of them,” Biden said.

“No, I’m not the only one who can defeat him, but I will defeat him,” he added.

On Tuesday, Biden said that his re-election campaign was prompted in part by Trump’s decision to run for president again and that it was an effort to block his predecessor from reclaiming the White House.

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” Biden said at a campaign event in Boston, adding that he “cannot let him win.”…

Politico adds:

This comes after there has been a new focus on Trump’s authoritarian tendencies in the campaign. In a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week, Trump again indicated that he would use the levers of power to take revenge on his enemies if he is reelected.

“He says ‘you’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’” Trump said. “I said ‘no no no, other than day one.’”


The backstory, at Reuters:

After considering the decision for weeks with family and close confidants, Biden announced his re-election bid in April, coming to the private belief that neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor any other Democratic hopeful could beat Trump in next year’s general election, according to a former White House official who requested anonymity to discuss the president’s thinking.

The president’s aides increasingly regard Trump’s frontrunner status for the Republican presidential nomination as insurmountable, according to two of those Democrats who also declined to be named.

Biden has repeatedly made comments about Trump during a fundraising blitz that started on Tuesday in Boston and is set to include at least nine events before the end of the month.

“I don’t think anyone doubts our democracy is at risk again,” Biden said earlier on Tuesday.

 
Speaking of old warriors who don’t quit:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • catclub
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • Jeffro
  • lee
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • Soprano2
  • Tim C.
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Thing I learned this week.

      The GDP of the Australian state of New South Wales is larger than that of the entire U.K.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Tim C.

      @NotMax: I just googled that, cause it didn’t seem right,

      UK GDP: 3.1 Trillion USD

      NSW GDP: 660 Billion USD

      Not saying you are wrong, I used Wikipeda and Google,  but what’s your source on that?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      Here’s a good example of what talking about “the stakes, not the odds” (h/t Jay Rosen*) looks like:

      In her characteristically blunt, unvarnished way, [Liz Cheney] told CBS’s John Dickerson in an interview aired Sunday: “He’s told us what he will do. It’s very easy to see the steps that he will take. … People who say ‘Well, if he’s elected, it’s not that dangerous because we have all of these checks and balances’ don’t fully understand the extent to which the Republicans in Congress today have been co-opted.” She stressed, “One of the things that we see happening today is a sort of a sleepwalking into dictatorship in the United States.”

      “I believe very strongly in those principles and ideals that have defined the Republican Party, but the Republican Party of today has made a choice and they haven’t chosen the Constitution,” she said. “And so I do think it presents a threat if the Republicans are in the majority in January 2025.”

      *Rubin also notes in her piece that this ‘stakes not odds’ framing originated from Rosen

      Anyway, thanks Liz!  I like the broader focus on the currently trump-corrupted Republican Party.  (And thanks Jennifer Rubin for staying focused on talking about the stakes).

      Speaking of the stakes, it dawned on me this morning that there might be some value in noting that under a trump kleptocracy, some portion of everyone’s taxes would be used to line trump’s and his kids’ pockets, and our entire government would be for sale to the highest foreign bidder.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Jesus fucking Christ.  The media wants a contested Democratic primary SO BADLY.  As we get closer and closer to the official decision, they punch and kick and scream louder “Why aren’t Democrats giving me the narrative I want!?”  “Biden is old” is an argument that exists only to make Democrats imagine nominating someone else.  Nobody is going to give a shit about it when it’s down to Biden vs Trump, and the national press knows it.  What are they going to do when it’s too late, Biden is officially the nominee, and their also-rans didn’t so much as scuff the paint on Biden’s campaign?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Restoring women’s health and abortion access is so important for all Democrats to run on in next year’s elections. I hope they don’t back down on this issue next year.

      Interesting report this morning from the Guttmacher Institute:

      Post-Roe, nearly 1 in 5 people seeking an abortion traveled out of state, analysis finds

      Nearly 1 in 5 people who had an abortion in the first half of 2023 – more than 92,000 people – traveled across state lines for their care, according to a report from the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on sexual and reproductive health that supports abortion rights. In a similar timeframe in 2020, before the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision revoked the federal right to abortion, less than 1 in 10 people left their home state for an abortion – about 50,000 fewer people.

      The data probably understates the impact that the Dobbs decision has had, says Isaac Maddow-Zimet, a data scientist with the Guttmacher Institute and lead researcher for the new report. More people are traveling for abortion care, and they’re traveling farther – largely because many states with bans and restrictions border each other.

      . . .

      People who traveled for abortion care may have time pressures, with a flight to catch or a long drive home, she said. Many have driven hundreds of miles and often travel with the family – both children and elders – whom they support.

      Whole Woman’s Health has adapted its waiting rooms accordingly, Hagstrom Miller said. In New Mexico, for example, clinics have a separate waiting room area with toys, snacks and comfortable couches to better serve patients and their families, especially those who have traveled for long hours.

      Nearly three-quarters of the abortions in New Mexico were provided to people who had traveled across state lines, according to the new data from the Guttmacher Institute. More than 8,200 people from out of state had an abortion in New Mexico in the first half of 2023. Only Illinois and North Carolina saw more out-of-state patients.

      . . .

      “A lot of the policies that states are passing, or other kinds of support that’s available for abortion patients more broadly, may be initially focused on helping folks traveling from out of state – which it does – but it also really helps to improve access for residents of those states,” Maddow-Zimet said. “In Illinois, we have this situation where a lot of clinics have scaled up capacity, a lot of funds have increased support, and that has definitely helped manage the huge amount of people who are coming in. And it’s also improved access for folks living in Illinois. It helps both sides of that story.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      btw if anyone is sleeping too well these days, here’s something that should put a stop to that right quick: trump’s loyalty-first cabinet picks: Bannon, Miller, Patel, Carlson, Vance, and more worse.

      I cannot even.

      Clear yer calendars, people, we’ve got important work to do next year: making sure this shit NEVER happens!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      catclub

      I will just note that having the GOP debate on ‘NewsNation’ is just about down to local access cable channel.

      And I agree that Trump will not debate Biden.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @catclub:

      I agree that Trump will not debate Biden.

      His voters won’t like that.  Trust me.  I have seen it in action in Kentucky.  Against the also-rans in the primary it looks strong.  In the general it will look weak, and Republican voter enthusiasm drops like a rock.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      Biden was delivering remarks urging Congress to pass his national security package when he responded to a reporter’s question about whether he thought another Democrat could defeat Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner.

      “Probably 50 of them,” Biden said.

      “Including Baud!,” he whispered silently to himself.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      NotMax

      Worst platitude of the week?

      Just heard on a British program running in the background:

      “You can’t lay new lino over a dead cat.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A while ago, I said McCarthy would serve out this term in Congress if Santos was expelled. I underestimated McCarthy’s vindictiveness. Happy I am to have been wrong.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I underestimated McCarthy’s vindictiveness.

      It makes sense in hindsight.  Here was a man willing to do absolutely anything to get the Speaker’s gavel.  He was desperately pathetic.  He lied, he begged, he endured humiliating restrictions no other Speaker has considered.  Being kicked out of that position has to be the biggest emotional event in his life, for a man who has already proven he’s a dishonest, petty, self-obsessed little toad.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Soprano2

      @Jeffro: What TFG and the Republicans want is a state like Hungary, where it appears that democracy still exists and there are still elections, but the deck is so stacked in one direction that their party always wins. Then they can say, like Erdogan in Hungary does, that there are elections so why are you upset? I’m not a dictator, I was elected by the people. They’ve told us all that’s what they want with this constant whining that if they didn’t win an election was “rigged”. They want to rig it so they almost always win.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, the war on Christmas decorations has begun.

      “The competition is really supposed to reflect the spirit of the season, be upbeat and fun, let people share their holiday traditions and different faith traditions,” said North Carolina Democratic Rep. Deborah K. Ross, who has participated since she came to office in 2021. “So this is not in keeping with the spirit of the season.”

      I’ll let you guess which other political party she’s talking about.

      It’s not worth a click if you want to be in a good mood the rest of the day.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Tony Jay

      @Frankensteinbeck:

        What are they going to do when it’s too late, Biden is officially the nominee, and their also-rans didn’t so much as scuff the paint on Biden’s campaign?

      Oh, that’s easy. They’ll switch effortlessly to coverage of “Concerns within the Democrat Party Mount that factions within the White House erred in shielding elderly President from challengers.” Then they’ll basically lavish all the coverage they should have applied to Trump’s ‘no questions’ campaign onto Biden’s campaign. Thus feeding the God of both-sides/Democrats are worse the sacrifices it craves.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Soprano2

      @Frankensteinbeck: I agree that it will look weak. He can’t spend months and months saying Biden is “cognitively challenged” and then refuse to go head-to-head with him. Why would you refuse to debate someone if you think you can run rings around them?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      There may well be fifty Democrats who can theoretically beat TFG, but there’s one candidate who has already beaten him before in a non-theoretical sense. There’s a time for a discussion about the future direction of the Democratic Party, but that time is after Trump and the Trumpists are, politically speaking, dead and buried. Until then, I don’t want to gamble the future of the country on the results of an internecine squabble.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @Soprano2: That would be Victor Orban who is the Prime Minister of Hungary.

      It’s easier to keep Orban and Erdogan straight if you remember that the President of Turkiye actually looks like a turkey. Orban looks more like a frog.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.