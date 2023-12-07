But none of those 50 thinks they can defeat Biden. So here we are. https://t.co/CM23TNl6bw — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 6, 2023

The President is right. “I don’t think anyone doubts our democracy is even more at risk in 2024…Trump’s not even hiding the ball anymore. He’s telling us exactly what he wants to do. He’s making no bones about it.” –@JoeBiden — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 6, 2023

NBC News, “Biden says he’s ‘not the only one who can defeat’ Trump”

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he didn’t think he was the only Democrat who could prevail over former President Donald Trump next year but that “I will defeat him” — a day after he suggested he wouldn’t be running for re-election had Trump stayed out. Biden was delivering remarks urging Congress to pass his national security package when he responded to a reporter’s question about whether he thought another Democrat could defeat Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner.



“Probably 50 of them,” Biden said. “No, I’m not the only one who can defeat him, but I will defeat him,” he added. On Tuesday, Biden said that his re-election campaign was prompted in part by Trump’s decision to run for president again and that it was an effort to block his predecessor from reclaiming the White House.



“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” Biden said at a campaign event in Boston, adding that he “cannot let him win.”…

Politico adds:

…This comes after there has been a new focus on Trump’s authoritarian tendencies in the campaign. In a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week, Trump again indicated that he would use the levers of power to take revenge on his enemies if he is reelected. “He says ‘you’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’” Trump said. “I said ‘no no no, other than day one.’”



The backstory, at Reuters:

… After considering the decision for weeks with family and close confidants, Biden announced his re-election bid in April, coming to the private belief that neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor any other Democratic hopeful could beat Trump in next year’s general election, according to a former White House official who requested anonymity to discuss the president’s thinking. The president’s aides increasingly regard Trump’s frontrunner status for the Republican presidential nomination as insurmountable, according to two of those Democrats who also declined to be named. Biden has repeatedly made comments about Trump during a fundraising blitz that started on Tuesday in Boston and is set to include at least nine events before the end of the month. “I don’t think anyone doubts our democracy is at risk again,” Biden said earlier on Tuesday.



Speaking of old warriors who don’t quit:

Listen to this Nancy Pelosi interview on @lawrence. She’s three years older than Joe Biden. Her knowledge, analysis, & focus are ten times greater than Donald Trump’s was on the most lucid day of his entire life — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 7, 2023