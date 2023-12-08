Tonight, families around the world will light the first candles of Hanukkah. And for eight nights, those flames will light others, spreading their light.
May the glow of our White House Menorah join yours to celebrate the miracle of faith and the strength in each of us. pic.twitter.com/tDsHf6SAYx
— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 8, 2023
Happy Hanukkah from my family to our Jewish friends and neighbors in San Francisco and around the world!
In this challenging time, may the Festival of Lights bring peace, perseverance and hope to all who observe. -NP pic.twitter.com/n95NFmqhDx
— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) December 7, 2023
Tonight, we proudly light our menorahs and let them shine out our front windows as a reminder that even in darkness, we can bring forth the light. From our family to yours, happy Hanukkah! pic.twitter.com/oGxtnYtxOn
— Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) December 8, 2023
This year, Hanukkah starts at sundown tonight. In the past 40 years, presidents have participated in Hanukkah celebrations, a tradition that began when President Jimmy Carter lit one candle in the 30-foot electric menorah in 1979. Learn more: https://t.co/dFJgwg9HIo pic.twitter.com/CICJ0vY0CP
— White House History (@WhiteHouseHstry) December 7, 2023
