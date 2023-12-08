Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Chag Hanukkah Sameach

      Betty Cracker

      Here’s an update on the tawdry scandal engulfing the FL GOP, Moms for Liberty, Sarasota Co. School Board, Central FL Tourism Oversight Board, etc. The Florida Center for Government Accountability, which is the outfit that first reported the ongoing sexual assault investigation into FL GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, now says the cops have recovered the sex video Ziegler claimed would exonerate him from the rape charge. If the reporter’s source describes the video content accurately (and everything else they said has been confirmed so far), the sexual assault charge won’t hold up.

      But the Zieglers both admitted to at least one three-way encounter with the alleged victim, and they are almost certainly done politically, though neither seems ready to admit that yet. Maybe they think they can brazen it out like Trump, but I suspect they’re about to find out otherwise. Cult members don’t have the same leeway as cult leaders. The next school board meeting is gonna be LIT!

