Captain C
The next three sets are all from the Maritime Museum (Scheepvaartmuseum), perhaps my favorite in Amsterdam. This set covers my arrival and the first part of the photos from the replica of the Amsterdam.
The Scheepvaartmuseum, with the Amsterdam replica on the left.
The courtyard of the museum, which one walks through to get to the exhibits on three sides, and beyond to the Amsterdam.. The museum is located in a naval storehouse which dates back to 1656. The museum moved in in 1973.
The Amsterdam, a several-decades old replica of an ill-fated Dutch East India Company (VoC) trading ship which never made it past Beachy Head (the wreck can still be seen there).
Crew sleeping and cannon space belowdecks. The ship carried about 330 or so people on it’s ill-fated maiden voyage, including five passengers per Wiki.
From what IIRC was the gunnery and repair room to the rear of the hammocks in the previous picture. I imagine in the days of muzzle-loaders it was prudent to have powder ready in pre-measured doses.
A work table at the rear of the ship.
One of the masts of the ship.
The captain’s office/ready room. As you can see from the actual human being, the ceiling was pretty damn low (though IIRC, there was some signage which indicated that the original Amsterdam may have had a bit more headroom on this level at the expense of the one below.
