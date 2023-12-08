Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Captain C – Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 3

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Everybody, please send in your holiday photos!  I have one set from Albatrossity for Monday, but we typically do the holiday pics for the 2 weeks before Christmas, so there are 9 more slots to fill.  If you have just one or two holiday photos, you can either submit them as an OTR post, or you can send email attachments with an email message. Otherwise submitting the photos using the form is the way to go.

Captain C

The next three sets are all from the Maritime Museum (Scheepvaartmuseum), perhaps my favorite in Amsterdam.  This set covers my arrival and the first part of the photos from the replica of the Amsterdam.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 3 7

The Scheepvaartmuseum, with the Amsterdam replica on the left.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 3 6
Scheepvaartmuseum

The courtyard of the museum, which one walks through to get to the exhibits on three sides, and beyond to the Amsterdam.. The museum is located in a naval storehouse which dates back to 1656.  The museum moved in in 1973.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 3 5
Scheepvaartmuseum

The Amsterdam, a several-decades old replica of an ill-fated Dutch East India Company (VoC) trading ship which never made it past Beachy Head (the wreck can still be seen there).

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 3 4
Scheepvaartmuseum

Crew sleeping and cannon space belowdecks.  The ship carried about 330 or so people on it’s ill-fated maiden voyage, including five passengers per Wiki.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 3 3
Scheepvaartmuseum

From what IIRC was the gunnery and repair room to the rear of the hammocks in the previous picture.  I imagine in the days of muzzle-loaders it was prudent to have powder ready in pre-measured doses.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 3 2
Scheepvaartmuseum

A work table at the rear of the ship.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 3 1
Scheepvaartmuseum

One of the masts of the ship.

On The Road - Captain C - Amsterdam, October 2023, Part 3
Scheepvaartmuseum

The captain’s office/ready room.  As you can see from the actual human being, the ceiling was pretty damn low (though IIRC, there was some signage which indicated that the original Amsterdam may have had a bit more headroom on this level at the expense of the one below.

