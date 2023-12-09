Lmao the white American trads are horrified of actual cool white traditions https://t.co/DwZhY1pTa7 — Nikolaj?????? (@nikicaga) December 8, 2023

It’s a Krampus parade, which has been a pious Christian celebration of emotional child abuse since at least the 16th century, but expecting an American ‘Christian’ to know anything about their own religion’s history is as pointless as expecting them to know… well, history.

Speaking of Great Moments in History (Not), this week’s censure of Rep. Jamaal Bowman should not go unmarked…

The House voted to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Thursday for triggering a fire alarm in one of the U.S. Capitol office buildings in September when the chamber was in session. Bowman is the third Democratic House member to be admonished this year. pic.twitter.com/6wJwqY4akA — The Associated Press (@AP) December 7, 2023

Rep. Bowman did something dumb, accepted the requisite punishment, and will spend the rest of his career dogged by screeching MAGAts who think they’ve found the perfect rebuttal to TFG’s long criminal career. Per the Associated Press, “House votes to censure Democratic Rep. Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in a Capitol office building”:

House members voted again Thursday to punish one of their own, targeting Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman for triggering a fire alarm in a U.S. Capitol office building when the chamber was in session. The Republican censure resolution passed with a few Democratic votes, but most of the party stood by Bowman in opposition of an effort they said lacked credibility and integrity. The prominent progressive now becomes the third Democratic House member to be admonished this year through the censure process, which is a punishment one step below expulsion from the House… The 214-191 vote to censure Bowman caps nearly a year of chaos and retribution in the House of Representatives. Since January, the chamber has seen the removal of a member from a committee assignment, the first ouster of a speaker in history and, just last week, the expulsion of a lawmaker for only the third time since the Civil War… Bowman pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor count for the incident, which took place in the Cannon House Office Building. He agreed to pay a $1,000 fine and serve three months of probation, after which the false fire alarm charge is expected to be dismissed from his record under an agreement with prosecutors. The fire alarm prompted a buildingwide evacuation when the House was in session and staffers were working in the building. The building was reopened an hour later after Capitol police determined there was no threat. Bowman apologized and said that at the time he was trying to get through a door that was usually open but was closed that day because it was the weekend…

Marvel at the brilliant oratory from the dumb backbencher the Repubs shoved forward as a figurehead. Hi, Mom!:

McClain: Under MAGA Republican leadership crime was down… excuse me crime was up pic.twitter.com/lEsklxaXCq — Acyn (@Acyn) December 6, 2023





McGovern responds to Greene: It’s really rich to get a lecture on civility from someone who stood on this House floor and screamed and interrupted the President during the State of the Union pic.twitter.com/sciGy8Oiah — Acyn (@Acyn) December 6, 2023

Jeffries: The author of this resolution said this about law and order. Give us a break… The author has endorsed Trump. In fact the author of this resolution voted to overturn the will of the people on January 6th pic.twitter.com/jiBCjPudGE — Acyn (@Acyn) December 6, 2023