Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

RIP Zandar. We are still here fighting the stupid, now in your honor.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

When we show up, we win.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

“In the name of Zandar, I will fight the Stupid!”

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

In after Baud. Damn.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Second rate reporter says what?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Saturday Morning Slapstick Open Thread

Saturday Morning Slapstick Open Thread

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

It’s a Krampus parade, which has been a pious Christian celebration of emotional child abuse since at least the 16th century, but expecting an American ‘Christian’ to know anything about their own religion’s history is as pointless as expecting them to know… well, history.

Speaking of Great Moments in History (Not), this week’s censure of Rep. Jamaal Bowman should not go unmarked…

Rep. Bowman did something dumb, accepted the requisite punishment, and will spend the rest of his career dogged by screeching MAGAts who think they’ve found the perfect rebuttal to TFG’s long criminal career. Per the Associated Press, “House votes to censure Democratic Rep. Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in a Capitol office building”:

House members voted again Thursday to punish one of their own, targeting Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman for triggering a fire alarm in a U.S. Capitol office building when the chamber was in session.

The Republican censure resolution passed with a few Democratic votes, but most of the party stood by Bowman in opposition of an effort they said lacked credibility and integrity. The prominent progressive now becomes the third Democratic House member to be admonished this year through the censure process, which is a punishment one step below expulsion from the House…

The 214-191 vote to censure Bowman caps nearly a year of chaos and retribution in the House of Representatives. Since January, the chamber has seen the removal of a member from a committee assignment, the first ouster of a speaker in history and, just last week, the expulsion of a lawmaker for only the third time since the Civil War…

Bowman pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor count for the incident, which took place in the Cannon House Office Building. He agreed to pay a $1,000 fine and serve three months of probation, after which the false fire alarm charge is expected to be dismissed from his record under an agreement with prosecutors.

The fire alarm prompted a buildingwide evacuation when the House was in session and staffers were working in the building. The building was reopened an hour later after Capitol police determined there was no threat.

Bowman apologized and said that at the time he was trying to get through a door that was usually open but was closed that day because it was the weekend…

Marvel at the brilliant oratory from the dumb backbencher the Repubs shoved forward as a figurehead. Hi, Mom!:


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • brantl
  • BretH
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • HinTN
  • Josie
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Montanareddog
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Percysowner
  • RaflW
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • Spanky
  • Subsole
  • teezyskeezy
  • Torrey

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      Matt McIrvin

      Not only is that a pious Christian celebration, it’s exactly the type that you’d think would be up their alley–it’s of a piece with whacking children with a belt and telling them the Devil is gonna get ’em, which as far as I can tell are time-honored favorite pastimes of Southern Baptists. Remarkable what happens when you can’t look past the end of your nose.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty

      I can’t think of any good reason for any Democrat or even a self-respecting Republican to vote for this censure. Pure performance art. What a sad state of affairs.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Matt McIrvin: ​

      it’s of a piece with whacking children with a belt and telling them the Devil is gonna get ’em, if they tell anyone what Pastor Billy did with them on that field trip to the Ark Encounter in Kentucky.

      Finished TFY

      @Betty: Pure performance art.

      That’s all they are capable of now.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      In the “morning slapstick” category, Nancy Mace is going through some things.  And someone (or many ones) are leaking to the Daily Mail. 

      The 46-year-old mother-of-two was stunned in May 2022 when her entrepreneur boyfriend Patrick Bryant got down on one knee and asked if she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him.

      But less than 18 months since that heartwarming proposal, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal that the couple have broken up and are now in the middle of a messy legal fight over multi-million-dollar homes they bought together.

      According to four sources, the South Carolina lawmaker – who was one of the eight to vote former Speaker Kevin McCarthy out in a historic vote – split with Charleston software mogul Bryant last month.

      Since they parted ways, their rift has deteriorated, and now they are fighting over a $3.9 million beachfront property with six bedrooms and a pool and a $1.3 million Washington, D.C., home they both have equity in.

      ‘I’m not Taylor Swift. No one gives a damn about my relationship status,’ Mace said in response to DailyMail.com’s questions about the dispute.
      . . .
      While dating Bryant, Mace often openly discussed her sex life in the office, including in front of male junior staffers, according to three sources who recalled such comments in graphic detail to DailyMail.com.

      ‘She frequently made sexual references in the office and discussed things that were not appropriate in a work environment,’ one former senior staffer said.

      If one of her staff members were to officially complain about her conduct, she could be subjected to an ethics investigation.

      Trouble on the home front comes as Mace lost three more staffers this week.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Calendar.  Sigh, my mind, my mind.

      Well, it is a slapstick open thread, consider that my contribution.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Spanky

      Oh, and just for the record,  Nancy Mace has two kids who are young teenagers. I’m sure they’re thrilled that their mom talks about her sex life at work and it gets reported on.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @HinTN: ​ I ordered an Albatrossity calendar this year. It is supposedly on the way now. I don’t know what to expect, which makes it fun.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      teezyskeezy

      To be fair, many right wing American evangelicals and Baptists think the old world churches are evil and have since their churches’ inceptions, so seeing one hate on Krampus as “evil” is also nothing new.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Montanareddog

      @OzarkHillbilly:

       

      Embarrassing one’s children is one of the few perks of parenting

      They spend the first 10 years of their lives embarrassing us in public, not realising the shoe is going to be on the other foot a lot longer.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      Jeffries: I volunteer. Censure me next. That’s how worthless your censure effort is. It has no credibility. I’ll take it and wear it as a badge of honor. Go home. Sleep well. And say to myself “today was a good day”

      Shorter Jefferies: Shove your censure up your Nazi asses ’til it comes out of your mouth!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Matt McIrvin

      @teezyskeezy: They also have this intuitive concept of Satan as an anti-God who is maybe 95% as powerful as God, which those Old World churches would probably consider a dangerous heresy.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Spanky:

      Oh, and just for the record, Nancy Mace has two kids who are young teenagers. I’m sure they’re thrilled that their mom talks about her sex life at work and it gets reported on. 

      They’re probably thrilled enough at having a crackpot as a mother.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Percysowner

       

      When Nancy Pelosi announced she was stepping down I was a little worried. Mostly because she did such a good job that I didn’t think anyone could equal her, let alone do better. Partly because I wasn’t sure who would take over for her. Jeffries has convinced me that he will be top notch. We have a strong, competent bench of leaders. Now we just need to kick the Repugs to the curb, hold the Senate and reelect Biden.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Torrey

      @Percysowner: ​
        I agree wholeheartedly. We’ve been used to Nancy’s style, and Jeffries has his own style, which is, of course, different but turns out to be every bit as effective.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Spanky

      @mrmoshpotato: Maybe they’ll get some survival tips from Cancun Ted’s kids. Wouldn’t it be great if there’s a support group made up of the kids of Republican politicians?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I don’t see Krampus as a religious concept.  It’s a folk tradition of a piece with Grimm’s tales of the horrors that await you if you stray from the path in the woods.  If you were a peasant in the mountains or forests of Austria in the pre-modern age, life could be pretty bleak and dangerous.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      @Torrey: I knew Jeffries would be a better orator—speechifying wasn’t Pelosi’s strong suit. But I did wonder if Jeffries was a strong cat herder. During this Congress, he has demonstrated that he is.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Geminid

      Rep. Bowman has a serious primary challenger in Westchester County Executive George Latimer. In his campaign launch video, Latimer emphasized needed infrastructure improvements, a signal that he’ll hit Bowman on his vote against the Infrastructure bill. Latimer did not mention his differences with Bowman over the Isrsel/Gaza war, but that will be a big issue too. The fire alarm censure won’t be.

      This will be a hard-fought campaign. The result might turn on whether Albany Democrats succeed in getting a new redistricting map to replace the one ordered by the Court of Appeals last year. That one replaced the map Democrats hoped might result in a 21D-5R delegation. Instead, Republicans won 11 out of 26 seats.

      New York’s Court of Appeals heard arguments on this question 4 weeks ago and will likely decide soon. The 16th CD might not change much, but this could be a close race between Bowman and Latimer on either map.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A woman sentenced to work at a fast-food restaurant after being convicted of throwing her Chipotle order at an employee of the chain eatery says she is committed to paying her debt to the justice system and hopes she can eventually progress past the highly publicized episode.

      In a recent interview, Rosemary Hayne said again that she was sorry for the actions that landed her in court and on a video that went viral on social media. She said she’s a service industry veteran herself and believes she’s never treated a customer as brusquely as she was treated on the fateful day, but she added that she would not make any excuses as she prepared to complete her unusual judicial punishment.

      “Those who know me realize that moment didn’t show my true character,” Hayne also said.

      The victim in the case, Emily Russell, was working behind the counter of a Chipotle in Parma, Ohio, in September when she encountered the 39-year-old Hayne as a customer at the fast Mexican-style food establishment.

      As people there recorded on their phones, an irate Hayne brought a burrito bowl up to Russell, slammed it down, and confronted her, as the Ohio news outlet WJW reported. She ultimately threw the entire bowl in Russell’s face, leading to an assault charge.

      Stress has a way of putting one’s true character in the spotlight.

      She apologized to Gilligan, who nonetheless sarcastically said to her: “I bet you won’t be happy with the food you are going to get in the jail.”

      I like this judge.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Josie

      I appreciate the way that Jeffries breaks down information in a way to make it easily understood by even the uninitiated. His arguments are so well organized and delivered. Also, he is not bad looking. ;-)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @Josie: A few years ago,a New York journalist wrote that interviewing Jeffries was like “talking to a very handsome robot.” This wasn’t a put-down, but rather a tribute to Jeffries’ message discipline.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.