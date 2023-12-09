Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Casey DeSaster Takes the Daggers Into Her Own Hands

Dead campaign walking…

Seriously, though: ‘We’ll just bus in supporters to intimidate anyone from voting against us’ is a pretty good illustration of why caucuses are a terrible way to choose a candidate.

  • HumboldtBlue
  • karen marie
  • satby
  • Suzanne

    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      Here’s the musical.

      Gotta love the DeSantis clan, who won’t miss a chance to shoehorn some weird, off-putting vibe to an interview.​
       

      Why does Casey DeSantis look like a regular at the local community theater production of plays about vampires?

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      When people are this wrong, it makes me wonder if they’re genuinely stupid or if they’re contemptuous of truth/reality.

    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      @HumboldtBlue: It’s those fucken stenciled-on brows. They’re so weird. They’re trendy right now and I don’t get it. They make it look like you’re wearing a Buffalo Bill skin suit.

