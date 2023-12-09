At this point she is like, ‘f*ck it. I’m taking over and doing all the talking. Just sit there, shut up, try the smile I taught you. I’m supposed to be Jackie O 2.0 and this moron is screwing it up for me!’ pic.twitter.com/wa6GB0ehmh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 8, 2023

Dead campaign walking…

Casey DeSantis just went on FOX and asked people from around the country to descend upon Iowa and participate in the caucus. According to the Iowa GOP website, in order to participate you must be 18 on the day of the caucus, and registered with the party of the caucus you wish… pic.twitter.com/kY7vM3HL8k — JoMa (@joma_gc) December 8, 2023

Seriously, though: ‘We’ll just bus in supporters to intimidate anyone from voting against us’ is a pretty good illustration of why caucuses are a terrible way to choose a candidate.

During interview w/ @marthamaccallum, Casey DeSantis called on an out-of-state coalition of mothers and grandmothers “to descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus” and “let their voices be heard.” “You do not have to be a resident of Iowa,” she said. pic.twitter.com/Z8FsKrFM0K — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) December 8, 2023

Was it the plan for Casey Desantis to reveal on national television the Florida GOP’s playbook of having out-of-state people vote in elections? — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 9, 2023