Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

So many bastards, so little time.

Let there be snark.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

When we show up, we win.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Bah Humbug!

Medium Cool – Bah Humbug!

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

One of our long-time BJ peeps has about had it with all the ideal families and happy christmases and budding romance and happily-ever-after movies in this holiday season.

In my experience, for every person who speaks up about something, good or bad, there are often a hundred people who are thinking or wondering the same thing.  Some people are sick, or tired – or sick and tired! – or stressed, or broke, or out of work, or emotionally worn out from these past few years.

So can we come up with some great movies that are decidedly not that?  Not ideal families and not happy christmases and not budding romance and not happily-ever-after.

As always, please tell us about the movie, and maybe even tell us what you liked about it, not just the name of the movie?

Have at it!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Argiope
  • azelie
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Phylllis
  • Subsole
  • Suzanne
  • Trivia Man
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      Deliverance??

      [snort!]

      Sorry, I couldn’t resist.

      There’s lots of SciFi/SF type movies that might fit the bill. Soylent Green, Planet of the Apes, The Day After, just about anything that tries to get people to think about the current directions of things. I like movies like that, but I don’t know of a recent one.

      RomComs that don’t end with human #1 getting human #2 are kinda rare. I cannot think of one at the moment.

      Didn’t Shrek have an unusual twist on the transmogfrication trope? (Or was it a sequel?)

      Looking forward to the conversation.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Trivia Man

      Office Christmas Party, a recent favorite. Jennifer Anniston kicking ass in a Russian mafia bar, jousting while riding a flaming Xmas tree, family conflict, and the best heavy metal version I HAVE EVER HEARD of God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen

      Reply
    4. 4.

      azelie

      My favorite Christmas movie is the Lion in Winter.  A Plantagenet family Christmas.  Great performances and great writing, of course.  “What shall we hang?  The holly or each other?”

      Other art forms:  A recent favorite Christmas song is “Your Christmas Whiskey” by the Minus 5.  A guy lauding the fact that a family member gives him whiskey for Christmas to help him get through family together time.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Argiope

      Trading Places had the drunk Dan Akroyd Santa trying to fit an entire salmon into his suit, if memory serves. Not mostly about Christmas but maybe still counts?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      Not about Christmas but just saw it because there was a special screening with a Q&A with the director, producer, tech guys:

      Spiderman: Across the Spider-verse.

      it feature an Indian spiderman who’s simply hilarious, but doesn’t have much to do) but it struck me that plot features a very Indian definition of karma:  because you can’t know the ultimate effect of all the actions you take, you can’t know whether the choices you make are ultimately good or bad, so bad karma is simply inescapable.

      Miles Morales, as an American, rebels against the entire idea, and firmly believes that he can make choices without doing any harm.

      Also the spider people sit in yoga poses when they’re discussing serious matters.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Not a movie, but, in light of Shane McGowan’s recent death, I would enter Fairytale of New York into the mix.  It’s love song, stripped of illusions, no budding romance, no happily ever after, but with a memory of the hope for those things from days gone by..

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      Mikal Gilmore’s book Shot in the Heart is one of my favorite books ever. Gilmore is a longtime music writer, but he is also the younger brother of Gary Gilmore. Their family life is the most terrible I have ever read about, which I’m sure comes as no surprise. The book is shattering and fantastic.

      There was a version made for, I think, HBO, which I never saw.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Subsole

      Home for the Holidays.

      Not a Christmas movie, but man it feels like a Christmas movie.

      It is set during Thanksgiving, not Christmas. A mid 90s film about a single mother who goes home to visit her family (mom, dad, sister, brother).

      It feels very, very true to real life family gatherings: hilarious and heartbreaking by turns. The most brutal dialogue is just two people bound by blood being completely honest with each other. It isn’t about dire revelations, just that sense of alienation you sometimes get with a parent or a sibling that you aren’t close to, or that you feel like you ought to be closer to.

      And it’s not that anyone was evil to each other. Just one person feeling like they were always forced to be the grownup, or that their kid was closer to the other parent. That kind of thing.

      It also manages to do this while being very funny and not taking itself too seriously.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.