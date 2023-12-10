Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

One of our long-time BJ peeps has about had it with all the ideal families and happy christmases and budding romance and happily-ever-after movies in this holiday season.

In my experience, for every person who speaks up about something, good or bad, there are often a hundred people who are thinking or wondering the same thing. Some people are sick, or tired – or sick and tired! – or stressed, or broke, or out of work, or emotionally worn out from these past few years.

So can we come up with some great movies that are decidedly not that? Not ideal families and not happy christmases and not budding romance and not happily-ever-after.

As always, please tell us about the movie, and maybe even tell us what you liked about it, not just the name of the movie?

Have at it!