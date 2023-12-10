Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 655: Zelenskyy Goes To Argentina & DC, Orban's Allies Go to DC To Meet with GOP Representatives

War for Ukraine Day 655: Zelenskyy Goes To Argentina & DC, Orban’s Allies Go to DC To Meet with GOP Representatives

Screen shot of a mural of an eye shedding a tear/crying. The upper eyelid is painted in the blue of Ukraine's flag. The lower eyelid is painted in the yellow of Ukraine's flag. The mural was painted by the artist MyDogSighs.

(Image by My Dog Sighs)

Both President Zelenskyy and Hungary’s elected dictator Victor Orban were in Argentina today for the inauguration of Argentina’s new hard libertarian president. Words were spoken:

President Zelenskyy is headed to DC tomorrow. Zelenskyy is going for a working visit to meet with President Biden:

On December 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will commence a working visit to the United States. The President of Ukraine will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and hold a series of meetings and negotiations.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will focus on ensuring unity among the United States, Europe and the world in supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russian terror and strengthening the international order based on rules and respect for the sovereignty of each nation.

Key topics for discussions in Washington will include the continuation of defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, particularly specific joint projects on the production of weapons and air defense systems, as well as coordination of efforts between our countries in the coming year.

Orban’s allies and proxies, however, will be going to DC to meet with Republican members of Congress at a Heritage Foundation event where he will tell them that the US should abandon Ukraine. The Guardian has the details: (emphasis mine)

Allies of Hungary’s far-right prime minister Viktor Orbán will hold a closed-door meeting with Republicans in Washington to push for an end to US military support for Ukraine, the Guardian has learned.

Members of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs and staff from the Hungarian embassy in Washington will on Monday begin a two-day event hosted by the conservative Heritage Foundation thinktank.

According to a Republican source, some of the attendees, including Republican members of Congress, have been invited to join closed-door talks the next day.

The meeting will take place against a backdrop of tense debate in Washington over Ukraine’s future. Last week the White House warned that, without congressional action, money to buy more weapons and equipment for Kyiv will run out by the end of the year. On Wednesday Senate Republicans blocked an emergency spending bill to fund the war in Ukraine.

A diplomatic source close to the Hungarian embassy said: “Orbán is confident that the Ukraine aid will not pass in Congress. That is why he is trying to block assistance from the EU as well.”

Orbán is a frequent critic of aid to help Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Seen as Vladimir Putin’s closest ally inside the EU for the past few years, he was photographed smiling and shaking hands with the Russian president two months ago in Beijing.

Orbán recently demanded that Ukraine’s European Union (EU) membership be taken off the European Council’s agenda in December. The Hungarian leader posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: “It is clear that the proposal of the European Commission on Ukraine’s EU accession is unfounded and poorly prepared.”

The Heritage Foundation is leading Project 2025, a coalition preparing for the next conservative presidential administration, and has in recent months hosted speeches by leading British Conservative party members Liz Truss and Iain Duncan Smith.

The thinktank has also been a vocal opponent of US assistance to Ukraine. Last year Jessica Anderson, the executive director of its lobbying operation, released a statement under the headline: “Ukraine Aid Package Puts America Last.” In August, Victoria Coates, Heritage’s vice-president, posted on social media: “It’s time to end the blank, undated checks for Ukraine.”

Dalibor Rohac, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute thinktank in Washington, said: “The Hungarian embassy in DC has been very active lately, trying to repair ties with the Republicans and strengthen them where it’s appropriate.

“It is also not surprising that Heritage is the venue of these talks because they are different from other thinktanks in DC; they are more partisan, and their funding model heavily overlaps with the Trump base.”

But, Rohac said, despite his good relations with some Republicans it was “unlikely” that Orbán would have any leverage over US funding for Ukraine.

Supporters of Ukraine have also been making their case to Republicans in Congress. This week David Cameron, the British foreign secretary, held meetings on Capitol Hill. He told a press conference: “I am sure that goodwill will prevail and the money will be voted through, and it will have a huge effect not just on morale in Ukraine but also making sure that European countries keep asking themselves what more can they do.”

I will remind everyone that Lord David Cameron was also sure that Brexit would not pass.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The peoples of Ukraine and Argentina above all value freedom, their identity, and strive to live with dignity – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

11 December 2023 – 01:27

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

Today was full of meetings and negotiations in Argentina. Furthermore, other Latin American countries have heard Ukraine’s voice here today.

I represented Ukraine at the inauguration of the new President of Argentina. I also held my first talks with Javier.

Today, on the squares and streets here, many people chanted the word “freedom” – libertad – and this is what unites us – Ukraine and Argentina, our peoples who value freedom, their identity and strive to live with dignity above all else. Javier wants strength for his country, and I felt that he wants honesty in international relations. I thanked him for supporting Ukraine and invited to work with us to restore peace. We discussed bilateral cooperation between our countries, which could contribute to economic strength and jobs for our people. It was a good, cordial meeting. I genuinely wish Argentina sound decision-making and sustained growth: may poverty decrease and strength increase. May freedom continually flourish.

Here, in Buenos Aires, I also held talks with three other leaders from the region: Paraguay, Uruguay, and Ecuador. We discussed our international work and cooperation with them.

On the sidelines of the inauguration, I spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán. It was a highly straightforward conversation, focused on our European affairs.

Today, I also spoke with French President Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – two phone calls. We talked about joint work at the EU level and about joint defense of Europe. I am grateful for their support.

I met with our community in Argentina – those whose roots here date back decades. I am grateful for the preservation of our culture, our identity, our language. Thank you for maintaining ties with Ukraine despite the distance, despite any adversity.

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, I will be in Washington with my team – we have meetings and negotiations scheduled. President Biden, Congress. Important matters. Every day, every hour we utilize to give more to Ukraine, to our people – more opportunities, more protection, more strength.

I thank everyone who helps! I thank everyone who fights and works for the interests of our country, our society, our freedom and our victory!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s more of the context surrounding President Zelenskyy’s trip to DC:

Here’s the whole press release:

Statement by the President from the White House regarding President Zelenskyy's visit to DC on 11 and 12 DEC 2023.

Talk is cheap. Time to put up or shut up. Because the Ukrainians are not going to stop.

We in 🇺🇦Ukraine simply stick to doing what is right and having a good hope in this war.

We were doing so as half of the world was burying us alive in February 2022, we were doing so as our military defeated Russia at Kyiv, we were doing so as we were persuading the free world into giving us weapons to curtail the biggest European war of aggression since Adolf Hitler, and we were doing so as our military having so little resources managed to liberate half of our territory lost to the aggressor – and as it continued combating the world’s biggest nuclear power with valor and efficacy rarely seen in history.

And we will continue believing in what is right and doing the only thing that is right in our situation, like it or not.

Putin has decided to take a premature victory lap:

A) Admits he’s a coward for attacking a smaller country with “no industry”. All the talk about NATO expanding but he invaded a non-NATO country and bogged down.

B) If Ukraine is so weak, why is the second army in the world struggling so much? Losses already at x10 of Afghanistan with prospects of losing many times more than that.

 

For those of you marking Advent on your calendars this year:

10th Day of the Ukrainian Advent Calendar.

Today, we’d like to say thank you to our Canadian friends at @NationalDefence for their constant support in our fight against evil. We are especially grateful for Roshel Senator military armored cars.

Senators help save the lives of Ukrainian warriors. This vehicle provides a high level of protection against explosive devices and ambushes, ensuring the safety of the crew. Our soldiers feel even more confident when they know that you feel safer when they know that under their feet is special protection against russian mines.

The first decade of Weapons of Victory has come to a conclusion. More to come!

#UAMoDAdvent #StandWithUkraine

The left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Russian blogger is complaining that General Teplinsky is trying hard to improve the situation on the Dnipro river but is facing “lies on all levels of reports”. Teplinsky replaced previous General Makarevich who only had negative feedback with regards to his performance. The blogger says Russians are sent into kamikaze assaults by senior leadership who are misled by the same people who carried out previous assaults.

https://t.me/osetin20/7460

Here’s the full translation by Dmitri:

Screen grab of a translation by Dmitri regarding Russian efforts on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Russian occupied Kherson Oblast.

Krynky, the left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Avdiivka:

Mariinka:

For Omnes and the red legs:

For you Ukrainian drone enthusiasts:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets tonight, but here’s an adjacent one from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense:

Touch not the cat but a glove!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

Вгадали чи ні?🤨 #песпатрон

♬ original sound – 🐗𝔏𝔬𝔯𝔡 𝔦𝔫𝔬𝔰𝔲𝔨𝔢🐗

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Did you guess right or wrong? 🤨 #песпатрон

Open thread!

Commenters

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Almost Retired
  • dc
  • hrprogressive
  • Ksmiami
  • Martin
  • Mike in DC
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Seeker

    2. 2.

      hrprogressive

      Am I crazy for feeling this way, or?

      I can legitimately see why the Fascist Right like Orban, et. al., feel confident. Because I think they see “The West” waving the proverbial white flag.

      Congress recesses in a few days, and I absolutely believe they’re all going to go home without passing anything, because the GOP does not want Ukraine to win, and because the Democrats are a combination of hamstrung by their minority in the House and/or unwilling to do anything other than Take The L and…hope for the best?

      Aside from literally Letting Fascism Win, I truly don’t know the endgame for “The West” here.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Omnes Omnibus: Sunak elevated him to the Lords about three weeks or so ago so he could bring him back into government as the new Foreign Minister since Cameron does not hold a seat in the Commons. I’m pretty sure it is a lifetime only peerage.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Adam L Silverman

      @hrprogressive: They will not pass anything this week. The emergency declaration by Blinken allowing for the munitions to immediately go to Israel without Congressional approval or interference removes the immediate pressure.

      Last night you asked this:

      Because the tenor of these posts continue to move to a place where I feel like we’re going to see a timeline where the Soviet Union 2.0 arises, and The West is utterly powerless to stop it, but is ultimately defeated by it.

      Is that really where we’re headed?

      Because The West writ large right now doesn’t seem to want to do anything of merit, and they also seem to refuse to see the danger.

      Do they just assume they would come out on top “just because”? Or?

      Like, the endgame for the West appears to be the meme picture of the old man shrugging and going “Guess I’ll Die” because…what else are they doing to stop any of this potential scenario?

      I hate to sound too pessimistic, and I am sure I’m one of the bleaker commenters here, but, like.

      Should we be researching bunkers and MRE’s or something?

      Should we be preparing for the fall of “small l, small d” liberal democracy in the next 5-10 years?

      If I’m painting an overly alarmist picture, I’d be happy to be talked off the ledge, but I my eyes don’t appear to be deceiving me with respect to what isn’t happening.

      Putin wants to recreate the territorial dimensions of the Soviet Union, but does not wish to recreate the Marxist-Leninism part. Rather, he wants to subjugate all the people in the states formerly occupied by the Soviet Union under the Ruskiy Mir/Russian world concept that he has bought into and then expanded on by developing a fictionalized history and mythology of Russia, it’s history, and its place in the world.

      As for where the US is, you most likely do not want to read my thoughts on where we are and the danger we face. It is not pleasant reading.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hrprogressive

      @Adam L Silverman: ​
       

      As for where the US is, you most likely do not want to read my thoughts on where we are and the danger we face. It is not pleasant reading.

      Probably not, but that’s kind of my point.

      I feel like we’re reaching that point of no return, and we’re all on a speeding train headed towards a “Bridge Out” sign, and the conductors of said train – and everyone is free to fill in who they believe occupies those roles – are busy telling everyone “Everything’s Fine” when everything is most assuredly Not Fine.

      I think people need to know this stuff while they still have time to, you know. Process it. Do something about it. Prepare themselves.

      That your answer to me wasn’t a “No” kind of tells me I’m likely not far off, unfortunately.

      Appreciate you replying to me, I know these threads can spiral out, sometimes quickly. Thanks.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’m aware, but he’s been reported as Sir David in the press. But if it makes you happy, I’ll remove it until someone can get an answer out of the heraldry office in London.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Seeker

      @hrprogressive:

      IMO, we are past the point of no return. Putin and Trump have effectively won – it’s stupid to pretend they haven’t. Consider that Trump currently has more power over the US government than Biden, and Trump isn’t even the President again yet. The idea that his crew will be incompetent when they assume power is simply wrong. There are very smart and capable people in the shadow administration and they now know from the first term that no one with any significant power will stand up to them.

      I don’t think there’s any way to prepare for what is coming. It’s just going to happen.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      hrprogressive

      @Seeker: ​
       

      I mean, I understand why you’re saying that, but the fact that we do have Biden in the White House, and the GOP took their L’s in 2022 and 2023 without there being political violence…you know, I take those as good data points.

      I have very specific things I think people should be doing. Namely, one thing the right has been doing for years, for example.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @hrprogressive: Okay, but don’t say you weren’t warned. This was an answer I gave to someone else over the weekend:

      “I’m not sure, though, that our state and society is even capable of doing the right thing here because they have both been subverted over the past forty plus years. I’m using subversion here in the sense that Bernard Fall used it: out administrated (at the link, just mentally insert neo-fascist whenever you see Fall generally referring to communists).
      A strategy was developed, ruthlessly executed, and updated and revised as necessary to reverse all the positive movement that came out of the civil rights era. To push the US as state and society back into the populist, one party and movement dominated Jim Crow system that had finally been replaced by a fragile, immature, and imperfect multicultural system. And to lock it in for all time. This was the work that began as the Civil War ended and led to the overthrow of Reconstruction, which allowed the Confederacy to win the peace despite losing their rebellion. We call it the Lost Cause and its ideological arm was driven through the Dunning School of American history. We are dealing with the same forces. They have never stopped and will never stop. They can be stopped, but it would require leaders willing to recognize what has actually gone on, is going on, and what needs to be done. Which includes repeatedly calling it out to Americans until it stuck in everyone’s consciousness, and then do what is necessary to finally rip this evil ideology, theology, and doctrine out by the roots and burn it to ash once and for all.

      The failure to do this – first in the immediate aftermath of the Great Rebellion now DBA the Civil War, in the 1870s with the overthrow of Reconstruction,  and then in the late 1970s – has allowed the GOP, the conservative sociopolitical/socioreligious/socioeconomic movement it is built into, and the ultra wealthy it serves to subvert the Constitution, the state, society, and economy. Our dominant judicial-legal understanding of the Constitution is to read it as if it was the Confederate constitution, not the American one. That is what the Federalist Society’s bullshit is based on. 29 states are under complete GOP control, two more have extremely gerrymandered state legislative GOP supermajorities that give them effective complete control (WI and NC), and NC and Ohio also have extremely judicially manipulated state Supreme Courts. Louisiana, Alabama, and Georgia are now all actively defying court orders in regard to their extreme gerrymanders. Florida is preparing to do the same thing. NC just instituted an even more extreme one and WI’s GOP is telegraphing they’re going to do the same thing as well. In all of those states we do not have small “l” small “d” liberal democracy, we have illiberal managed democracy like in Russia, Hungary, Turkey, and Israel.

      Until/unless we deal with the political party, political-social-economic-religious movement it is tethered to, and the ultra wealthy benefactors of both that have subverted the Constitution and American politics and rule of law, we are not going to make any progress.

      They have been building towards someone like Trump or DeSantis or Abbot since LBJ signed the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act. In Trump they got the perfect vessel.

      I do not think the ballot box or the courts will save us. I think we will have to look to other historic examples, like those of the Bielskys and Fall’s activities in WW II. I also think too few will have it in them to do so and then do what is necessary when the time comes.

      As for Trump:The issue is, as it has been for some time, is that our system was not designed to deal with people like Trump and today’s GOP. In Trump’s case it was not designed and therefore has no way to respond to someone who refuses to accept that 1) reality is anything other than what he declares it to be and 2) that there is no law, norm, ideal, ethic, and/or tradition that he is bound by and can be held to. This is not limited to Trump. It is why we have so much trouble dealing with white collar and other crime that is committed by ultra high net worth individuals. There is no way that your or I could say or do the things that Musk or Thiel do and still maintain our clearances. Yet they retain theirs as the heads of companies doing significant business with the DOD and the IC. The GOPs ever worsening and more extreme behavior is related to this. Since Nixon they have never actually been held accountable for breaking the law, let alone the rules and norms of the political institutions they are serving in. We have had three presidents and their senior campaign personnel, who were rewarded with senior executive branch appointments, conspire with hostile foreign powers to win elections. Nixon working through Kissinger to derail the negotiations with the North Vietnamese. Reagan working through Connally and others to derail Carter’s attempts to free the hostages. Trump and his entire crowd in 2015-2016 with Putin and his catspaws. This crowd has now expanded that to include MBS, Bibi, MBZ, and the Qataris for the 2024 election. McConnell has never and will never be held to account for his rule breaking, as well as taking a bribe from Deripaska to put disgraced former senator Vitters’ wife on the Federal bench. Gingrich has only ever failed upwards. Unless the news breaks that one of them has been molesting boys, like Hastert or Foley, there are no consequences. And in Foley’s case he is making money consulting.

      The complimentary problem is that the Democrats have decided that if they just demonstrate acceptable behavior – not breaking the law, not politicizing every issue, not seeking revenge, following the norms and rules of political institutions like the Senate regarding nominations and the filibuster, etc – than the Republicans and conservatives will learn to behave properly. Which is not how any of this works. As long as they – from Trump on down – are rewarded, or at least not punished – for their criminality, political deviancy, financial criminality (they’re all insider trading based on what they learn in Congress or in executive branch appointments), and rule breaking – they will continue to do so. Because they have no reason to start.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      It was a highly straightforward conversation

      Yeah, I’ll bet it was. I presume they would have been speaking English to each other so if anyone can lip-read, please do.

      I can’t imagine what’s going through Zelenskyy’s mind ahead of this DC visit, knowing he has to project strength while also all but begging for assistance that he knows is unlikely to happen because our government is filled with assholes.

      Also, I don’t give a damn if half the US public thinks we’re “doing too much” because more than half of the US public are also assholes, and dumb as dirt.

      I’m not in a good mood today, could you tell.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      hrprogressive

      @Adam L Silverman: ​
       

      You didn’t say anything I haven’t already thought, tbh.

      One of the only things I think gives me any sliver of hope are the younger generations who have no interest in what these Modern Day Confederates want. They aren’t going to go willingly into what they want to push.

      I don’t think most people realize what seems not just likely, but inevitable at this point, and what that entails. “Our Side” doesn’t like talking about that, but I wish people would open their eyes and understand the threat that’s openly saying exactly what they want, and what they will try to do to achieve it.

      Sure, I do still “hope” and I’m putting air quotes around that based on what you previously said about hope, that “the public” will continue to use their votes, voices, and resources to push back against this tide as long as possible.

      I “hope” that perhaps more elected politicians stop huffing from the comforting brown paper bag of hopium and realize that their colleagues would just as soon execute them and seize power rather than work on anything “bipartisan” with them.

      I also am not putting any faith in any of those things actually happening, because as you mentioned, so many pieces of our society have been infiltrated and subverted by these actors that it’s going to prove difficult to stop them all.

      Would love if it perhaps one of your posts could be a more long-form explanation of this, but I definitely understand you’ve got a ton on your plate, so, I get it.

      I’m not any more alarmed than I already was, because you didn’t share anything “new” with me.

      Doesn’t feel great to have my concerns validated by someone with your credentials, but it also definitely makes me think I’m not the one who’s crazy, either.

      Thank you again for the responses, have a great night.

      Reply

