Both President Zelenskyy and Hungary’s elected dictator Victor Orban were in Argentina today for the inauguration of Argentina’s new hard libertarian president. Words were spoken:

And a close-up of what looks like a tense Zelensky and Orban chat. pic.twitter.com/S9s83nsc7W — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 10, 2023

President Zelenskyy is headed to DC tomorrow. Zelenskyy is going for a working visit to meet with President Biden:

On December 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will commence a working visit to the United States. The President of Ukraine will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and hold a series of meetings and negotiations. Volodymyr Zelenskyy will focus on ensuring unity among the United States, Europe and the world in supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russian terror and strengthening the international order based on rules and respect for the sovereignty of each nation. Key topics for discussions in Washington will include the continuation of defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, particularly specific joint projects on the production of weapons and air defense systems, as well as coordination of efforts between our countries in the coming year.

Orban’s allies and proxies, however, will be going to DC to meet with Republican members of Congress at a Heritage Foundation event where he will tell them that the US should abandon Ukraine. The Guardian has the details: (emphasis mine)

Allies of Hungary’s far-right prime minister Viktor Orbán will hold a closed-door meeting with Republicans in Washington to push for an end to US military support for Ukraine, the Guardian has learned. Members of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs and staff from the Hungarian embassy in Washington will on Monday begin a two-day event hosted by the conservative Heritage Foundation thinktank. According to a Republican source, some of the attendees, including Republican members of Congress, have been invited to join closed-door talks the next day. The meeting will take place against a backdrop of tense debate in Washington over Ukraine’s future. Last week the White House warned that, without congressional action, money to buy more weapons and equipment for Kyiv will run out by the end of the year. On Wednesday Senate Republicans blocked an emergency spending bill to fund the war in Ukraine. A diplomatic source close to the Hungarian embassy said: “Orbán is confident that the Ukraine aid will not pass in Congress. That is why he is trying to block assistance from the EU as well.” Orbán is a frequent critic of aid to help Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Seen as Vladimir Putin’s closest ally inside the EU for the past few years, he was photographed smiling and shaking hands with the Russian president two months ago in Beijing. Orbán recently demanded that Ukraine’s European Union (EU) membership be taken off the European Council’s agenda in December. The Hungarian leader posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: “It is clear that the proposal of the European Commission on Ukraine’s EU accession is unfounded and poorly prepared.” The Heritage Foundation is leading Project 2025, a coalition preparing for the next conservative presidential administration, and has in recent months hosted speeches by leading British Conservative party members Liz Truss and Iain Duncan Smith. The thinktank has also been a vocal opponent of US assistance to Ukraine. Last year Jessica Anderson, the executive director of its lobbying operation, released a statement under the headline: “Ukraine Aid Package Puts America Last.” In August, Victoria Coates, Heritage’s vice-president, posted on social media: “It’s time to end the blank, undated checks for Ukraine.” Dalibor Rohac, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute thinktank in Washington, said: “The Hungarian embassy in DC has been very active lately, trying to repair ties with the Republicans and strengthen them where it’s appropriate. “It is also not surprising that Heritage is the venue of these talks because they are different from other thinktanks in DC; they are more partisan, and their funding model heavily overlaps with the Trump base.” But, Rohac said, despite his good relations with some Republicans it was “unlikely” that Orbán would have any leverage over US funding for Ukraine. Supporters of Ukraine have also been making their case to Republicans in Congress. This week David Cameron, the British foreign secretary, held meetings on Capitol Hill. He told a press conference: “I am sure that goodwill will prevail and the money will be voted through, and it will have a huge effect not just on morale in Ukraine but also making sure that European countries keep asking themselves what more can they do.”

I will remind everyone that Lord David Cameron was also sure that Brexit would not pass.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The peoples of Ukraine and Argentina above all value freedom, their identity, and strive to live with dignity – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today was full of meetings and negotiations in Argentina. Furthermore, other Latin American countries have heard Ukraine’s voice here today. I represented Ukraine at the inauguration of the new President of Argentina. I also held my first talks with Javier. Today, on the squares and streets here, many people chanted the word “freedom” – libertad – and this is what unites us – Ukraine and Argentina, our peoples who value freedom, their identity and strive to live with dignity above all else. Javier wants strength for his country, and I felt that he wants honesty in international relations. I thanked him for supporting Ukraine and invited to work with us to restore peace. We discussed bilateral cooperation between our countries, which could contribute to economic strength and jobs for our people. It was a good, cordial meeting. I genuinely wish Argentina sound decision-making and sustained growth: may poverty decrease and strength increase. May freedom continually flourish. Here, in Buenos Aires, I also held talks with three other leaders from the region: Paraguay, Uruguay, and Ecuador. We discussed our international work and cooperation with them. On the sidelines of the inauguration, I spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán. It was a highly straightforward conversation, focused on our European affairs. Today, I also spoke with French President Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – two phone calls. We talked about joint work at the EU level and about joint defense of Europe. I am grateful for their support. I met with our community in Argentina – those whose roots here date back decades. I am grateful for the preservation of our culture, our identity, our language. Thank you for maintaining ties with Ukraine despite the distance, despite any adversity. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, I will be in Washington with my team – we have meetings and negotiations scheduled. President Biden, Congress. Important matters. Every day, every hour we utilize to give more to Ukraine, to our people – more opportunities, more protection, more strength. I thank everyone who helps! I thank everyone who fights and works for the interests of our country, our society, our freedom and our victory! Glory to Ukraine!

Today, I participated in @JMilei’s inauguration in Buenos Aires and congratulated the new President. This is a new beginning for Argentina and I wish President Milei and the entire Argentinian people to surprise the world with their successes. I am also certain that bilateral… pic.twitter.com/WFjsZsDYIQ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 10, 2023

Here’s more of the context surrounding President Zelenskyy’s trip to DC:

Zelensky visits Washington Tuesday. Latest FT-Michigan Ross poll finds 48% of voters believe US spending “too much” in military and financial aid to support Ukraine, compared with 27% who said Washington was spending the “right amount” and 11% who said US not spending enough. 👇 https://t.co/iWW8QdRK3F — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 10, 2023

“Opposition was particularly pronounced among Republicans, with 65 per cent saying the US was spending too much in Ukraine, compared with roughly half — 52 per cent — of independents and just a third — 32 per cent — of Democrats.”https://t.co/qVkyHTsUcE — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 10, 2023

New: “Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, December 12 to underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion.” pic.twitter.com/VzEZwuCAp4 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 10, 2023

Here’s the whole press release:

Talk is cheap. Time to put up or shut up. Because the Ukrainians are not going to stop.

We in 🇺🇦Ukraine simply stick to doing what is right and having a good hope in this war. We were doing so as half of the world was burying us alive in February 2022, we were doing so as our military defeated Russia at Kyiv, we were doing so as we were persuading the free world… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 7, 2023

We in 🇺🇦Ukraine simply stick to doing what is right and having a good hope in this war. We were doing so as half of the world was burying us alive in February 2022, we were doing so as our military defeated Russia at Kyiv, we were doing so as we were persuading the free world into giving us weapons to curtail the biggest European war of aggression since Adolf Hitler, and we were doing so as our military having so little resources managed to liberate half of our territory lost to the aggressor – and as it continued combating the world’s biggest nuclear power with valor and efficacy rarely seen in history. And we will continue believing in what is right and doing the only thing that is right in our situation, like it or not.

Putin has decided to take a premature victory lap:

A) Admits he's a coward for attacking a smaller country with "no industry". All the talk about NATO expanding but he invaded a non-NATO country and bogged down. B) If Ukraine is so weak, why is the second army in the world struggling so much? Losses already at x10 of Afghanistan… pic.twitter.com/mZpwjJPQyw — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 10, 2023

A) Admits he’s a coward for attacking a smaller country with “no industry”. All the talk about NATO expanding but he invaded a non-NATO country and bogged down. B) If Ukraine is so weak, why is the second army in the world struggling so much? Losses already at x10 of Afghanistan with prospects of losing many times more than that.

The Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, General Micael Bydén, visited the positions of the #UAarmy in the Eastern direction and met the artillery men from the 45th Artillery Brigade. We are grateful to our Swedish partners for their steadfast support!

🇺🇦🤝🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/5H2USDPHdL — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 10, 2023

For those of you marking Advent on your calendars this year:

10th Day of the Ukrainian Advent Calendar.



Today, we'd like to say thank you to our Canadian friends at @NationalDefence for their constant support in our fight against evil. We are especially grateful for Roshel Senator military armored cars.



Senators help save the lives of… pic.twitter.com/2Z9xIseEMb — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 10, 2023

10th Day of the Ukrainian Advent Calendar. Today, we’d like to say thank you to our Canadian friends at @NationalDefence for their constant support in our fight against evil. We are especially grateful for Roshel Senator military armored cars. Senators help save the lives of Ukrainian warriors. This vehicle provides a high level of protection against explosive devices and ambushes, ensuring the safety of the crew. Our soldiers feel even more confident when they know that you feel safer when they know that under their feet is special protection against russian mines. The first decade of Weapons of Victory has come to a conclusion. More to come! #UAMoDAdvent #StandWithUkraine

The left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Russian blogger is complaining that General Teplinsky is trying hard to improve the situation on the Dnipro river but is facing "lies on all levels of reports". Teplinsky replaced previous General Makarevich who only had negative feedback with regards to his performance. The… pic.twitter.com/ZPXnjjDwTw — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 10, 2023

Russian blogger is complaining that General Teplinsky is trying hard to improve the situation on the Dnipro river but is facing “lies on all levels of reports”. Teplinsky replaced previous General Makarevich who only had negative feedback with regards to his performance. The blogger says Russians are sent into kamikaze assaults by senior leadership who are misled by the same people who carried out previous assaults. https://t.me/osetin20/7460

Here’s the full translation by Dmitri:

Krynky, the left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Repelling Russian attack on Krynky, Kherson region. Video by the 35th Brigade of Ukraine. https://t.co/AuJ1LX0xQR pic.twitter.com/697lgFyMHM — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 10, 2023

Avdiivka:

Avdiivka direction. Russian serviceman says their group of 70 has 14 people remaining alive. They're meant to be "closing the cauldron" as a gift for Putin's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/dDxmsILGaX — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 10, 2023

The first loss of the Russian BTR-90 (damaged and abounded). Avdiivka front.

In mid October 2023 BTR-90 was spotted at the front for the first time. BTR-90 exists only in very limited quantities, as it was never mass-producedhttps://t.co/u4ZFS4UjZ0https://t.co/FzSGbb6zi1 https://t.co/1B3oSyODOn pic.twitter.com/9jNT0v3cD1 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 10, 2023

Mariinka:

79th Brigade of Ukraine repels Russian attack on Mariinka direction. https://t.co/FJWO8EEE3T pic.twitter.com/EKwBwvEi9j — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 10, 2023

For Omnes and the red legs:

The accuracy, composure, and precision of Ukrainian artillerymen inflict great losses for the enemy. The combat work of the FH70, Msta-B, and M777. 📹: Operational Command West pic.twitter.com/u7stdy1Onf — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 10, 2023

What appears to be the first images of Polish M120 Rak self-propelled wheeled gun-mortar in Ukraine (The first two images). Photos from the official profile of the 44th Brigade of Ukraine.https://t.co/Nx7HEHecmB pic.twitter.com/jbokhNXOQg — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 10, 2023

For you Ukrainian drone enthusiasts:

Russian servicemen demonstrating damage to an unarmoured "Bukhanka" done by the Ukrainian FPV. pic.twitter.com/Wm1SYm1sqZ — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 10, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets tonight, but here’s an adjacent one from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense:

"I need more pickup trucks to drive the russians out of Ukraine," — Ukrainian combat cat. 📸: 56th Motorized Brigade pic.twitter.com/6botcVqFce — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 10, 2023

Touch not the cat but a glove!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Did you guess right or wrong? 🤨 #песпатрон

