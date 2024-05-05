Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Words To Live By

Words to live by, right?

Even on our crankiest day on Balloon Juice, I don’t think there’s anyone who would argue with that in the comments.  But in the real world?  The men who need to see this, and think about it, won’t give it a single thought.

One good thing that came out of January 6 – we got to see / meet / know some phenomenal police officers who live up to “serve and protect” and not “control and push around”.

Open thread.

 

    20Comments

    5. 5.

      Steeplejack

      The point of the original meme was that a woman meets an unknown man in the woods. She would have no way of knowing how he has “lived his life.” Hence the polling preference for bears.

    6. 6.

      Kelly

      Mrs Kelly and and I have occasionally had bears on the perimeter of our campsites. I’m proud to say she prefers me to the bears ;-)

    8. 8.

      wmd

      Most of my encounters with police over my life have been routine and calm.

      I’ve had two that compelled me to write to management – once to say procedures for taking someone to a fixed site for a breathalyzer (I was not impaired, blew 0.04%) should not involved high speed chases during transport. Back story – riding to a friends to crash for the night after a concert about 60 miles from home with my friend we went through a speed trap. Police chased, I pulled over, he didn’t because he was holding. While I was being transported (handcuffed and belted into front seat for the officer’s safety and to keep his dog separated) he saw another motorcycle and decided he had to give chase. That bike evaded capture, I was taken to the machine, passed and brought back to my motorcycle. So I wrote to document this, copied the city government and pointed out that this exposed them to liability.

      Second time was much better. I’d been hanging out at my local tavern. A young woman (about 22 or so) in psychological distress came in and recognized that I was empathetic and safe… but she was acting out in ways that made it clear that she was in trouble – flashing large sums of money and being very careless. I got her parent’s phone number off of her somehow and called them. While waiting for them to arrive she started to misbehave in the state highway, and while we got her out of danger the sheriffs were called. I spoke with the incident commander and she realized that taking her in for disorderly conduct and public intoxication, or for a 5150 hold was a poorer option than keeping her stable while waiting for family. After the fact I felt compelled to send formal kudos for the officer – that she showed good judgment and compassion.

      I talked with acquaintances in law enforcement after I did this and they said that the letter would go into her personnel jacket, and likely would make her a training officer.

      I have no idea if the first letter accomplished anything, but I felt compelled to write it,

    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      The California flag bear is a grizzly and those have been wiped out here for a century, so always choose the bear in California. He just wants your pick-a-nic basket.

      In Montana or Alaska….

    10. 10.

      narya

      The three J6 people that stand out to me–for different reasons–are Fanone, Harry Dunn, and the guard who led the rioters away from the Congresspeople. Dunn and the guard brought SO much awareness and intelligence to bear that day, and I can’t help but think that it was in part because they’d lived their lives as Black men, and therefore had to be aware in ways that, typically, white men do not. That awareness helped save others’ lives. Fanone, it seems, was just a regular (white) guy/cop; possibly even R-voting. That day radicalized him in a whole other direction, it seems. I really hope that Dunn gets elected.

    11. 11.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Digby says that Noem is toast:

      https://digbysblog.net/2024/05/05/kristi-no/

      It may be that Noem really does have severe mental health issues. Of course, the real problem is that at least 27% of voters think that that is a reason to vote for her. And in SD, they did

       

      ETA: Mental health issues here meaning sociopathy or psychopathy.

    13. 13.

      Kay

      I would pick the man because I know men better than I know bears. I think that’s an advantage.

    16. 16.

      Kay

      simon_wdc
      1h
      We now have two polls this week showing large Biden leads with likely voters:
      ABC News 49%-45% (+4)
      NPR/Marist 52%-47% (+5)

      “Large” leads is a bit much – it’s probably all w/in MOE, but it’s better to be ahead than behind.

      Look for slightly better media coverage as they realize, once again, that they made a poor pick both politically and substantively and scramble to re-position themselves. Donald Trump is a loser. It may take them 4 cycles where he loses to get that, but it is true.

    17. 17.

      Betsy

      Okay, is there some kind of  man-or-bear meme going around that I don’t know about?  Anyone feel like explaining?

      I think I was the last person to know about that whole “this dress is blue and pink! — no, this dress is yellow and red!” picture,

      and my cluelessness  doesn’t appear to have  improved in the last ten years.

    19. 19.

      Martin

      @Betsy: Women are asked which they would rather encounter when walking alone in the woods – a man or a bear. Consensus seems to be the bear.

