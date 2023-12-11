On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
In past years, we have had enough holiday pics for the 10 days before Christmas.
So everybody, please send in your holiday pics from when you were little!
Just Christmas? Nope. All Holidays Matter.
Albatrossity
I noted WaterGirl’s request for pictures of jackal Christmases in the past, and figured I should send some in. Since my dad was a professional photographer, there was always a camera around at Christmas time, and many many pictures of me, my siblings, my aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents that I could share. And many of these are Kodachrome slides, thus the colors are still bright and vivid despite the passage of many decades since these were shot. So here are a few of these; no bird pics today, sorry (but you can still find bird pic calendars for sale!). You don’t know any of these people (in fact, some of them are a mystery to me!), but you might still get a kick out of the details of tree decorations, house décor, clothing, presents, facial expressions, etc. Hope you enjoy the trip down memory lane!
My parents were married in the spring of 1948, and my elder sister was born in 1949. So we’ll start with a couple of shots from Christmas 1949, as near as I can tell. But since I wasn’t around yet, your guess is as good as mine!
We often traveled to my Aunt Helen’s house (the eldest of my dad’s 5 sibs) in the tiny town of Montezuma KS on Christmas Day, where my dad’s side of the family would gather, eat a turkey dinner, and open presents. Here is my dad (at left) being gifted with what appears to be a hideous ceramic rooster of some sort, alongside my paternal grandfather (at right) nearly buried in presents. My cousin Duane is halfway in the frame below my grandfather’s haul, and my sister Helen, just about a year old at the time, is at my dad’s feet.
This is my paternal grandmother with one of her favorite presents, again probably 1949.
I arrived on the scene in September 1950, and got to celebrate my first Christmas that year. My sister Helen is clearly in awe of my ginormous head. Don’t worry, I do get cuter.
I think that this is the same Christmas 1950, with a tree that has been be-tinseled within an inch of its life, and various presents. That tiny red table and chair set lasted for most of my childhood; for all I know, my sister still has it!
This may or may not be Christmas 1951, but it does appear that the level of chaos approaches Christmas, at least. My hair is getting curlier and more blonde. The red table and chairs make a cameo appearance in the background.
Christmas 1952. My brother John was born in May of that year, but did not make an appearance in this picture. The record player seems to be quite the attraction. It is sitting on an enormous red hassock, that also followed us around for much of my childhood.
Both John and the record player are in this one; my sister is still in charge of it, and I am looking pretty skeptical about the whole scene.
Christmas 1954. Same tinsel, same curly hair, but new overalls with my name on them! I think I shared this one here in previous years, but I am so damn cute that it deserves to go into re-runs.
More tinsel, yet another kid (my sister Anne), and much more skepticism on my part.
Winter in western KS, probably about 1955 or so. I don’t know who many of these neighbor kids are, but I am the third from the left, in the plaid coat and maroon cap. My sister Anne is also in this one, fourth from the left, as well as part of a green swing set that moved with us at least to the next place we lived.
