Albatrossity

I noted WaterGirl’s request for pictures of jackal Christmases in the past, and figured I should send some in. Since my dad was a professional photographer, there was always a camera around at Christmas time, and many many pictures of me, my siblings, my aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents that I could share. And many of these are Kodachrome slides, thus the colors are still bright and vivid despite the passage of many decades since these were shot. So here are a few of these; no bird pics today, sorry (but you can still find bird pic calendars for sale!). You don’t know any of these people (in fact, some of them are a mystery to me!), but you might still get a kick out of the details of tree decorations, house décor, clothing, presents, facial expressions, etc. Hope you enjoy the trip down memory lane!

My parents were married in the spring of 1948, and my elder sister was born in 1949. So we’ll start with a couple of shots from Christmas 1949, as near as I can tell. But since I wasn’t around yet, your guess is as good as mine!