Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

We’re not going back!

Ah, the different things are different argument.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

We still have time to mess this up!

“Squeaker” McCarthy

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Alex Jones In Sheep’s Clothing

Alex Jones In Sheep’s Clothing

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: 

Last night, I listened to a recent Talking Feds podcast.

Last night, at the end of the podcast, they were asked: Who is Mike Johnson, second in line for the presidency? and they have to answer in 5 words or fewer.

The NBC journalist answered Speaker of the House which is the perfect representation of everything that is wrong with the mainstream media.

Even former senator Heidi Heitkamp said unknown political leader, which is also cowardly bullshit.

Harry Litman replied: “all that’s true, but man, the more you learn about his religious views they’re really kind of astonishing, even in today’s Republican party, so I’m gonna go with religious absolutist dressed as accountant.”

The best answer was Alex Jones in sheep’s clothing, which I thought was both perfect and perfectly true.

🌼

Quick recap of yesterday’s legal news related to the Jack Smith Jan 6 case, courtesy of (fake) Jack Smith:

SCOTUS petition to adjudicate question of presidential immunity + separate motion for an expedited briefing. (Translation: Do it + do it fast)

SCOTUS agrees to expedite consideration of petition. Trump required to respond by 12/20 (Translation: We hear you)

Motion for appellate courts to expedite adjudication of presidential immunity appeal (Translation: LFG!)

Appellate courts respond in the affirmative. Trump required to respond to the motion by 10 a.m. THIS Wednesday.

DOJ reply due by 10 a.m. this Thursday. (Translation: It’s on like Donkey Kong)

Separate filing to disclose experts who have analyzed Trump’s cellphone data + geolocation data + Twitter usage during J6 (Translation: He should’ve kept my wife’s name outta his goddam mouth)

PS: It’s only Monday. (Translation: BUCKLE UP)

🌼

I have been wondering who or what entity is going to step up to bring a case for Kate Cox.  Has that already happened, did I miss it?  This has sailed way past abortion rights or even the right to self-determination.  We are now in life or death territory, as we always knew we would be, but hopefully more eyes are starting to open.

Who would bring a case like this?  Because Kate Cox should not have to fight this alone, and neither should Brittany Watts in Ohio.  Just as with Christine Blasey Ford, I feel that we need to know their names.  We need to say their names.

That’s a bit about what I’m thinking about this morning.  How about you guys?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • beckya57
  • Betty Cracker
  • Burnspbesq
  • JWR
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RobertS
  • schrodingers_cat
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      JWR

      Plus there’s Jane Doe in Kentucky. She’s challenging that state’s trigger law. Fortunately, she’s got the ACLU and Planned Parenthood on her side.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Burnspbesq: So they are representing her personally in the legal case against her>  I wasn’t clear, but I am thinking more proactively, like a case being brought – against the various states – on behalf of women who are being put in grave danger because of the terrible laws with even worse interpretations.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      beckya57

      I’m wondering if Cox gets sued under the bounty hunter law as soon as she returns to TX?  IANAL and not sure how the “law” “works,” but that would totally not surprise me.  I think there’s going to be a strong interest among TX officials to teach her a lesson and try to discourage anyone else from coming forward.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Burnspbesq

      @WaterGirl:

      There is another case pending in the Texas Supreme Court, Zurawski v. Texas, in which 20 women plaintiffs have challenged the denial of essential care due to the current state of the law.

      As long as a******s like Paxton have free rein to second-guess good-faith medical decisions, Texas will remain a dystopian hellscape for women of reproductive age.

      The only answer is to sweep Republicans from office at all levels of government.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RobertS

      Cox left the state to get medical care elsewhere.

      The TX supremes vacated the injunction that the lower court issued on Cox’s behalf, and made it clear that they weren’t going to get involved with lots of cowardly weasel words to the effect of “The Doctors are in charge” while declining to take a stand on what the TX law actually means or whether the Doctors can be prosecuted under Cox’s terrible circumstances.    These people are monsters.

      The legal types over at LG&M interpreted it as a message to the lower courts in TX that the lower courts had better not get involved, either.

      The “Exceptions” that the misogynists tout as an escape hatch to oppressive laws have always been a scam.   The TX court just made it more clear.

      In other words, Cox would have lost.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      I know Alex Jones is crazier than a sprayed roach and a malignant turd, but is he a religious nut? Because that’s central to Johnson’s character, so it’s important to capture. I think Litman had it right.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      I’m still pissed about the answers at the end of the podcast, which I listened to right before i got out of bed.  NBC journalist only describing Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House?  Former Democratic senator calling him “unknown political leader”?  People who are in a position to sound the alarm, or at least to inform people, uttering bullshit non-answers.  Kudos to the guy who at least called him what he was.  And as far as religious absolutist, that term could also be used to refer to at least one of the Supreme Court-6.

      The Central Park 5 were much better people that they are.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      schrodingers_cat

      The Speaker of the House is a far more important and powerful position than whatever it is that Alex Jones does. Plus is Jones a religious fundamentalist? IDK.
      Torquemada dressed as an accountant is more fitting.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: I think Mike Johnson is a religious nut and a dangerous, malignant turd, but you’re right.  Religious nut with a crazy amount of power is foremost.

      The fellow actually said “I was going to say Gym Jordan in sheep’s clothing, but it’s worse than that, it’s Alex Jones in sheep’s clothing.”  So that’s where the sheep’s clothing bit came from

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.