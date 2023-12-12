Last night, I listened to a recent Talking Feds podcast.

Last night, at the end of the podcast, they were asked: Who is Mike Johnson, second in line for the presidency? and they have to answer in 5 words or fewer.

The NBC journalist answered Speaker of the House which is the perfect representation of everything that is wrong with the mainstream media.

Even former senator Heidi Heitkamp said unknown political leader, which is also cowardly bullshit.

Harry Litman replied: “all that’s true, but man, the more you learn about his religious views they’re really kind of astonishing, even in today’s Republican party, so I’m gonna go with religious absolutist dressed as accountant.”

The best answer was Alex Jones in sheep’s clothing, which I thought was both perfect and perfectly true.

🌼

Quick recap of yesterday’s legal news related to the Jack Smith Jan 6 case, courtesy of (fake) Jack Smith:

SCOTUS petition to adjudicate question of presidential immunity + separate motion for an expedited briefing. (Translation: Do it + do it fast) SCOTUS agrees to expedite consideration of petition. Trump required to respond by 12/20 (Translation: We hear you) Motion for appellate courts to expedite adjudication of presidential immunity appeal (Translation: LFG!) Appellate courts respond in the affirmative. Trump required to respond to the motion by 10 a.m. THIS Wednesday. DOJ reply due by 10 a.m. this Thursday. (Translation: It’s on like Donkey Kong) Separate filing to disclose experts who have analyzed Trump’s cellphone data + geolocation data + Twitter usage during J6 (Translation: He should’ve kept my wife’s name outta his goddam mouth) PS: It’s only Monday. (Translation: BUCKLE UP)

🌼

I have been wondering who or what entity is going to step up to bring a case for Kate Cox. Has that already happened, did I miss it? This has sailed way past abortion rights or even the right to self-determination. We are now in life or death territory, as we always knew we would be, but hopefully more eyes are starting to open.

Who would bring a case like this? Because Kate Cox should not have to fight this alone, and neither should Brittany Watts in Ohio. Just as with Christine Blasey Ford, I feel that we need to know their names. We need to say their names.

That’s a bit about what I’m thinking about this morning. How about you guys?

Open thread.