Open Thread: May the Fourth…

Okay, I loathed the first movie, and have never paid much attention to the Star Wars multiverse since. But I’m old enough now to take pleasure in seeing other people enjoy sharing what they love, so: May the Fourth Be with Us All!

    2. 2.

      TBone

      Dad took me and little bro to see the original.  Fun!  Had a big crush on Han Solo (still love Harrison Ford). As well, we saw Close Encounters of the Third Kind together that year, which was suspenseful for kids.  We were very lucky to have parents who believed we should see everything important, regardless of how “adult” the content.  Books, travel, movies, magazines, live shows, museums, government, age was no barrier.  We did not do horror though.  Real life scary enough!

      Mama Duck just made another big ruckus – back yard this time.  Those darn neighborhood cats!

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      “Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.”

    4. 4.

      Jay

      @Parfigliano:

      Sadly, for many people you had to see Star Wars in the theatre when it opened,

      It was so much more than anything else ever.

      Many of “us” started to go meh,……… later on.

    8. 8.

      TBone

      The Force sequel: The Reckoning 😆

      A local Pennsylvania GOP organizer named Milo Morris told Antonia Hitchens of the New Yorker that he was confronted with a lot of suspicion and distrust from his own voters who say to him “this whole game is just ridiculous and I’m not going to participate anymore.” He said, “the skepticism is hurting us. A lot of people are disenfranchised by the fraud allegations.”

      https://digbysblog.net/2024/05/03/how-trump-sabotaged-himself/

    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The first one was good, but I think that was mostly it’s originality. The next 2 were such let downs to me that I never felt any need to go see any of the others.

    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      @Jay:

      Sadly, for many people you had to see Star Wars in the theatre when it opened

      Yeah, it was big fun. I saw it on opening night in Hollywood. From some of the buzz while waiting for the film to begin, I figured out that a good chunk of the audience had seen an afternoon or mid-day screening and came back to see it again.

    11. 11.

      Princess

      Gather round, children, and I’ll tell you how Star Wars was in theatres for over a year.  I saw the first one almost a year after it first came out. I was just a kid and it wasn’t my normal thing but I *loved* it.  It was magical. The next two were meh and after that I didn’t bother.

    12. 12.

      Baud

      The second highest grossing film in 1977 was Smokey and the Bandit, followed by Close Encounters and Saturday Night Fever.

    13. 13.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      Since we have a silly thread here, it seems like the right time to share something I came across on YouTube — not a video, but an ad that I wasn’t quick enough to zap before I’d heard the first sentence.  That sentence went as follows (capitalization and punctuation intended to match the intensity of the speaker’s delivery):

      “CHRISTIANS!! DID YOU KNOW THERE’S A BIBLICAL SOLUTION TO TOENAIL FUNGUS???”

      Not being a great biblical scholar, I could think of only one passage that seemed relevant — the one that starts “And if thy right hand offend thee. . .”  That probably wasn’t what they had in mind, though.

    14. 14.

      Jay

      @Princess:

      Yeah, the opening, Dolby loud enough to vibrate the chairs, space ship filling the screen, laser strikes, then the Destroyer,……..

    15. 15.

      Narya

      Though the movies were never really my thing, I am pleased to note that the virtual running series I do is giving May the Fourth Be With You tshirts to any of us who run 5k today, AND my meatspace beer running series has a 5k scheduled for today. I think it says something like “Run and drink beer we will” on it.

    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      The second highest grossing film in 1977 was Smokey and the Bandit, followed by Close Encounters and Saturday Night Fever.

      Good variety of movies. And later on, Annie Hall won the Oscar for Best Picture.

