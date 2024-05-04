Mark Hamill @MarkHamill known as Luke #Skywalker from #StarWars joined @PressSec at the briefing today. He met with @POTUS before. pic.twitter.com/kflbt21hGx
— Misha Komadovsky (@komadovsky) May 3, 2024
Okay, I loathed the first movie, and have never paid much attention to the Star Wars multiverse since. But I’m old enough now to take pleasure in seeing other people enjoy sharing what they love, so: May the Fourth Be with Us All!
may the fourth be with you ❤️🩹pic.twitter.com/N3z117DxpM
— fra ☽ (@lun7atica) May 4, 2024
Honestly, George seems like a really great guy. Every other celebrity billionaire is some flavor of preening prick and he just plugs away building low-income housing, pissing off his rich neighbors horrified they might see a poor. https://t.co/r3BSFdW4pK
— Open Source Stupidity (OSSTU) Starfish (@IRHotTakes) May 3, 2024
May The Fourth Be With Us All. 💙
— The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) May 3, 2024
Double whammy on this fortuitous day, folks. May the Fourth be with you this #Caturday 😉🐈⬛💜 pic.twitter.com/k5QOIZtjAA
— Kez ❄️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🖤💛❤️ (@mitzyelliott) May 4, 2024
