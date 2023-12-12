After all, the original St. Nick rescued three desperate unmarried women by gifting them dowries. And the holiday celebrates a child born to a woman pregnant by someone other than her husband…
Won’t be here for holiday giving, but if you want the gamer in your life to feel recognized (or just old):
Agreed, although stamps are now almost less mainstream than D&D was 50 years ago ??
— Christian Schaller (@cfkschaller) December 4, 2023
Jewish Americans embody what the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks said:
“A people whose capacity for joy cannot be destroyed is itself indestructible.”
Rallying with pride, unity, and even joy in the face of pain – just like the Hanukkah candles that defiantly burned miraculously. pic.twitter.com/34ppL7o4M7
— President Biden (@POTUS) December 12, 2023
A comment beneath contempt. https://t.co/otmGRKLudW
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 12, 2023
I mean who would’ve thought any different
— Johnny (@THELove_Muscle) December 12, 2023
New: JD Vance says Ukraine should cede land and cut a deal with Putin to end the war
“No one can explain to me how this ends without some territorial concessions relative to ‘91 boundaries.”
He’s not worried Putin keeps going.
w/ ?@megan_lebowitz? https://t.co/QjxcHSpznS
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 12, 2023
@JDVance1 pic.twitter.com/ajuZufjlmu
— ????MYSTIC??????I AM JACK'S INDICTMENTS ?? (@MDomino07) December 12, 2023
I really believe the R’s understand how important Putin can be in their campaigns with the hack and leak, the smears, the bot and troll farms, the dark oligarch money to super pacs, and they actively do things like this to attract Putins support.
— David Doak (@SouthPoint1000) December 12, 2023
