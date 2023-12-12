(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)



After all, the original St. Nick rescued three desperate unmarried women by gifting them dowries. And the holiday celebrates a child born to a woman pregnant by someone other than her husband…



Won’t be here for holiday giving, but if you want the gamer in your life to feel recognized (or just old):

Agreed, although stamps are now almost less mainstream than D&D was 50 years ago ?? — Christian Schaller (@cfkschaller) December 4, 2023

Jewish Americans embody what the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks said: “A people whose capacity for joy cannot be destroyed is itself indestructible.” Rallying with pride, unity, and even joy in the face of pain – just like the Hanukkah candles that defiantly burned miraculously. pic.twitter.com/34ppL7o4M7 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 12, 2023





Elsewhere…



(Joel Pett via GoComics.com)

A comment beneath contempt. https://t.co/otmGRKLudW — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 12, 2023

https://t.co/0vDVsAzrsI I mean who would’ve thought any different — Johnny (@THELove_Muscle) December 12, 2023

New: JD Vance says Ukraine should cede land and cut a deal with Putin to end the war “No one can explain to me how this ends without some territorial concessions relative to ‘91 boundaries.” He’s not worried Putin keeps going. w/ ?@megan_lebowitz? https://t.co/QjxcHSpznS — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 12, 2023