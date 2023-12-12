Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

The words do not have to be perfect.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Good People, Not-So-Good People

Tuesday Morning Open Thread 10

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

 
After all, the original St. Nick rescued three desperate unmarried women by gifting them dowries. And the holiday celebrates a child born to a woman pregnant by someone other than her husband…
 
Won’t be here for holiday giving, but if you want the gamer in your life to feel recognized (or just old):



Elsewhere…
Tuesday Morning Open Thread 11

(Joel Pett via GoComics.com)

