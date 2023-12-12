Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – DavidC – In My Neighborhood, Frederick, MD

On The Road – DavidC – In My Neighborhood, Frederick, MD

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

David C

My adopted home is Frederick, MD, which makes a lot of “nice places to live” lists and we have some sites that might be worth mentioning. We have a picturesque downtown and a linear park that follows Carroll Creek and serves as a flood basin. During Covid I had the opportunity to take walks instead of commuting and managed to take some snapshots on my walks.
On The Road - David_C - In My Neighborhood - Frederick, MD 8
Baker Park, Frederick, MDMay 11, 2021

The park has a lake (Culler Lake) with fountains and I managed to catch some early morning pictures.

On The Road - David_C - In My Neighborhood - Frederick, MD 7
Baker Park, Frederick, MDDecember 9, 2020

Many of the earliest settlers in Frederick were from Germany, including (for a time) my ancestors. At one end is an old German farm house, Schifferstadt, which is now an architectural museum.

On The Road - David_C - In My Neighborhood - Frederick, MD 6
Carroll Creek, Frederick, MDNovember 7, 2015

At one point is a concrete bridge over the creek, which is a large trompe l’oeil mural (this is only one section). Yes, this is all painted.

On The Road - David_C - In My Neighborhood - Frederick, MD 5
Downtown, Frederick, MDDecember 1, 2021

Downtown Frederick is very walkable, with many small shops, churches, and restaurants. In winter lights are put on the trees.

On The Road - David_C - In My Neighborhood - Frederick, MD 4
Carroll Creek, Frederick, MDDecember 8, 2020
In winter the creek features various scale-model boats sponsored by local firms and community organizations. The boats here feature Van Gogh and our state flag, to which Marylanders have an obsessive attraction (along with Old Bay seasoning).
On The Road - David_C - In My Neighborhood - Frederick, MD 3
Carroll Creek, Frederick, MDDecember 8, 2020

This boat is sponsored by our (no longer) local brewery, Flying Dog.

On The Road - David_C - In My Neighborhood - Frederick, MD 2
Frederick, MDJanuary 1, 2022

My fairly new tradition is to take a walk on New Year’s Day before the sun comes up (yeah, I don’t stay up late the night before). On this walk I explore alleys and sidewalks that cut between houses. Really a quiet time.

On The Road - David_C - In My Neighborhood - Frederick, MD 1
Frederick, MDJanuary 1, 2021

This is where I start my walk back to my house. Frederick has some seriously old houses.

On The Road - David_C - In My Neighborhood - Frederick, MD
Baker Park, Frederick, MDFebruary 10, 2010

OK – one more from a snowstorm almost 14 years ago. Being from Buffalo (shout-out to Betty Cracker’s hubby) I get to flex a bit, but here in MD we get nor’easters, which is the mid-Atlantic’s version of lake effect storms. Maybe som eBuffalo pictures next time (seriously – it’s a great place).

      waspuppet

      I love Frederick! We always hit Shab Row Tea when we’re there.

      The Maryland flag looks like they had a contest to design it and it was a tie. I mean that in a good way. Old Bay, on the other hand, is just non-spicy Cajun seasoning.

      Marleedog

      I love the fieldstone architecture of the farmland of that region.

      Western MD, south central PA and northern WV.

       

      @waspuppet:  MD is the only state flag based on heraldic tradition. It is largely based on the Calvert crest.

