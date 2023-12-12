On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

David C

My adopted home is Frederick, MD, which makes a lot of “nice places to live” lists and we have some sites that might be worth mentioning. We have a picturesque downtown and a linear park that follows Carroll Creek and serves as a flood basin. During Covid I had the opportunity to take walks instead of commuting and managed to take some snapshots on my walks.