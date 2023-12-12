On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
David C
The park has a lake (Culler Lake) with fountains and I managed to catch some early morning pictures.
Many of the earliest settlers in Frederick were from Germany, including (for a time) my ancestors. At one end is an old German farm house, Schifferstadt, which is now an architectural museum.
At one point is a concrete bridge over the creek, which is a large trompe l’oeil mural (this is only one section). Yes, this is all painted.
Downtown Frederick is very walkable, with many small shops, churches, and restaurants. In winter lights are put on the trees.
This boat is sponsored by our (no longer) local brewery, Flying Dog.
My fairly new tradition is to take a walk on New Year’s Day before the sun comes up (yeah, I don’t stay up late the night before). On this walk I explore alleys and sidewalks that cut between houses. Really a quiet time.
This is where I start my walk back to my house. Frederick has some seriously old houses.
OK – one more from a snowstorm almost 14 years ago. Being from Buffalo (shout-out to Betty Cracker’s hubby) I get to flex a bit, but here in MD we get nor’easters, which is the mid-Atlantic’s version of lake effect storms. Maybe som eBuffalo pictures next time (seriously – it’s a great place).
