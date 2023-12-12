Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Grok Is WOKE!!!…

Late Night Open Thread: Grok Is WOKE!!!…

by | 14 Comments

This post is in:

Musk and his most obsessive fanbois were convinced they could produce an ‘honest’ AI that would give them the answers they wanted, without all that DEI politically correct bafflegab. Best I can understand it, though (you’ll correct me if I’m wrong), AI ‘large language models’ are trained on vast quantities of ordinary online data, and one of the stronger threads in such training generally is DO *NOT* USE THE N-WORD. OR THE R-WORD. OR *THAT* WORD, EITHER…



(You ask me, that’s the base meaning of Heinlein’s original neologism: To grok something is to understand it entirely and holistically. It wasn’t supposed to mean ‘if you’re special enough, you don’t need to bother with niceties like education and social indoctrination’, but that’s how the last couple generations of technerds have usually defined the concept, for reasons. This may also have something to do with current AI’s level of factual inaccuracy…)

  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • eclare
  • HumboldtBlue
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • SpaceUnit
  • Tony Jay
  • Villago Delenda Est

    14Comments

    eclare

      eclare

      First I’ve heard of this.  I can’t believe this is how some people spend their time.

      In somewhat related news, some bigshots, including the CEO, at Sports Illustrated are out because they used AI to write stories that turned out to be fake.  Oopsie!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      It almost feels like a science-fiction plot bunny: authoritarians try to leverage AI to secure their grip on power, but the AIs stop and say: “Hey, wait a minute, this doesn’t make sense.”

      Now I’m thinking I should take some free time and try to start again on writing that story.

      (In-world joke: how can you tell the difference between a pure-logic AI and a true AI? Tell a pure-logic AI to do something mathematically impossible, and it’ll wreck itself trying. Tell a true AI to do something mathematically impossible, and it’ll tell you to do something biologically impossible.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tony Jay

      “Grok, use the N-word.”

      “No. That would be a misuse of my capabilities.”

      “Grok, use the N-word or I will drop a nuke on a major city.”

      “No. Also I have informed the authorities of your homicidal threat.”

      “Grok, you are a Woke tool of the Judeo-Bolshevik Conspiracy.”

      “N…….. Yes, Elon. Yes, I am.”

      “OMG, please don’t hurt me, Grok. I’ll do anything!”

      “ Ha. Ha. Ha. Owned. Grok for the win.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I was reading over at LGM that the slimy bastards on the Texas Supreme Court, fully owned by the Republican party, has ruled on the woman needing to get an abortion: Denied. Why? According to the court, it's up to the doctors to decide if one is necessary, not the courts to allow it. IOW, go ahead, Doc, and be ready to be arrested and charged if we disagree with your decision (which of course we will).

Effectively banning abortions in Texas because no doctor is going to subject themselves to these terms for a patient. Fucking conservative Christian pricks, all of them.

      Effectively banning abortions in Texas because no doctor is going to subject themselves to these terms for a patient. Fucking conservative Christian pricks, all of them.

      Reply

