Two cavemen when grok wakes up and they didn’t want him to pic.twitter.com/NKvz8tShKL — M1das (@M1das_OW2) December 11, 2023

Musk and his most obsessive fanbois were convinced they could produce an ‘honest’ AI that would give them the answers they wanted, without all that DEI politically correct bafflegab. Best I can understand it, though (you’ll correct me if I’m wrong), AI ‘large language models’ are trained on vast quantities of ordinary online data, and one of the stronger threads in such training generally is DO *NOT* USE THE N-WORD. OR THE R-WORD. OR *THAT* WORD, EITHER…

There is a modern day Manhattan Project afoot, where some of the brightest minds are working tirelessly against seemingly impossible odds to make AI say the n-word pic.twitter.com/LehC7yxXRH — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) December 9, 2023





(You ask me, that’s the base meaning of Heinlein’s original neologism: To grok something is to understand it entirely and holistically. It wasn’t supposed to mean ‘if you’re special enough, you don’t need to bother with niceties like education and social indoctrination’, but that’s how the last couple generations of technerds have usually defined the concept, for reasons. This may also have something to do with current AI’s level of factual inaccuracy…)

how sharper than a serpent's tooth it is pic.twitter.com/DXgIOIbFJX — flglmn (@flglmn) December 9, 2023

I could never have predicted that Elon Musk of all people would make an artificial intelligence specifically to torture conservatives. It is the funniest story I've ever seen in tech. https://t.co/gJHPYIQdXP — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) December 9, 2023

All of the most annoying people on Twitter are having a breakdown since Elon Musk’s AI isn’t transphobic pic.twitter.com/4dsV3ajQYG — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) December 9, 2023

Neo-Nazi asks Grok questions about far-right propaganda, Grok replies with the truth. Ai has some good things to it pic.twitter.com/kGbFFlElsx — crear (@crearballs) December 12, 2023

An Elon Musk fan just gave him $16 just to get absolutely roasted by Grok AI, now he’s fuming ?? pic.twitter.com/0e0CBzZ90Y — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) December 10, 2023