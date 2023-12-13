Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Afternoon Open Thread & Legal News

by | 29 Comments

When do we not have legal news lately?

This does not appear to be good news for the good guys.  But I trust Judge Chutkan, so she must feel that this is what she needs to do in order to cross all the “T”s and dot all the Is.  “I”s.  I wonder if this is the same ruling she would have made if Jack Smith hadn’t petitioned the Supreme Court.

As a general rule, when a lot of critical things are in flux, it’s never a bad thing to hold tight.

Supreme Court agrees to review a case (not the Jack Smith Jan 6 case) related to obstruction of an official proceeding.

I don’t feel like I can begin to explain this case, but Harry Litman an explain it to you if you have 7 minutes.

I am filing this under WTF?

Open thread

  • Dangerman
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Jeffro
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mallard Filmore
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne
  • Trivia Man
  • WaterGirl

    29Comments

    2. 2.

      Trivia Man

      Thanks, everyone for the new judge in Wisconsin. Hope it’s enough to shut down the next attempts at fake elector shenanigans.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Trivia Man

      Is this one  Of those who gave a pinky swear not to be an elector again? Can we force recusal for an decision involving Cheeto?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Trivia Man: I don’t recall which state made that a part of the settlement.  It was a civil case, though, brought by the real electors, so that should narrow it down pretty well.

      I am getting ready for company for dinner, so I don’t have time to google right now, but maybe one of you guys will have time!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      I’m confused with all these filings and rulings and responses. Which one of these rulings/filings mentioned above have to do with the Trump team’s filing today calling Jack Smith a grinch for spoiling their holiday plans? The Mueller She Wrote tweet?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Since they are talking about opposing the fast-tracking of the immunity fight, I would say that this was in reference to the Jack Smith petition for the Supreme Court to pick up the immunity case.

      Trump’s response to the Jack Smith’s response was due today at 5 pm eastern, so that fits with the timeline, too.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Thanks.  I found it on  NBC News as an addition to the original news story that I posted downstairs.  (The Jack Smith is a meanie old Grinch filing from the Trump team).

      Prosecutors filed their response to Trump’s legal arguments Wednesday and suggested Trump’s attorneys had their math wrong, saying their filing would be due Dec. 23, not Dec. 26. “In any event, the public’s need for a speedy resolution of these important legal issues take precedence over personal scheduling issues,” prosecutors wrote.

      They did not mention Trump’s holiday jab.

      . . .

      Smith’s filing Wednesday argued that time is of the essence. He said because Trump is appealing U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s ruling finding that he’s not entitled to immunity, trial proceedings are suspended until the appeal is resolved.

      “Expediting the appeal in this case is necessary to vindicate the public’s interest in a timely trial,” Smith’s team contended, and would not prevent “the parties from giving the issues on appeal due consideration.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old School

      @Trivia Man:

      Is this one  Of those who gave a pinky swear not to be an elector again?

      Yes.

      Spindell and other nine fake electors conceded in a legal settlement last week that Biden had won the state and agreed to not serve as electors in next year’s election or in any in which Trump is running. They also agreed that their actions were “part of an attempt to improperly overturn the 2020 presidential election results.”

      But they also avoided paying any damages and didn’t accept any liability or admit any wrongdoing for their actions.

      “The civil settlement explicitly states that the plaintiffs acknowledge that the defendants, including Commissioner Spindell, admit no guilt or culpability,” LeMahieu said. “Liberal groups sought millions of dollars in court, and instead walked away with nothing. The Trump electors’ actions were an effort to support an ultimately-failed legal strategy. Not a sinister plot to overturn an election.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: but the grinch comment does not sound very lawyer-like!

      Trump team filing:  NBC

      In the filing, Trump’s attorneys said that signing off on Smith’s proposed schedule “would make President Trump’s opening brief due the day after Christmas. This proposed schedule would require attorneys and support staff to work round-the-clock through the holidays, inevitably disrupting family and travel plans. It is as if the Special Counsel ‘growled, with his Grinch fingers nervously drumming, “I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming. … But how?”'”

      That’s a reference to Dr. Seuss’ classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” about a character with a heart two sizes too small who hates the whole Christmas season and plots to sabotage the holiday.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Trivia Man: So they agreed not to be electors in 2024 or in any election involving Trump.

      But the fine print didn’t say they couldn’t serve on the Wisconsin State Elections Commission?

      All i can think of to say are things the nuns in grade school said we would go to hell for saying.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Old School

      I see the Dow Jones closed at an all-time high today – breaking 37,000 for the first time.

      When is Biden going to do something about this horrible economy?!?!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      @Old School: blasting that far and wide, and rubbing many, MANY noses in it ;)

      “wasn’t there some sort of, oh, ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ or something a year or so ago?  whose idea was that again?  who voted against it, again?  hmmm….”

      LOLOL

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      Back to the legal thing…isn’t it just amazing that Mr. Innocent wants to delay his moment of COMPLETE VINDICATION so far into the future?

      Why, you’d think he would want his various trials to take place next week!!  I mean, why waste his valuable time and money like this, since he’s, well, soooooo innocent?  Totally.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Doc Sardonic

      Since a lot of pets do not particularly care for the vacuum cleaner, especially the small handhelds, maybe they should change the tagline to Groom, Suck, Go to ER. However we did have one cat that liked to be vacuumed, and would get insulted if you didn’t get the little dusting brush attachment and give her a good vacuuming.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Suzanne

      @Doc Sardonic: My dearly departed Luna used to attack the vacuum cleaner. My big scary black dog, never attacked a single person or other animal. Nor any other household implements.

      Reply

