This does not appear to be good news for the good guys. But I trust Judge Chutkan, so she must feel that this is what she needs to do in order to cross all the “T”s and dot all the Is. “I”s. I wonder if this is the same ruling she would have made if Jack Smith hadn’t petitioned the Supreme Court.

As a general rule, when a lot of critical things are in flux, it’s never a bad thing to hold tight.

Judge Chutkan will hold all deadlines “in abeyance.”

She will enforce the gag order for now, but will await further instruction from DC Cir on that one, uncertain if she has even that power. Basically, Trump wins on almost all of the stay pending appeal.https://t.co/GKYixeqETj — Roger Parloff (@rparloff) December 13, 2023

Reuters: U.S. APPEALS COURT REJECTS DONALD TRUMP’S REQUEST FOR IMMUNITY FROM E. JEAN CARROLL’S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 13, 2023

Jack Smith’s response to Trump’s opposition to an expedited appeals court briefing schedule has been filed a day early. It was due tomorrow. It obliterates Trump’s opposition. This is for the appeals court, not SCOTUS. https://t.co/oa3ONOf5eE — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) December 13, 2023

Supreme Court agrees to review a case (not the Jack Smith Jan 6 case) related to obstruction of an official proceeding.

I think this is a good thing, as it is better for DOJ to know sooner rather than later what if anything the S Ct is going to say the law requires to hold someone criminally liable for obstruction. https://t.co/cXROck9ZPH — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) December 13, 2023

I don’t feel like I can begin to explain this case, but Harry Litman an explain it to you if you have 7 minutes.

I am filing this under WTF?

A Republican who previously acted as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump has been appointed to the Wisconsin State Elections Commission. This development is notable as it involves an individual directly linked to the controversial attempt to overturn the 2020… — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 13, 2023

